Shawn Robinson Enters Transfer Portal, Plus Other News and Notes

Best of luck, Shawn Robinson!

The former Missouri quarterback turned into defensive back won’t be returning to Mizzou next season. Shawn Robinson will be looking somewhere else, as he has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer.

2017 3-star QB Shawn Robinson, who signed with TCU before transferring to Missouri, has re-entered the portal as a grad transfer after passing for 1,703 yards and 13 TD during his collegiate career @PowerMizzoucom @rivalsmike https://t.co/5Qkw9U3mbd — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 5, 2022

Missouri safety Shawn Robinson has entered the transfer portal, MU confirms. Came to Columbia as a transfer QB from TCU, made strides as a defensive back this year. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 5, 2022

Robinson started the first two games at the quarterback position in the 2020 season against Alabama and Tennessee, but Connor Bazelak took over the starting job afterwards leading Mizzou to a 5-5 record.

It would have been incredibly easy for Robinson to enter the transfer portal at that time, but sticking with the team and changing over to a defensive player when he really didn’t have to deserves a ton of credit and respect.

The ultimate “team first” guy. Hope he balls out wherever he goes next. https://t.co/1giuyHKR1d — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) January 5, 2022

He was certainly an easy “program guy” to root for, and of course — best of luck to him wherever he lands. It’ll be interesting to see which position he wants to play at his next stop.

Pingeton meets with the media

After the Mizzou Women’s Basketball’s game at Vanderbilt on Sunday was postponed, the should-be-ranked Missouri Tigers are scheduled to return TONIGHT at Mizzou Arena against Auburn, a 7:00 p.m. CST tip-off on SEC Network Plus.

To get you ready, Robin Pingeton met with the media to preview the match up. Here are a couple of important notes:

Coach Pingeton talking to the media now.



-Says she has not seen players in-person since Saturday, does plan to practice today



-Expects to have more than eight players available tomorrow, but not all the way back to where she wants to be yet — Brad Tregnago (@BradTregnago) January 5, 2022

#Mizzou is in "solid shape" with "a few more" players tomorrow against Auburn than they had one week ago when the Tigers upset top-ranked South Carolina.

WATCH⤵️ pic.twitter.com/iJBBLFZ8lw — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) January 5, 2022

Looking forward to seeing this team back in action!

Some high praise for Luther Burden

($$) David Ubben from The Athletic made 10 predictions for the SEC in 2022. Coming in at No. 10? “Luther Burden will be the biggest-impact freshman.”

“Missouri lost quarterback Connor Bazelak to the transfer portal, and senior receivers Keke Chism and Barrett Bannister could be gone, too. Either way, Luther Burden will have opportunities to showcase his talent, and rising sophomore Brady Cook showed major potential late this season. As for Burden, he took the game’s first play 65 yards for a touchdown in this week’s Under Armour All-American Game.” “Not every prospect has the combination of talent and opportunity, but it should be there for Burden.”

You absolutely love to see it.

PWO commit

Cody Schrader, a running back from Division II Truman State University out of Lutheran South High School has announced that he has committed to Mizzou. It’ll be a preferred walk-on situation.

Blessed to receive the opportunity to transfer to Mizzou #newZOU pic.twitter.com/vrmB91dWck — Cody Schrader (@thebeast_cody) January 6, 2022

At Truman, Schrader was named a First-Team All-American after leading all of Division II with 2,074 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns on the season. For a preferred walk-on, this seems like a pretty impressive get all things considered.

One of the best players I have ever coached against. Go be great @thebeast_cody https://t.co/LRiiGhvEf5 — Carl Reed (@CoachReed314) January 6, 2022

M-I-Z! Onto the links.

WBB preview from Shannon Mia Belt: The conference marathon continues as MU hosts Auburn

Former Mizzou Quarterback Connor Bazelak is set to visit Indiana this week, which seems like that could be an ideal fit for him.

Told that former Missouri QB Connor Bazelak is visiting IU campus this week. Bazelak passed for 2,548 yards with 16 TDs and 11 interceptions for the Tigers in 2021 #iufb — KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) January 5, 2022

It’s hard to believe, but Mizzou Baseball starts next month, and TR Robertson gives us a look at their schedule that’s still coming together.

2022 @MizzouBaseball as we know it so far:

2/18-21 @ Nicholls St (4)

2/25-27 @ La-Monroe

3/4-6 Tarleton St

3/10-13 Gonzaga (4)

3/15 SLU

3/18-20 @ Vandy

3/25-27 Ark

3/29 Illinois @ StL

3/30 SIU-E

1/2 — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) January 5, 2022

4/1-3 USCar

4/8-10 @ Tenn

4/6 Kansas

4/14-16 Kentucky

4/19 Missouri St

4/22-24 @LSU

4/26 @ Missouri St

4/29-5/2 MississippiSt

5/6-8 @ Ole Miss

5/13-15 Florida

5/17 @Kansas

5/19-21 @ UGA

2/2 @MizzouBaseball 2022 schedule

(Much thx to @bobelliott33334 ) — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) January 5, 2022

Lauren Hansen joined Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago on the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast. Give it a listen!

The Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast returns w/ guest @laurenhansen_1 of @MizzouWBB! Talking the big win over SC, where she gets her confidence, & more. Plus, @MattAndAMic asks @BradTregnago what social media fame is like.



Like & subscribe, #Mizzou fans: https://t.co/PWuQEeESQ5 — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) January 5, 2022

Dave Matter joined Brendan Wiese on The Big 550 KTRS to discuss the ups and downs and key moments of the Mizzou Football season, plus some transfer portal talk

Here are a couple of coaching staff changes for Mizzou Football:

Mizzou football director of athletic performance Zac Woodfin is not having his contract renewed, I'm told. He came to MU shortly after Drinkwitz was hired. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 5, 2022

Missouri safeties coach Charlie Harbison will be moving into a new undefined role but won’t be one of the team’s 10 assistant coaches in 2022. He's stepping away from current role to handle personal family matters in North Carolina. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 5, 2022