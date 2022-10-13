PODCAST: If you can’t lose, it’s a win. IT’S BYE WEEK, BABY.

Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. When the team you love hasn’t had a win in a few weeks, sometimes all they need and all we need as fans is a bye week. And that’s what we have! Eli is giving the young guys some looks, Mizzou had a commitment, and Nate and BK talk about the team and more Mizzou Football items.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 00:58: It is bye week and Mizzou cannot lose!

00:58 - 09:20: There is a new recruit! What does it mean for the DBs?

09:20 - 12:40: Who might leave after this season from the defense?

12:40 - 14:20: Mizzou has had some good, NFL-ready defensive players over the years.

14:20 - 21:30: Mizzou talked to the media this week and said some interesting things about the young guys during the bye week.

21:30 - 25:00: Let’s talk about where wide receivers line up.

25:00 - 29:00: Going back to the young guys convo.

29:00 - 32:15: We merge into talk about if this team can get to bowl eligibility and what that means for the young guys.

32:15 - 36:26: So, how is Eli planning for year four?

36:26 - 49:37: How does this play into the quarterback situation?

49:37 - END: Wrapping this one up. Subscribe to us! MIZ!

