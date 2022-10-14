News & Notes as Bye Week Winds Down

As we reach the end of Mizzou Football’s bye week and look forward to next week’s Homecoming match up, we have reached a kind of lull in the football news cycle. Honestly, thank god. I’m tired of writing about it! So let’s see what else is going on, huh?

First up! My favorite news of the week!

Everyone’s favorite mid-20s PG, Dru Smith, is getting his first NBA contract!

After the Heat’s final preseason game (and win), it was announced that Smith would be the Miami Heat’s second (and final) two-way player to make the Opening Night roster. I know Sammy shared Shams’ tweet, but I thought I’d get into it a bit more since there are some articles and interviews about it!

While Wednesday night was not DRUUUUUUUUUUUUU’s best night (he only played 6 minutes while scoring 2pts and grabbing 3 rebounds), the club likely made the decision after watching his preseason growth & summer league performance as a whole, in which he performed pretty admirably. Per this Miami Herald article ($$), Smith averaged 7.4ppg on 45.5% shooting. He shot 41.7% from 3-point range, and averaged 2.4 REB and 1.8 AST per game in five games in the preseason. And in three summer league games (he’s coming off a meniscus tear he suffered last season), he averaged 12ppg on 46.4% shooting, to go with 1.7 REB, 1.7 AST and 3 STL per game.

Remember this on your timelines? **CHEF’S KISS**

THIS LOB CONNECTION IS



Dru Smith with the pass and Jamal Cain with the POSTER finish❗ pic.twitter.com/PDfzGQAOC4 — NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2022

In this particular game, to go along with this absolutely incredible hook pass he sent to other two-way contract (and preseason darling) Jamal Cain, he had 15 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds and a steal in his 26 minutes of playing time.

In this article by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Ira Winderman had a lengthy convo with Mr. Smith following the announcement. Here’s some highlights to read over with tears of joy in your eyes:

On his work with the team this past month:

“I got the chance to be here. I was able to learn and grow. I felt like I was able to become a better player”

After playing in two preseasons, what helped him hang in there and break through?

“I think my attitude is just trying to become the best player that I can,” he said. “I just try not to worry about the outside things, just trying to control what I can control in practices and games and things like that...I think when you get caught up in all the stuff, it’s easy to get distracted, it’s easy to do the wrong thing. So just trying to control what I can control and be the best I can be.”

Want more? Read the article. It’s good, and not under a paywall!

So, dear readers, you might as well get used to me yelling DRUUUUUUUUUUUU all season (you won’t see it nobody actually reads the links, lol), because for up to 50 games, our guy, who is suddenly earning approximately 508k (per a google search, they get half of the league minimum), will see time in Miami.

The Heat open their season at 6:30pm on 10/19 vs the Chicago Bulls, followed by a game on 10/21 at 6:30pm vs the Celtics. That game cane be watched on ESPN. I hope you’ll be cheering along with me.

Moving on.

Let’s check in on Women’s Tennis, who is KILLING IT.

I mean, LOOK AT THIS. WOW is right, Coach!

Hey @mizzoutennis What is your overall record in singles and doubles this fall??? Answer: 71 wins and 19 losses in our first 90 matches this year!!! Wow!!!! Enough Said! #tgr #mnm @MizzouAthletics — Chris Wootton (@10s4chris) October 14, 2022

The team is currently taking part in the ITA Regionals in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The singles & doubles champions here will qualify for the ITA Fall National Championships in San Diego Nov 2-6.

According to Wootten’s tweets (and the MUTigers.com recap), it appears the team did - no surprise here - REALLY well. Romary Cardenas and Koral Koldobski advanced out of singles qualifying, while Mae & Inah Canete advanced to the round of 32 in doubles (they won 8-2!!). Eight Tigers will compete in singles on Friday while one doubles team will be in action in the main draw. Three doubles teams have moved on into the consolation bracket.

