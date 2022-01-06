 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Shawn Robinson Enters Transfer Portal, Plus Other News and Notes

Mizzou Links for Thursday, January 6

By Sammy Stava

Best of luck, Shawn Robinson!

The former Missouri quarterback turned into defensive back won’t be returning to Mizzou next season. Shawn Robinson will be looking somewhere else, as he has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer.

Robinson started the first two games at the quarterback position in the 2020 season against Alabama and Tennessee, but Connor Bazelak took over the starting job afterwards leading Mizzou to a 5-5 record.

It would have been incredibly easy for Robinson to enter the transfer portal at that time, but sticking with the team and changing over to a defensive player when he really didn’t have to deserves a ton of credit and respect.

He was certainly an easy “program guy” to root for, and of course — best of luck to him wherever he lands. It’ll be interesting to see which position he wants to play at his next stop.

Pingeton meets with the media

After the Mizzou Women’s Basketball’s game at Vanderbilt on Sunday was postponed, the should-be-ranked Missouri Tigers are scheduled to return TONIGHT at Mizzou Arena against Auburn, a 7:00 p.m. CST tip-off on SEC Network Plus.

To get you ready, Robin Pingeton met with the media to preview the match up. Here are a couple of important notes:

Looking forward to seeing this team back in action!

Some high praise for Luther Burden

($$) David Ubben from The Athletic made 10 predictions for the SEC in 2022. Coming in at No. 10? “Luther Burden will be the biggest-impact freshman.”

“Missouri lost quarterback Connor Bazelak to the transfer portal, and senior receivers Keke Chism and Barrett Bannister could be gone, too. Either way, Luther Burden will have opportunities to showcase his talent, and rising sophomore Brady Cook showed major potential late this season. As for Burden, he took the game’s first play 65 yards for a touchdown in this week’s Under Armour All-American Game.”

“Not every prospect has the combination of talent and opportunity, but it should be there for Burden.”

You absolutely love to see it.

PWO commit

Cody Schrader, a running back from Division II Truman State University out of Lutheran South High School has announced that he has committed to Mizzou. It’ll be a preferred walk-on situation.

At Truman, Schrader was named a First-Team All-American after leading all of Division II with 2,074 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns on the season. For a preferred walk-on, this seems like a pretty impressive get all things considered.

M-I-Z! Onto the links.

  • Former Mizzou Quarterback Connor Bazelak is set to visit Indiana this week, which seems like that could be an ideal fit for him.
  • It’s hard to believe, but Mizzou Baseball starts next month, and TR Robertson gives us a look at their schedule that’s still coming together.
