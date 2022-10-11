Rock M Nation Reacts: Which QB Should Start Next Week?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Mizzou Football’s season has been derailed each of the last three weeks with missed opportunities to win winnable games. Each of the Auburn, Georgia, and Florida games had plays I’m sure Brady Cook would like to have back. And as always there’s a very vocal part of the fanbase calling for a change at Quarterback.

The question is whether or not it’s a vocal majority or a vocal minorty? So here’s your chance to answer the question on who should start at Quarterback for Missouri next week?