AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings After Week 7

Week 7 of the College Football season definitely lived up to the hype. It was Statement Saturday for a reason.
Six undefeated teams lost while Tennessee, Michigan, TCU, and yes — even Syracuse made statements against ranked teams to stay unbeaten.
In this week’s AP Top 25, Georgia remains No. 1 while Tennessee makes a big jump to No. 3 — two of six SEC teams ranked in the Top 25.
- Georgia (7-0)
- Ohio State (6-0)
- Tennessee (6-0)
- Michigan (7-0)
- Clemson (6-0)
- Alabama (6-1)
- Ole Miss (7-0)
- TCU (6-0)
- UCLA (6-0)
- Oregon (5-1)
- Oklahoma State (5-1)
- USC (6-1)
- Wake Forest (5-1)
- Syracuse (6-0)
- Utah (5-2)
- Penn State (5-1)
- Kansas State (5-1)
- Illinois (6-1)
- Kentucky (5-2)
- Texas (5-2)
- Cincinnati (5-1)
- North Carolina (6-1)
- North Carolina State (5-2)
- Mississippi State (5-2)
- Tulane (6-1)
Others receiving votes:
Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, Oregon State 6, James Madison 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1, Arkansas 1
Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 8:
- No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson — 11:00 a.m. CST (ABC)
- No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State — 2:30 p.m. CST (ABC)
- No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon — 2:30 p.m. CST (FOX or FS1)
- No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama — 6:00 p.m. CST (ESPN)
- No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU — 7:00 p.m. CST (FOX or FS1)
College Gameday heads to Eugene for UCLA-Oregon:
EUGENE, WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY!— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 16, 2022
Next up, we're headed to see @UCLAFootball take on @oregonfootball! pic.twitter.com/uRK5Mc2ZJP
My updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 7:
- Tennessee: This offense is just unstoppable. What a performance against Alabama. 52 points is the most points scored against the Crimson Tide since 1907, per ESPN Stats and Info. Rocky Top, indeed.
- Georgia: Dawgs roll 55-0 over Vanderbilt. Pretty obvious that the SEC East will be decided on November 5th for the Vols at UGA.
- Alabama: Yikes. This is definitely not one of Saban’s best teams as their defense is quite vulnerable.
- Ole Miss: The Lane Train keeps rolling. 7-0, and the Rebels have a case as the best team in the SEC West.
- Kentucky: A big, much needed win at home against Mississippi State. The Wildcats are a much more complete team with Will Levis at Quarterback.
- Arkansas: Much needed road win against BYU to get back on track. KJ Jefferson back is huge for the Razorbacks.
- Mississippi State: A letdown performance on the road in Lexington. In two SEC road games, the Bulldogs offense has only scored a combined 34 points.
- LSU: A huge win on the road in The Swamp led by an impressive performance by Jayden Daniels.
- Texas A&M: BYE — at South Carolina up next.
- Florida: An average team in Year 1 under Billy Napier who Mizzou really should have beaten.
- South Carolina: BYE
- Missouri: BYE — Homecoming vs Vanderbilt up next: According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings, the Tigers are 48th (28th on defense), perhaps showing that they are better than their record shows. Still some winnable games in the second half of the season.
- Auburn: The offense actually showed some life putting up 34 points on the road. BYE week up next.
- Vanderbilt: After a promising 3-1 start, the Commodores are back down to earth. 0-4 against Power 5 teams by a combined 151 points.
