AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings After Week 6

Week 6 of the College Football season is in the books and all things considered — it was kind of a quiet one, but there were some upsets as three ranked teams lost to unranked teams causing some change in this week’s poll.

After their 42-10 win over Auburn, Georgia moves back up to the No. 1 spot — one of six SEC teams ranked in the latest AP Top 25 which ties the Big 12 for the most teams ranked. Here are the rankings heading into Week 7:

Georgia (6-0) Ohio State (6-0) Alabama (6-0) Clemson (6-0) Michigan (6-0) Tennessee (5-0) USC (6-0) Oklahoma State (5-0) Ole Miss (6-0) Penn State (5-0) UCLA (6-0) Oregon (5-1) TCU (5-0) Wake Forest (5-1) North Carolina State (5-1) Mississippi State (5-1) Kansas State (5-1) Syracuse (5-0) kansas (5-1) Utah (4-2) Cincinnati (5-1) Kentucky (4-2) Texas (4-2) Illinois (5-1) James Madison (5-0)

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, Coastal Carolina 61, BYU 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, Maryland 4, LSU 4, San Jose State 1

Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 7 (it is absolutely LOADED, folks): College Gameday and SEC Nation will be in Knoxville for The Third Saturday in October.

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan — 11:00 a.m. CST (FOX)

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse — 2:30 p.m. CST (ACC Network)

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee — 2:30 p.m. CST (CBS)

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU — 2:30 p.m. CST (ABC)

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky — 6:30 p.m. CST (SEC Network)

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah — 7:00 p.m. CST (FOX)

My Updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 6: