Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week Five

Recap

A week after a Missouri collapse, a Razorback loss and a sneaky Florida team going into Neyland and covering, our standings have changed slightly but the order is still the same. At this point, we may need Matthew Smith to take it easy on the rest of the participants...

Aaron: 10-6 (7-9 ATS) **Week 5 BYE**

Parker: 11-5 (8-8 ATS)

Matthew: 12-4 (10-6 ATS)

Brandon: 6-6 (5-7 ATS)

Sammy: 9-3 (5-7 ATS) **Week 4 BYE**

Mizzou has a huge test against Georgia, but there’s also a lot of other things going on around the SEC. A matchup of two ranked teams as well as Alabama taking a trip up to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas.

#1 Georgia (-28.5) @ Mizzou

Parker Gillam: Georgia wins and Mizzou doesn’t cover, 45-13.

Matthew Smith: Always taking Mizzou! 32-28.

Brandon Haynes: As much as I’d love to take Mizzou and it’s defense to cover, I have Georgia winning 51-20.

Sammy Stava: Georgia 45-17.

#7 Kentucky @ (-6.5) #14 Ole Miss

Parker Gillam: Ole Miss exposes Kentucky as a bit overrated, Rebs 27-24.

Matthew Smith: Kentucky, 28-24.

Brandon Haynes: Battle of the unbeatens ends with a Kentucky outright victory, 24-20.

Sammy Stava: Ole Miss 24-20.

#2 Alabama (-16.5) @ Arkansas

Parker Gillam: Alabama survives an early scare, wins 35-21.

Matthew Smith: Bama, 27-17.

Brandon Haynes: Arkansas covers, 38-28 Bama.

Sammy Stava: Alabama, 35-24.

#17 Texas A&M @ (-4) Mississippi St.

Parker Gillam: Bulldogs pull off the upset, MSU 31-20.

Matthew Smith: Aggies, 21-13.

Brandon Haynes: Aggies take down the Bulldogs, 23-17.

Sammy Stava: Texas A&M, 31-27.

