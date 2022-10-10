AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings After Week 6

Week 6 of the College Football season is in the books and all things considered — it was kind of a quiet one, but there were some upsets as three ranked teams lost to unranked teams causing some change in this week’s poll.
After their 42-10 win over Auburn, Georgia moves back up to the No. 1 spot — one of six SEC teams ranked in the latest AP Top 25 which ties the Big 12 for the most teams ranked. Here are the rankings heading into Week 7:
- Georgia (6-0)
- Ohio State (6-0)
- Alabama (6-0)
- Clemson (6-0)
- Michigan (6-0)
- Tennessee (5-0)
- USC (6-0)
- Oklahoma State (5-0)
- Ole Miss (6-0)
- Penn State (5-0)
- UCLA (6-0)
- Oregon (5-1)
- TCU (5-0)
- Wake Forest (5-1)
- North Carolina State (5-1)
- Mississippi State (5-1)
- Kansas State (5-1)
- Syracuse (5-0)
- kansas (5-1)
- Utah (4-2)
- Cincinnati (5-1)
- Kentucky (4-2)
- Texas (4-2)
- Illinois (5-1)
- James Madison (5-0)
Others receiving votes:
North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, Coastal Carolina 61, BYU 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, Maryland 4, LSU 4, San Jose State 1
Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 7 (it is absolutely LOADED, folks): College Gameday and SEC Nation will be in Knoxville for The Third Saturday in October.
- No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan — 11:00 a.m. CST (FOX)
- No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse — 2:30 p.m. CST (ACC Network)
- No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee — 2:30 p.m. CST (CBS)
- No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU — 2:30 p.m. CST (ABC)
- No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky — 6:30 p.m. CST (SEC Network)
- No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah — 7:00 p.m. CST (FOX)
My Updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 6:
- Georgia: After back-to-back questionable performances against Kent State and Mizzou, the Bulldogs are back in business after a dominating victory over Auburn.
- Alabama: Man, the Tide had to survive a close one against a not great A&M team at home. They need Bryce Young back or they could be in trouble on Saturday in Knoxville.
- Tennessee: Impressive 40-13 road win over LSU in Baton Rouge. The Vols are clicking on all cylinders right now.
- Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have some good momentum right now with their third win in a row, 40-17 over Arkansas. Agree with Parker here as they look like the second-best team in the West.
- Ole Miss: It took them a while to get going in Nashville, but the Rebels eventually took control with a 52-28 victory.
- Kentucky: The Wildcats are a Top 25 caliber team with Will Levis. Without him? Not so much. Rough home loss to South Carolina.
- Arkansas: Third straight loss for the Razorbacks and it doesn’t get any easier with a non-conference road game on the road at BYU. They need KJ Jefferson.
- Florida: Outgained by Missouri 370-297 and only scored two offensive touchdowns, but hey, they found a way to win in The Swap to improve to a respectable 4-2 under first year head coach Billy Napier.
- LSU: After four wins in a row, just an all-around bad performance losing 40-13 at home. The upcoming schedule doesn’t get any easier in Brian Kelly’s first year.
- Texas A&M: The Aggies deserve a lot of credit for giving Alabama everything they can handle on the road. They still have winnable games upcoming, but three losses already in a season with high expectations is rough.
- South Carolina: Will Levis or not, that was an impressive win for the Gamecocks as Shane Beamer gets his first win over a Top 25 team.
- Missouri: An 0-3 start in the SEC with all three losses by one possession. This team is close, as Sam Snelling writes that they are almost a good team. And he’s not wrong.
- Auburn: After that performance, it’s probably a matter of when, not if Bryan Harsin is fired.
- Vanderbilt: Vandy deserves some credit after leading Ole Miss 20-17 at halftime before the eventually ran out of gas. The Commodores won’t exactly be a pushover for Mizzou’s homecoming.
