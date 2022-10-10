MV3: Two defenders and a running back lead the ballots after loss to Florida

1. Ennis Rakestraw

Yet another strong performance from from the Dallas sophomore. Rakestraw ranked second on the team with five tackles (as a cornerback!) along with two defended passes. The STAR position has received a lot of well-deserved attention in Blake Baker’s revitalized defense, but Rakestraw’s emergence as a borderline All SEC corner has arguably been the biggest boon to the unit’s success.

2. Nathaniel Peat

Peat quietly continues to have a very strong debut season in Columbia. On the road as part of a struggling pass offense, Peat carried the load through 20 carries, totaling 117 yards and a touchdown. He added a catch for 8 yards, but largely set the tone for the Tigers with his explosive running. Imagine what it would be like to get a functional passing game going alongside him!

3. Isaiah McGuire

Now that is the Isaiah McGuire we remembered from last season. McGuire was a monster against the Gators, logging three tackles for a loss while leading the team in total tackles with seven. It was a bruising performance from one of Missouri’s defensive ends during a game when the Tigers were tested again and again in the trenches

Others receiving votes: Daylan Carnell, Cody Schrader

Now it’s your turn! Tell us who your MV3 are in the comments or on Twitter!