College Football Week 7 GameDay: info, what to watch

Bye weeks are always fun. Being able to take a breath from your own personal investment and just enjoy some football. And there are some really fun games today.

So enjoy your Mizzou Football free Saturday as much as you can, let’s hop into the usual stuff...

We have the results of the National SBN Reacts questions:

I oscillated on this a bit. But my top two choices got 64% of the vote, and me and 40% of the voting country agreed. Considering how loosely I follow greater College Football at large, I thought it was pretty good to get that close. Or maybe it’s bad that I’m that close to a consensus.

There are some really games and this wasn’t that easy of a decision. But for me I voted Bama and UT, and not just because of the SEC. But one of the intriguing questions so far for me is “How good is Tennessee?” They look really good, they’re tough to defend, Hendon Hooker looks terrific. But Bama is the test. Are they ready for it?

Here are your games for the day:

All odds are presented by DraftKing’s Sportsbook.

College Football Week 7 Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Penn State (10) Michigan (5) -7 50.5 FOX 11:00 AM Auburn Ole Miss (9) -15 55 ESPN 11:00 AM Kansas (19) Oklahoma -9 62.5 ESPN2 11:00 AM Iowa State Texas (23) -16 48.5 ABC 11:00 AM Minnesota -6.5 Illinois (24) 39.5 BTN 2:30 PM Vanderbilt Georgia (1) -38 58.5 SECN 2:30 PM Alabama (3) -7 Tennessee (6) 65.5 CBS 2:30 PM Oklahoma State (8) TCU (13) -4 68.5 ABC 2:30 PM NC State (15) Syracuse (18) -3.5 42 ACCN 2:30 PM Arkansas BYU Pick Em 67 ESPN 3:00 PM James Madison (25) -12 Georgia Southern 67 ESPN+ 6:00 PM LSU Florida -2.5 50.5 ESPN 6:30 PM Clemson (4) -3.5 Florida State 51 ABC 6:30 PM Mississippi State (16) -4 Kentucky (22) 49 SECN 7:00 PM USC (7) Utah (20) -3.5 65 FOX

