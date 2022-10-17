AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings After Week 7

Week 7 of the College Football season definitely lived up to the hype. It was Statement Saturday for a reason.

Six undefeated teams lost while Tennessee, Michigan, TCU, and yes — even Syracuse made statements against ranked teams to stay unbeaten.

In this week’s AP Top 25, Georgia remains No. 1 while Tennessee makes a big jump to No. 3 — two of six SEC teams ranked in the Top 25.

Others receiving votes:

Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, Oregon State 6, James Madison 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1, Arkansas 1

Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 8:

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson — 11:00 a.m. CST (ABC)

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State — 2:30 p.m. CST (ABC)

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon — 2:30 p.m. CST (FOX or FS1)

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama — 6:00 p.m. CST (ESPN)

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU — 7:00 p.m. CST (FOX or FS1)

College Gameday heads to Eugene for UCLA-Oregon:

EUGENE, WE'RE COMING TO YOUR CITY!



Next up, we're headed to see @UCLAFootball take on @oregonfootball! pic.twitter.com/uRK5Mc2ZJP — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 16, 2022

My updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 7: