PODCAST: A BIG commitment, ‘24 targets, and a new season on the horizon.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Can you believe we have just a few weeks until Mizzou Basketball is back in regular season action? In this episode the guys go in depth on each player on the roster, 2024 targets, and a big commitment for the 2023 class.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:40 - Welcome to Dive Cuts! Time to talk about Mizzou Basketball.

02:40 - 11:35 - Dennis Gates locked in a commitment from four star center, Jordan Butler.

11:35 - 18:50 - So, is Missouri done recruiting for 2023?

18:50 - 25:28 - Let’s talk about 2024! Who has been on campus? Who are they targeting? Who is interested?

25:28 - 29:35 - WE ARE UNDER A MONTH AWAY FROM MIZZOU BASKETBALL GAMES.

29:35 - 34:00 - So who will start?

34:00 - 48:02 - The guys discuss some of the players on the roster.

48:02 - 49:00 - Here is a look at what content is coming out from us at Rock M Nation.

49:00 - 53:00 - Expectations for Mizzou.

53:00 - END - So what’s coming up? And we wrap up the pod. Thanks for listening! MIZ!

