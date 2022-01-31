Mizzou Football closes out a busy, productive January

Goodbye, January, you were good to us

Today is the last day of January. If you ask me, Eli Drinkwitz should carry some of his beginning-of-the-year energy into the rest of 2022.

In the month of January, Eli Drinkwitz went full-on sicko mode in the transfer portal, grabbing 8 commitments from players looking for a new home. Sunday was possibly the capper on a productive month as Drinkwitz added Auburn DL Ian Mathews and a late-blooming high school recruit in Carmycah Glass.

In his roundup of the Sunday commitments, Ben Frederickson was able to get the skinny on Mathews’ senior year statistics, which seem appropriately disruptive given his size.

As a senior at Paceli Catholic High School, Mathews posted 18.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles and also caught eight passes for 150 yards as a tight end.

Not to be outdone, Conor Langs at the Missourian wrangled the high school stats for Glass, who seemed more productive overall, if not quite as chaos-inducing.

Glass was also a defensive star in his own right, posting 107 tackles and eight tackles for loss in his senior season at Ouachita Parish High School. He was named the defensive MVP for the Lions.

Mathews and Glass were the eighth and ninth commitments of the month for Drinkwitz’s staff, which featured four other additions to the 2022 defense. They were also the second and third commitments of the weekend after Tyler Stephens’ pledge on Saturday.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

The Mizzou women’s team got back on track with a 77-61 win in Tuscaloosa, and Haley Troup’s variety of contributions played a big role.

The Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl is set. Kendall Blanton played a major role in helping the Rams to victory with 5 catches for 57 yards. Meanwhile, it was a quiet day at the office for Nick Bolton, who logged 3 tackles for the Chiefs in their 27-24 loss to the surging Bengals.

Happy belated birthday to our soon-to-be star boy!