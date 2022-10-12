Tuesday presser highlights: “Remember the Name”

Tuesday afternoon was press conference day, per usual, and the local media chatted with the Thiccer Kicker, Mekhi Miller, Dominic Lovett, Connor Wood and Martez Manuel about the last couple games and what the team is focusing on during the bye week. Let’s check out some highlights from Parker’s press conference notebook. Surprisingly, it doesn’t appear that any of the outlets covered the presser in print? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Dominic Lovett on the timing of this bye week:

“The bye week came perfect, we’re growing as a team. We just gotta get over that one hump. Once we do, we’ll be a scary sight.”

Lovett on the emergence of freshman Mekhi Miller:

“I told him (Mekhi Miller) smile, he had nerves. That was pretty big. A college team is built of everyone that’s the best on their former team (high school), so for him not to get down and still contribute is huge. Smiling is a part of the game, too. Remember that name.”

Mekhi Miller on how super-est super senior Barret Banister has helped him:

“If we’re going over a play on the sideline, I’ll always ask him how he would run it or what he’s saying out there.”

Martez Manuel on how the defense is different in 2022:

“A lot of these players we’ve had for years, but this year we are playing together. We’re all playing for the ‘Death Row Defense’, we’re playing for something bigger than ourselves for the first time.”

Connor Wood on the offensive line struggles, and how the bye week will help:

“When we struggle, one guy is on one page and rest are on another… This bye week is awesome because it allows us to step back and see the offense and the gameplan.”

Watch: #Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis on his viral celebration in the Georgia game ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/gd2Yo0hFpF — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 12, 2022

Gentle non-sports reminder: The general election is right around the corner, and the Missourian wants to make sure you have all the info you need (also, come see me at Hearnes!)

On September 28, The Athletic’s ($$) Dana O’Neil and Brian Hamilton ranked all the Power-6 coaches into tiers. Dennis Gates comes in fifth in Tier 5, along with former Tiger coach Mike Anderson (ranked at top), and ahead of new SEC coaches Todd Golden (Florida), Lamont Paris (SC) and Jerry Stackhouse (Vandy). Don’t fear, y’all, they said that for a lot of these coaches in Tier 5, it’s only a matter of time before they move up a tier, pending more experience. *NOTE: There are 7 tiers *

For other guys, it’s time not yet served. Todd Golden was good at San Francisco. Dennis Gates was good at Cleveland State. Both coached all of three years at those jobs — coached well, yes, but still, it’s a small sample size. Lamont Paris spent five years at Chattanooga but earned just one postseason bid in that time. And now they’ve all jumped to bigger gigs, anointed as the hot names on the list of guys to hire. Can they live up to it?”

Per Sean East II on Instagram:

Per Aidan Shaw on Instagram (side note: if I wasn’t a fan of him before - which I was - I am now with the “Morgan Freeman voice”):

Per Lauren Hansen (LO!!!!) on Instagram.. these are great pics:

Softball continued their Fall Ball games this past weekend, facing Lindenwood and Kansas City. From what I’ve read, the Tigers are giving opportunities to multiple pitchers per game, including Schuey, newbie Panell, Krings, and Nichols. Three Tigers hit homeruns: Phillips, Daly & newbie Lenger and they won 16-4. Against UMKC, they won 12-3. Pitching was another committee approach with newbie Harrison, Webber, newbie Whitten and Kruse getting innings. Phillips and Lenger also hit home runs in this one.

In more Softball news, a bat signal went out Tuesday evening from LA, and it turns out it’s Blue Springs South middle infielder/pitcher Abigail Wilhelm, who is ranked no. 64 by Extra Innings in the class of ‘24. NICE!!!

Tennis started out their fall season on a 6-game winning streak, unbelievably not dropping a single point to an opponent. Who’s at the heart of this success? The Canete sisters, Ina and Mae, who are driving Missouri tennis to success (Aidan Mauck, The Maneater)

started out their fall season on a 6-game winning streak, unbelievably not dropping a single point to an opponent. Who’s at the heart of this success? The Canete sisters, Ina and Mae, who are driving Missouri tennis to success (Aidan Mauck, The Maneater) Men’s Golf had a successful outing at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, finishing second. Aside from the team finish, which is great, per MUTigers.com, two golfers placed in the top five, including Jack Lundin, who tied for first, and Antonio Sara tied for fourth.

had a successful outing at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, finishing second. Aside from the team finish, which is great, per MUTigers.com, two golfers placed in the top five, including Jack Lundin, who tied for first, and Antonio Sara tied for fourth. Congrats to Mizzou Volleyball player Brynn Carlson, who got married over the weekend:

Check out Mizzou student photo-j student Lily Dozier’s soccer photos from the recent 3-2 win:

Don’t forget about the events occurring this week, brought to you by Mizzou’s most enthusiastic coach, Dennis Gates:

