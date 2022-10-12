Looking at how MU’s five portal departures have fared in their new homes

This season, many transfer portal acquisitions for the Tigers have made an immediate impact. Guys like Ty’Ron Hopper, Nathaniel Peat, Cody Schrader, Dreyden Norwood, Joseph Charleston, and Kristian Williams have all made names for themselves this season. But, while the transfer portal does give, it also does take away. In total, Missouri lost 15 players to the transfer portal last offseason.

Some of these players have yet to find a landing spot, while others have made an immediate impact. Let’s look at five players who have carved out significant roles at their new destinations.