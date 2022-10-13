 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ennis Rakestraw Lands on Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

Mizzou Links for Thursday, October 13

By Sammy Stava
A big year for Rakestraw.

Eli Drinkwitz’s first big-time recruit is starting to make a name for himself. Defensive back Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., who committed to Missouri over Texas and Alabama from the 2020 recruiting class, is putting together quite the junior season — recovering from a torn ACL injury last season.

Through the first six games this season, Rakestraw has 18 total tackles, one interception, four pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles. His two forced fumbles rank first in the SEC and ninth in the country (stats according to College Football Sports Reference).

Rakestraw’s breakout season has been good enough to land him on College Football’s Comeback Player of the Year Watch List — one of 61 players in the country and 14 from the SEC up for the award.

And how about this? According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, former Mizzou guard Dru Smith has landed on the Heat’s two-way NBA contract after impressing in the preseason. This is awesome news. Congrats to DRUUUUUUUUUUUUU! (Editor’s note: I just screamed reading this)

Meanwhile, some relevant news and notes to pass along from Drinkwitz during yesterday’s SEC Teleconference. Injury updates on Cook and Burden:

Plus, Sam Horn and other freshman are getting more looks in team drills this week. Interesting!

Time for a poll question, a simple yes or no:

Will Sam Horn get a start in any game this season?

Onto the links! Despite the bye week, there’s plenty of #content. M-I-Z!

