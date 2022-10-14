Mizzou Wrestling Schedule Released

Mizzou Wrestling will be looking to continue their dominance in the Big 12 this season with nine conference duals, including four at home. Their season begins with the annual Black and Gold Scrimmage on October 29th. The Tigers enter the season ranked #3 overall in the dual rankings, and all 10 starting wrestlers are ranked. (editor’s note: WOW)

The Black and Gold Scrimmage will be followed by a dual against Lindenwood at the Mizzou Softball Stadium on Sunday, November 6th. Lindenwood announced this offseason that they are beginning the transition to Division I. I would expect this dual to be an annual occasion and Lindenwood to become a new in-state rival.

Another new addition to the schedule is the Tiger Style Invite on November 12th at Staley High School in Kansas City. Matthew Smith wrote earlier this offseason about what teams and wrestlers to expect at this inaugural event.

The non-conference schedule consists of road rematches against #5 Arizona State and #16 Virginia Tech. Last year against these teams, Mizzou went 1-1 with a 19-14 win over Arizona State and 18-16 loss to Virginia Tech.

In conference, they will see West Virginia, #25 North Dakota State, #19 Northern Iowa, and #13 Iowa State at home. This will be their first time facing West Virginia in the Big 12. Last year Mizzou went 2-1 against NDSU, UNI, and ISU, respectively, with the lone loss coming in the last dual of the season to Iowa State 17-16.

On the road they will again face Air Force, Wyoming, #22 South Dakota State, #20 Oklahoma, and #7 Oklahoma State. Last year, Mizzou was upset at home by South Dakota State 21-12 but came away with wins against the others.

For tournaments this season, there is the aforementioned Tiger Style Invite and the Southern Scuffle as the premier competitions. There is also the Lindenwood Open and UNI Open where fans could get a look at some of the freshmen from the #6 recruiting class.

Typically one of the more active dual teams, this is the least amount of duals on Mizzou’s schedule since 2014 (excluding the unique 2021 season). However, this schedule includes three top 15 teams, and eight ranked teams overall.

This lineup has all 10 wrestlers ranked and returns three All-Americans in Brock Mauller, Keegan O’Toole, and Rocky Elam. They were one dual away from winning the unofficial Big 12 Dual title last season and will be looking to run the table this year.