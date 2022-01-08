MBB Game Thread: Tigers vs Crimson Tide

For many teams across the country Covid is posing a problem, and the Missouri Tigers are no exception. As if facing the defending SEC champions who are favorites to repeat wasn’t hard enough, the Tigers will have to do so without their complete roster. Can they channel some energy from the women’s team who took just 7 players to beat No. 1 South Carolina or will this be another loss for the Tigers?

Second Half Notes

Looks like both of these teams did not cool down at half.

The announcers mentioned this game is an Alabama style game, and I can’t agree more. You’ve got to think when push comes to shove in the final minutes the Crimson Tide will have the advantage.

Trevon Brazile is a menace inside on both sides of the court.

Who doesn’t love a good Javon Pickett baseline drive.

This is the most fun the basketball team has been to watch this year. What a performance so far.

Kaleb Brown is doing a lot of little things well right now.

Is being undermanned due to Covid a blessing for Missouri teams?

Hopefully this offensive showing becomes more common for Mizzou.

Kobe Brown seems to elevate himself every game he plays. 24 points with 11 minutes to play, wow.

This game has been phenomenal to watch, but having a big lead and Kobe going to the bench is somewhat worrying considering the nature in which Bama can score and the way they came back last year.

Really good timeout by Cuonzo to settle his team.

Boogie Coleman has found his catch and shoot stroke. Hopefully he can keep it going into the next games.

I’m beginnig to get nervous about a Bama comeback. 3 minutes is a long time with their offense.

Bama just seems to not go away. They keep hitting huge threes.

2 missed free throws from Coleman really hurt.

What a lucky break on the rebound.

First Half Updates

Kobe Brown looks very comfortable inside this early zone.

7-0 run to start the game, and maybe having players out due to Covid is a blessing for Mizzou teams

Alabama is 0-7 to start this game

Responding to a Bama run is what this team missed against Kentucky. Runs happen, it’s how you respond to them. So far, so good in this game.

Kobe Brown seems motivated to play his home state.

DaJuan Gordon needs to step up if Mizzou wants to keep up at the pace they’re at.

Boogie Coleman at the buzzer! If he can get some catch and shoot going, that would be huge for this offense.

Kaleb Brown looks almost non existent on offense right now, perhaps could we see some Durugordon for a change of pace?

Kobe might go for 30 tonight, he looks so locked in.

2 fouls on Kobe... he can’t get careless.

With things in perspective, the first half couldn’t have gone much better.

Time to get 2022 going.



2:30 p.m.

Mizzou Arena

SEC Network pic.twitter.com/sV5sngrTjP — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 8, 2022

The Details

Opponent: No. 15 Crimson Tide (11-3)

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +13

Where To Watch: SEC Network | WatchESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

