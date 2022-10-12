Looking at how MU’s five portal departures have fared in their new homes

This season, many transfer portal acquisitions for the Tigers have made an immediate impact. Guys like Ty’Ron Hopper, Nathaniel Peat, Cody Schrader, Dreyden Norwood, Joseph Charleston, and Kristian Williams have all made names for themselves this season. But, while the transfer portal does give, it also does take away. In total, Missouri lost 15 players to the transfer portal last offseason.
Some of these players have yet to find a landing spot, while others have made an immediate impact. Let’s look at five players who have carved out significant roles at their new destinations.
- Connor Bazelak: Connor Bazelak spent three seasons at the University of Missouri, two of which as its starting quarterback. In 2020, Bazelak replaced Shawn Robinson against Tennessee and started the rest of the season. He went on to throw for 2,366 yards, 7 TDs, and 6 interceptions. In his last season as a Tiger in 2021, Bazelak improved, as he threw for 2,548 yards, 16 TDs, and 11 interceptions. Bazelak transferred in the offseason, taking his talents up north to Indiana University to play for the Hoosiers. So far, Bazelak has thrown for 1,597 yards, 9 TDs, and 6 interceptions in six games.
- Mekhi Wingo: In 2021, Mekhi Wingo was one of Missouri’s most reliable defensive linemen as a true freshman. Wingo amassed 27 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 interception, which resulted in a 40-yard pick-six. Wingo is continuing his success at LSU, where he currently tallies 22 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery.
- Chris Shearin: After receiving limited snaps for two straight seasons, Chris Shearin decided to make the move to UConn, where he has made a name for himself. In seven games with the Huskies, Shearin has posted 30 tackles, 0.5 sacks, as well as 4 PBUs. An argument can be made that he has - to this point, anyway - been the best DB for the Huskies.
- Jatorian Hansford: After spending four seasons with the Tigers without seeing many significant snaps, Hansford decided to spend his last season at South Florida. In six games with the Bulls, Hansford has tallied 15 total tackles, along with 2.5 sacks. Overall, a solid season so far for the senior.
- Jay Maclin: Many will know the name due to former Missouri legend, Jeremy Maclin. Jay Maclin is a cousin of Jeremy and spent two years within the program, where he only caught one pass for five yards. In the offseason, Maclin transferred over to North Texas, where his role has increased significantly. Maclin has caught 9 balls, for 239 yards, and 2 TDs. Maclin is on pace for 18 receptions, 478 yards, and 4 touchdowns, which would make a very solid junior season.
Loading comments...