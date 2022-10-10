Thank god it’s the bye week

Early start to the bye week!

Seems like the Mizzou beat is getting a head start on the bye week... only two Mizzou stories published on Oct. 9. Shameful.

The Kansas City Star’s report card for Mizzou on Saturday is self-described as “average,” which won’t get you much in the SEC.

Chris Kwiecinski tallied Drinkwitz’s comments after Florida in his post-game column. He provided postgame grades on Saturday afternoon, FWIW.

Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap... (it’s pretty light this week)

Jordan Elliott logged one tackle during the Browns’ 30-28 loss to the Chargers.

It was a tough day at the office for Charles Harris, who was ruled out of the Lions’ dismal 29-0 shutout loss to the Patriots.

Isiaih Mosley is pissed and RIGHTFULLY SO

Kobe Brown?? Noah Carter ??? https://t.co/ywx38pkXbS — Isiaih mosley (@Isiaihletrellm1) October 10, 2022

Kobe Brown did appear on a cover variant of Lindy Sports’ college basketball preview though!

Check out some great practice pics:

Dennis Gates going deep into Euroball for this week’s #SituationSunday

13 secs left, end of quarter, Lenovo Tenerife of the Liga ACB must go the full length of the floor. Txus Vidorreta has his team run a step-up into Bilbao action which leads to a 3! Elite Execution. Great X’s & O’s! #SituationSunday pic.twitter.com/jrjsLglsM3 — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 9, 2022