SEC Week 8 Opening Lines

Missouri’s Bye Week is over and it’s time to rejoin the group of teams that play - and sometimes lose - football games. The Tigers were quite content to sit on the sidelines, let the youth get some major practice time in, and watch a tremendous slate of games stay close and entertaining throughout. Now Missouri plays host to one of the few teams that’s worse than they are in hopes they get their first conference victory of 2022.

As a reminder, there are no lines set for a game featuring an FBS team playing an FCS team. All games occur on Saturday, October 22nd and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation parter.

2:30p - Ole Miss (-1) at LSU

3:00p - Vanderbilt at Missouri (-15.5)

6:00p - Mississippi State at Alabama (-21.5)

6:30p - Texas A&M (-4) at South Carolina