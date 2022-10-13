Ennis Rakestraw Lands on Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

A big year for Rakestraw.

Eli Drinkwitz’s first big-time recruit is starting to make a name for himself. Defensive back Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., who committed to Missouri over Texas and Alabama from the 2020 recruiting class, is putting together quite the junior season — recovering from a torn ACL injury last season.

Through the first six games this season, Rakestraw has 18 total tackles, one interception, four pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles. His two forced fumbles rank first in the SEC and ninth in the country (stats according to College Football Sports Reference).

Rakestraw’s breakout season has been good enough to land him on College Football’s Comeback Player of the Year Watch List — one of 61 players in the country and 14 from the SEC up for the award.

And how about this? According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, former Mizzou guard Dru Smith has landed on the Heat’s two-way NBA contract after impressing in the preseason. This is awesome news. Congrats to DRUUUUUUUUUUUUU! (Editor’s note: I just screamed reading this)

The Miami Heat are signing guard Dru Smith to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Smith, in his second season in the Heat system, had a 15-point preseason performance on Monday and makes the team's roster out of camp. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile, some relevant news and notes to pass along from Drinkwitz during yesterday’s SEC Teleconference. Injury updates on Cook and Burden:

Drinkwitz: QB Brady Cook & WR Luther Burden being held out of contact drills this week but anticipates both being full speed for Sunday's practice. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 12, 2022

Plus, Sam Horn and other freshman are getting more looks in team drills this week. Interesting!

Drinkwitz: More experienced players are sitting out team drills. Younger guys are getting more looks in team drills. He mentions Horn, Tavorus Jones, Mekhi Miller, Isaac Thompson, Marquis Gracial and a few more.

"This is a week we can let them complete and see where they're at." — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 12, 2022

He says staff is talking about giving Sam Horn some snaps but ... "It's got to be earned not given." Says a young player has to prove he can be fully functional in the games before he can earn playing time. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 12, 2022

Time for a poll question, a simple yes or no:

Poll Will Sam Horn get a start in any game this season? Yes

No vote view results 33% Yes (48 votes)

66% No (97 votes) 145 votes total Vote Now

Onto the links! Despite the bye week, there’s plenty of #content. M-I-Z!

Missouri’s bye week plans from Matt Stahl: Healing, learning and opportunities for young players

Rough season for Mizzou Volleyball continues with a three-set road loss to Alabama, dropping their record to 7-8 (0-5 SEC). More on MUTigers.com.

From NFL’s NBC Sports Edge: Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll said Drew Lock is “nipping at Geno Smith’s heels in practice.

Pete Carroll: Drew Lock 'nipping at Geno's heels' https://t.co/hlJgH6Is8G — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) October 12, 2022

ICYMI on the Bye Week edition of “Tiger Talk” with Mike Kelly: Hear from Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Head Coach Lindsey Anderson, NIL Assistant Director Brandon Lee, and Men’s Golf Head Coach Mark Hankins.

Pain.

What if…every one-possession and OT CFB game had the opposite result?



Washington, Missouri and West Virginia would all be in my Most Deserving Top 6. Western Kentucky would be undefeated and #15.



Texas would be 6-0 and #1! What if…Quinn Ewers didn’t get hurt… pic.twitter.com/cUi6gY3xC2 — Kelley Ford (@KFordRatings) October 12, 2022

Brandon Ramsey from Kentucky Sports Radio power ranks Dennis Gates at No. 1 among new SEC Basketball Coaches

Power Ranking the new SEC Basketball Coaches



1. Dennis Gates (Missouri) - Rising star in the industry. He can turn Mizzou around.

2. Matt McMahon (LSU) - Proven winner/recruiter.

3. Chris Jans (Mississippi State) - 76.5% winning percentage speaks for itself. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) October 11, 2022

Florida State Basketball Head Coach at ACC Basketball Media Day on Dennis Gates:

Hamilton on his coaching tree and following former players "Guys who are born to coach, they have that it factor and instincts..." Mentioned Bill Self, Dennis Gates, and the new coach at VMI Andrew Wilson — Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz) October 12, 2022

Speaking of Dennis Gates.....the latest edition of WhiteBoard Wednesdays!

Here’s a full court variation of our “Half Ct 2v1 Shooting” inspired by @BBallImmersion. In “Transition 2v1 Shooting” we attack with speed dribble or pass ahead. Seeking great spacing & numerical advantages for a high% catch & shoot 3 or rim finish. #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/GEuadpDK2F — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 12, 2022

Good stuff from Mizzou Women’s Basketball:

Spreading Tiger spirit pic.twitter.com/AHnKOYhlFZ — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 12, 2022