Here is today’s schedule (I wasn’t typing all that out):

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

A little backstory on Brady Cook (class of 2020 | no. 745 nationally | no. 29 pro-style QB) — read the article for the rest!

Cook comes from an athletic family — his mother played soccer at Truman State, his uncle played basketball at Missouri Baptist and his grandfather played college baseball . But football was the sport for Cook, who committed to Missouri in September 2018 and stuck with the Tigers through the coaching change that brought Eli Drinkwitz in to replace Barry Odom.

Good stuff from @CoachDrinkwitz as he joined @Ben_Fred and me on our Mizzou Football Friday Show. You can hear the entire conversation tomorrow night beginning at 7 on @KTRS550. @BigSportsShow @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/6r0ojt0Uw4 — Brendan Wiese (@bwiese16) October 13, 2022

Hoops & Other Mizzou Sports

PowerMizzou’s NEW player previews by Drew King: Deandre Gholston | Noah Carter

Deandre Gholston | Noah Carter Found a new IG follow, Trevor Bergman, who does video work for Mizzou Athletics. He does a good job!

First up, Mizzou Club Hockey’s win over kansas:

And then this behind the scenes video of Women’s Hoops:

Soccer is back out on the road this evening as they get set to face Georgia in Athens. First kick is at 6pm. Per MUTigers.com, both teams are currently tied in the SEC standings with seven points. Results-wise, Mizzou beat Florida at home, 3-2 on Sunday, after dropping a road contest to no. 19 Tennessee 2-0 earlier that week. Georgia, on the other hand, tied Vandy 1-1 in Nashville and lost 2-0 to no. 9 Tennessee.

is back out on the road this evening as they get set to face Georgia in Athens. First kick is at 6pm. Per MUTigers.com, both teams are currently tied in the SEC standings with seven points. Results-wise, Mizzou beat Florida at home, 3-2 on Sunday, after dropping a road contest to no. 19 Tennessee 2-0 earlier that week. Georgia, on the other hand, tied Vandy 1-1 in Nashville and lost 2-0 to no. 9 Tennessee. Swim & Dive hosts its first home meet this weekend against Purdue at Mizzou Aquatic Center, per MUTigers.com. The meet gets started at 4pm Friday and 10am on Saturday. After an opening weekend at the SMU Classic (Invitational?), 13 Tigers have top-10 times, while 5th year seniors Jack Dahlgren & Molly Gowans, and grad student Clement Secchi have posted times in the top-5 nationally.

Mizzou in the Pros/Hodgepodge

Jordan Clarkson (no games since my last Links)

UP NEXT: today, 10/14 at 8pm vs Mavs, Opening Night 10/19 at 8pm vs MPJ’s Nuggets. 10/21 at 7pm vs. T-Wolves

Michael Porter, Jr.

10/12 vs Clippers (W 126-115): 16 min | 12pts on 4-6 shooting (3-3 from 3, 1-1 FT) | 3 REB | 1 AST | 2 PF | +1 UP NEXT: today, 10/14 at 9pm vs Warriors (ESPN2), Opening Night 10/19 at 8pm vs JC’s Jazz

It’s been 238 days and Brittney Griner still remains detained in Russia and is struggling, as anyone would in her terrible situation. Her teammates, her fans, the W, the entire sports community… are all worried about her and want her back home. She and Soph had developed quite a nice bond in their time together and were often seen messing around in practice and games. Witness:

"What I would do to squeeze you." -@sophaller on Brittney Griner, who has been wrongfully detained for 34 weeks. #FreeBrittneyGriner #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/x8QeBRb6rB — Aya Abdeen (she/her) Free BG (@ayabdeen) October 13, 2022

And in other former player news, this came across my IG feed: Xavier Pinson — yes, I’m writing about him again, HA — has an NIL deal with Zip Recruiter (AKA “the new way to hire”). That’s pretty cool, and big congrats to him!

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

