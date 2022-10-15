 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week Six

Take your pick! Every week, the Rock M Nation staff will be picking the Missouri game plus three of the best SEC games. Plus, your National SBN Reacts Results!

By Aaron Dryden, Parker Gillam, Brandon Haynes, Matthew Smith, and Sammy Stava
Every week, members of the Rock M Nation staff will take their best guesses in picking not only Missouri’s game (assuming it’s not a bye), but also three other SEC contests against the spread.. We’ll keep a running tally throughout the season to see the winner at the end of the year.

Recap

No changes from last week. Parker is still leading the overall wins to losses matchup and Matthew Smith is is still winning the percentage battle in the picks against the spread. No more byes next week, either!

Aaron: 14-6 (9-11 ATS)

Parker: 19-5 (13-11 ATS) **Week 7 BYE**

Matthew: 12-6 (12-8 ATS) **Week 6 BYE**

Brandon: 11-9 (8-12 ATS)

Sammy: 16-4 (8-12 ATS)

With Mizzou on the bye, the SEC slate is really good. An elite matchup in Knoxvilleis is the headliner, but there will be an intriguing matchup for Florida in The Swamp as well as a weird mid-season trip to Utah for Arkansas.

Arkansas (-1) @ BYU

Aaron Dryden: BYU wins, 31-17.

Matthew Smith: BYU 32-27.

Brandon Haynes: Arkansas 31 BYU 30.

Sammy Stava: BYU 28-20.

#3 Alabama (-7) @ #6 Tennessee

Aaron Dryden: Tennessee wins, 41-37.

Matthew Smith: Tennessee, 34-32.

Brandon Haynes: Alabama 27 Tennessee 34, Vols pull off the upset.

Sammy Stava: Alabama 35-31.

LSU @ (-2.5) Florida

Aaron Dryden: Florida wins easy, 41-17.

Matthew Smith: Florida, 24-14

Brandon Haynes: LSU 17 Florida 21.

Sammy Stava: Florida 17-13,

#16 Mississippi State (-9) @ Kentucky

Aaron Dryden: Mississippi State has it on lock. No cover though. 34-31.

Matthew Smith: Miss St, 27-17.

Brandon Haynes: MS State 34 Kentucky 24.

Sammy Stava: Mississippi State 42-34.

