Live Game Thread: Mizzou vs. No. 1 Georgia

Missouri 22 | Georgia 26
FINAL
First Quarter Notes
- Mizzou wins the opening coin flip and chooses to defer, giving the defense its first look at the Bulldog offense.
- The Tiger defense comes out looking fierce, notching a tackle for loss and a sack. Burden fair catches a punt at the MIZ 45, giving the Tigers strong field position to start their offense.
- Mizzou matches with a three-and-out, but Burden received the first touch of the game. Georgia will begin at its own 11-yard-line.
- During this first media timeout, the Tigers honored Gary Pinkel as he, his family and former players stepped onto the field. Pinkel’s name was revealed on the ring of honor, just below the student section.
- Kendall Milton breaks free for a long run on the first play, but Ty’Ron Hopper forces a fumble from behind and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. recovers to give Mizzou possession near midfield.
- Throughout its first two drives, the Mizzou offense has just two total yards. The Bulldogs with begin at their own 9-yard-line after another punt.
- Another three-and-out from the Georgia offense and Burden returns the punt to the MIZ 45. The defense has looked strong thus far, limiting the run game and locking down the pass game for the most part.
- Cook finds Lovett for a 27-yard pass on 2nd & 20, but Mizzou stalls out afterwards and settles for a 41-yard field goal from Mevis, who bounces back after last week. Lovett is up to 36 yards receiving and Burden has eight yards of his own. First time this season that the Bulldogs have trailed.
- Georgia punts once again, giving Mizzou the ball once again. The Tigers will begin at their 19-yard-line.
- A lot of positives throughout the first quarter for Mizzou. The Tigers have the lead after one quarter behind a strong defensive front. The offense is still looking to get things going and Cook has missed both Lovett and Burden on downfield throws.
Second Quarter Notes
- Cook finds Lovett on back-to-back plays to begin the second quarter, including a 36-yard strike while scrambling from the pocket. Tyler Stephens gets open on the far sideline for a 10-yard touchdown reception, his first as a Tiger. 10-0 MIZ.
- Mizzou with another turnover. This time on a botched handoff between Stenson and Daijun Edwards. Daylan Carnell with the recovery and Mizzou ball at the UGA 36-yard-line.
- Georgia’s Jalen Carter comes out of the game after an injury to his ankle, but he was able to walk off on his own power. Mizzou’s Dominic Lovett is injured as well on the following play, dealing blows to both teams.
- Mevis drills his second field goal attempt of the afternoon, this one from 49 yards to give the Tigers a 13-0 lead.
- Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny knocks down a 40-yard attempt to cut the deficit to 10 points. The Bulldogs got the offense rolling at times on that drive, but Stetson Bennett has overthrown/underthrown receivers on multiple occasions.
- Cody Schrader breaks free over the middle for a 63-yard rush as the offensive line steps up in a big way. Mizzou cashes in on the red zone opportunity with a 22-yard field goal to make it 16-3. The Tigers had an opportunity at the one-yard-line, but failed to convert a touchdown after a false start.
- The last drive for Georgia before the half consisted of a fake field goal and several possessions within Mizzou’s red zone, but the Bulldogs only come away with three points, keeping it a 10-point game.
- Mizzou’s defense looks legit, but the offense’s lackluster start means the Tigers are in no position to relax. Bennett has missed several throws for Georgia, but he’s also shown flashes of success. The Tigers did score points on their last four offensive drives and will start with the ball in the second half.
Third Quarter Notes
- Georgia’s Jalen Carter out with knee injury.
- Mizzou punts it away on its first drive of the second half, giving Georgia the ball at its own 23.
- The Bulldog offense appears to have figured out a script against this Mizzou defense, utilizing screen and short-distance passes to gain chunk yards. The method earned them a field goal, but a huge third down sack by Darius Robinson, after pressure from Hopper, limited the damage.
- 58, 165 announced in attendance as well. Huge crowd out for this one.
- Cook to Mookie Cooper for a 46-yard gain over the middle. The deep ball was placed perfectly on that one. The drive results in a 52-yard field goal from Mevis, and yes, he looks to be back.
- Abrams-Draine goes down after a tackle, but leaves the field on his own power. After the injury, the Mizzou defense steps up again to force yet another field goal. The Bulldog deficit sits at seven points.
- A crucial pass interference call on Georgia keeps Mizzou’s drive alive. Peat follows with a 28-yard rush, bulldozing himself through a swarm of Bulldog defenders. The quarter ended with a failed flea flicker, but Mizzou continues to charge down the field.
Fourth Quarter Notes
- Mevis drills a 56-yard field goal. The ‘Thiccer Kicker’ is unfazed after last week’s missed kick. 5-for-5 tonight.
- Georgia coverts on a 4th & 2 from the MIZ 4 and then Milton rushes in for the touchdown, cutting the defeat to three points.
- A hands to the face penalty wipes away Mizzou’s momentum on the drive and they punt it away. Georgia will begin on its own 32-yard-line. There’s a good chance this drive determines game, so buckle up.
- Touchdown Georgia. The Bulldogs piece together a 7-play, 68-yard drive and Edwards caps it off with a 1-yard touchdown rush. The Bulldogs have the lead.
- Mizzou goes three-and-out. Cook overthrew all three receivers. Georgia with the ball at its own 36-yard-line.
- Georgia capitalizes on multiple runs, pushing Mizzou to the brink of defeat barring an unforeseen circumstance.
- The Bulldogs convert on third down, using the same play they did on their fourth down attempt.
- In the end, Mizzou’s defense could not bail out its offense. Regardless of the result, Mizzou was not expected to play this tight of a game against the nation’s No. 1 team. There are several positives to build upon and they truly gave Georgia all it could handle. Final in Columbia: 26-22 Georgia.
Pregame Updates
Game Info
TIME: 6:30 CT
DATE: Saturday, October 1st, 2022
LOCATION: Columbia, MO
Missouri-Georgia Football: Betting odds, predictions
Mizzou comes in as a +30 underdog against Georgia according to DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Saturday morning.