@MizzouSwimDive hosts Purdue on Friday & Saturday at 10AM & 4PM. @MizzouVB takes on Auburn at 1PM on Saturday & Sunday in COMO. Let’s get out and support the Black & Gold this week! Good luck to @MizzouMensGolf @MizzouTennis @MizzouSoccer @MizzouTFXC on the road! #MizzouMonday — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 10, 2022

Volleyball heads to Tuscaloosa for an away match against Alabama, who they hold an all-time seres record of 13-4 over, today. Per MUTigers.com, you can watch the match on SEC Network +.

heads to Tuscaloosa for an away match against Alabama, who they hold an all-time seres record of 13-4 over, today. Per MUTigers.com, you can watch the match on SEC Network +. Grab your Gymnastics season tix now and see the Tigers take on Alabama, Auburn, Ball State, Georgia, Kentucky, SEMO, and UNC at Hearnes! Per MUTigers.com, they are available now. And in case you’ve forgotten how the Tigers fared last year:

Mizzou looks to continue its run of success after reaching the NCAA Championship and placing fifth in the nation. Sixteen Tigers return for the 2023 campaign, led by NCAA runner-ups Sienna Schreiber and Amari Celestine. Helen Hu, Hannah McCray, Jocelyn Moore and Alisa Sheremeta return after helping Mizzou set two new program-highs. Mizzou will also welcome six newcomers to the 2023 roster.

[Cough-cough. GYMNASTICS SCHOOL]

Mizzou Mental Health Awareness Week

This is so so so so so so so so (infinite x so) important, you guys. This is a topic I am very interested in, since I, as well as so many others, have experienced struggles with this.

Check out all the awesome posts (AND THE SHIRTS!!!!) from Mizzou’s sports teams: volleyball | WBB | softball | baseball | soccer | cheer | sports med (if I missed any, sorry)

Mental Health Awareness Week! It is a real thing…let’s all make sure we slow down and check on others! ❤️. #MIZMatters https://t.co/TfQ1iNXECL — Robin Pingeton (@CoachPingeton) October 12, 2022

Now seems like as good a time as any - since it’s MHA week and all to re-up my October 2020 posts on imposter syndrome and another on mental health within the Black community, where I talked with former Mizzou Hoops grad assistant, Nafis Ricks. Two of my best pieces to this day…

Also, if you don’t follow Nafis on socials (twitter & IG), you are really missing out. He truly uses his platform for greatness, and he’s constantly sharing resources and thoughts on this topic. Here’s an article he took part in back in May 2022:

When @NafisRicks was in college, seeing a psychologist changed his life. Now, he's started a mental health coaching hub that “creates a safe space for athletes to talk about the things that they’re going through” w/people who can relate. @GlobalSportMtrs https://t.co/fH9fTU0vcU — Allison Torres Burtka (@atburtka) May 19, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros/Hodgepodge

Jordan Clarkson

10/11 vs Spurs (L 111-104): 25 min | 12pts on 5-15 shooting (2-7 from 3) | 5 REB | 7 AST | 0 STL | 0 BLK | 4 TO | 3 PF | -5 UP NEXT: 10/14 at 8pm vs Mavs, 10/19 at 8pm vs MPJ’s Nuggets. 10/21 at 7pm vs. T-Wolves

10/10 vs Suns (W 107-105): 23 min | 9pts on 2-11 shooting (1-5 from 3 & 4-5 FT) | 5 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL | 2 TO | 2PF | -7 10/7 vs Bulls (L 131-113): 22 min | 20pts on 8-17 shooting (4-8 from 3) | 7 REB | 1 AST | 2 STL| 2 TO | 3 PF | -9 UP NEXT: today, 10/12 at 9:30pm vs Clippers, 10/14 at 9pm vs Warriors (ESPN2), 10/19 at 8pm vs JC’s Jazz

Dru Smith

10/10 vs Rockets (W 118-110): 26 min | 15pts on 6-11 shooting (2-3 from 3) | 3 REB | 2 AST | 1 STL | 1 TO | 2 PF | +11 10/7 vs Grizzlies (W 111-108): 10 min | 2pts on 1-5 shooting (0-4 from 3) | 3 AST | 1 TO | 5 PF | +3 UP NEXT: today, 10/12 at 6:30pm vs Pelicans, 10/19 at 6:30pm vs Bulls, 10/21 at 6:30pm vs Celtics (ESPN)

Andy Reid on Bolton: Off the charts with his tackling. "It's going to be hard to find another guy in the league that tackles better than Bolton. I mean, he's unbelievable." — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) October 11, 2022

Excellent choice of player to mention on #TigerTuesday, DG! The bandaid man!

Today I want to honor @MizzouHoops all-time leading scorer Mr. Derrick Chievous. He led the Big 8 in scoring twice & led us to a regular season & postseason championship in 1987. He was a 2nd team all-American, is in the @MizzouAthletics HOF, & his #3 is retired. #TigerTuesday pic.twitter.com/J5lMugVi8Z — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 11, 2022

Our favorite former mercurial Tiger, X-Man, is channeling his inner Kobe from the iconic 1997 photograph:

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

