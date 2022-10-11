Drinkwitz kicks off bye week with mystery commitment for 2023 class

Give me something good to hold onto, please

In typical Eli Drinkwitz fashion, we’ve started off the bye week with a bang.

The bat signal alludes to a mysterious commitment for next year’s class, though we didn’t get any official word on who it may be on Monday night. History tells us that Drinkwitz’s bye week recruiting is elite. And while it may not be a Luther Burden level commitment, it’s fun to dream about the future NIL potato chip deals that may be in the offing.

And a message to recruits considering Mizzou: Even if your route to success is a little more circuitous, we’ll love you to death. Exhibit A: The career of Ennis Rakestraw, Jr.

Never give up pic.twitter.com/nD48Kh80mN — Ennis Rakestraw Jr (@EnnisRakestraw) October 10, 2022

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Outdoor wrestling duel to kick off wrestling season? Who says no?

Steve Wilks is a case study in Mizzou producing success. Spend one year in Columbia, get an NFL head coaching job. Math checks out!

Dennis Gates seems pretty determined to bring in every living basketball coach to visit with his 2022-2023 roster, which I guess isn’t the worst strategy!

Grateful to get to spend some time with @coachdgates and @MizzouHoops



Impressive leadership, culture, practices and people throughout the program. pic.twitter.com/WcweotZlvA — Chris Oliver (@BBallImmersion) October 10, 2022

He also posted his regular promo for all things Mizzou Sports in case you missed it.

ICYMI: Walk-on Ben Sternberg produced a fun video detailing a day in the life of a Mizzou Basketball player. My takeaway? Man needs more veggies in his life.

Our boy Dru Smith is thriving in South Beach! Fifteen points on 6-11 shooting? :)))

Gorgeous, gorgeous play here. Staggered screens that leads to a beautiful lob pass from Dru Smith to Jamal Cain for the throwdown that had the crowd pretty excited.



The Heat have found their next gems. Again. pic.twitter.com/jWxfgk9WcU — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) October 11, 2022

And another!

MPJ didn’t have a strong night from the floor, but he did produce a typically eye-popping highlight!