Drinkwitz kicks off bye week with mystery commitment for 2023 class

In typical Eli Drinkwitz fashion, we’ve started off the bye week with a bang.
#MIZ23 pic.twitter.com/PylYgbdVRX— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) October 10, 2022
The bat signal alludes to a mysterious commitment for next year’s class, though we didn’t get any official word on who it may be on Monday night. History tells us that Drinkwitz’s bye week recruiting is elite. And while it may not be a Luther Burden level commitment, it’s fun to dream about the future NIL potato chip deals that may be in the offing.
And a message to recruits considering Mizzou: Even if your route to success is a little more circuitous, we’ll love you to death. Exhibit A: The career of Ennis Rakestraw, Jr.
Never give up pic.twitter.com/nD48Kh80mN— Ennis Rakestraw Jr (@EnnisRakestraw) October 10, 2022
- Outdoor wrestling duel to kick off wrestling season? Who says no?
November 6th they are letting us outside! Opening dual at the Softball Stadium. #TigerStyle @MizzouWrestling @MizzouSoftball @MizzouAthletics @missouriwrestle pic.twitter.com/smy3M9hVzf— Brian Smith (@mutigerstyle) October 10, 2022
- Steve Wilks is a case study in Mizzou producing success. Spend one year in Columbia, get an NFL head coaching job. Math checks out!
- Dennis Gates seems pretty determined to bring in every living basketball coach to visit with his 2022-2023 roster, which I guess isn’t the worst strategy!
Grateful to get to spend some time with @coachdgates and @MizzouHoops— Chris Oliver (@BBallImmersion) October 10, 2022
Impressive leadership, culture, practices and people throughout the program. pic.twitter.com/WcweotZlvA
He also posted his regular promo for all things Mizzou Sports in case you missed it.
- ICYMI: Walk-on Ben Sternberg produced a fun video detailing a day in the life of a Mizzou Basketball player. My takeaway? Man needs more veggies in his life.
- Our boy Dru Smith is thriving in South Beach! Fifteen points on 6-11 shooting? :)))
Gorgeous, gorgeous play here. Staggered screens that leads to a beautiful lob pass from Dru Smith to Jamal Cain for the throwdown that had the crowd pretty excited.— Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) October 11, 2022
The Heat have found their next gems. Again. pic.twitter.com/jWxfgk9WcU
And another!
Dru Smith earning the !@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/XXXFGIPQ0C— Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) October 11, 2022
- MPJ didn’t have a strong night from the floor, but he did produce a typically eye-popping highlight!
Michael Porter Jr. with a TOUGH stepback from DEEP— NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2022
Live Now on the NBA App
https://t.co/rtPKXguWaF pic.twitter.com/br0FI1DPw6
- It’s fall ball time for Mizzou Baseball!
- Mizzou Swim & Dive earned third and fourth place finishes during their opening meet at Southern Methodist this past weekend.
- Nick Bolton with another ho-hum night of greatness with 9 tackles and a QB hit as the Chiefs narrowly escaped the Raiders.
