Texas A&M CB Transfer Dreyden Norwood transfers to Missouri

Transfers tend to commit in a much quieter fashion than high school recruits, and such was the case when Texas A&M transfer Dreyden Norwood slipped a commitment to Mizzou Football tonight. A Texas A&M Aggies recruiting twitter account was actually the first on the news:

Texas A&M freshman DB Dreyden Norwood is transferring to Mizzou after entering the transfer portal a month ago. — AggiesToday (AT) (@AggiesToday) January 9, 2022

PowerMizzou later confirmed with Norwood, and now Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have added another key piece to bolster the beleaguered defense. Norwood was a highly rated cornerback coming out of Fort Smith, Arkansas (Home of former Mizzou basketballer Mitchell Smith!), but redshirted this past season so he has a full four years of eligibility remaining. He played in two games for the Aggies but did not record any statistics.

Norwood is the second transfer Missouri has landed out of the transfer portal who plays in the secondary, after landing Clemson transfer Joseph Charleston.

So far we still don’t have the Drink Bat-signal, so this all feels a little surreal. I’m sure we’ll have full social media coverage here soon from the Mizzou staff.

Get to know: Dreyden Norwood

Hometown: Fort Smith, Arkansas

High School: Northside HS

Position: Cornerback

Ht/Wt: 6’0 / 180

Rivals Ranking: 3-star, 5.6

247Composite Ranking: 4-star, 0.9027, #291 National

I look forward to reading Nate and BKs breakdown to tell us all what we can expect but a high 3-star/4-star level Cornerback bolstering the depth at Cornerback can’t be a bad thing, right?