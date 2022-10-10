Thank god it’s the bye week

Early start to the bye week!
Seems like the Mizzou beat is getting a head start on the bye week... only two Mizzou stories published on Oct. 9. Shameful.
- The Kansas City Star’s report card for Mizzou on Saturday is self-described as “average,” which won’t get you much in the SEC.
- Chris Kwiecinski tallied Drinkwitz’s comments after Florida in his post-game column. He provided postgame grades on Saturday afternoon, FWIW.
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam argues that Mizzou is “almost” a good team
- In which this next week’s slate of games can now be bet on
- In which Mizzou Soccer nabs its first SEC East win of the season
More Links:
- Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap... (it’s pretty light this week)
Jordan Elliott logged one tackle during the Browns’ 30-28 loss to the Chargers.
It was a tough day at the office for Charles Harris, who was ruled out of the Lions’ dismal 29-0 shutout loss to the Patriots.
- Isiaih Mosley is pissed and RIGHTFULLY SO
Kobe Brown?? Noah Carter ??? https://t.co/ywx38pkXbS— Isiaih mosley (@Isiaihletrellm1) October 10, 2022
- Kobe Brown did appear on a cover variant of Lindy Sports’ college basketball preview though!
- Check out some great practice pics:
- Dennis Gates going deep into Euroball for this week’s #SituationSunday
13 secs left, end of quarter, Lenovo Tenerife of the Liga ACB must go the full length of the floor. Txus Vidorreta has his team run a step-up into Bilbao action which leads to a 3! Elite Execution. Great X’s & O’s! #SituationSunday pic.twitter.com/jrjsLglsM3— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 9, 2022
- Mizzou Tennis picked up six wins — five singles and one doubles — during the second day of the June Stewart Invitational in Nashville.
