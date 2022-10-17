 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings After Week 7

Week 7 of the College Football season lived up to the hype, as Alabama-Tennessee was certainly the game of the year so far.

By Sammy Stava
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Arkansas at Mississippi State Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 7 of the College Football season definitely lived up to the hype. It was Statement Saturday for a reason.

Six undefeated teams lost while Tennessee, Michigan, TCU, and yes — even Syracuse made statements against ranked teams to stay unbeaten.

In this week’s AP Top 25, Georgia remains No. 1 while Tennessee makes a big jump to No. 3 — two of six SEC teams ranked in the Top 25.

  1. Georgia (7-0)
  2. Ohio State (6-0)
  3. Tennessee (6-0)
  4. Michigan (7-0)
  5. Clemson (6-0)
  6. Alabama (6-1)
  7. Ole Miss (7-0)
  8. TCU (6-0)
  9. UCLA (6-0)
  10. Oregon (5-1)
  11. Oklahoma State (5-1)
  12. USC (6-1)
  13. Wake Forest (5-1)
  14. Syracuse (6-0)
  15. Utah (5-2)
  16. Penn State (5-1)
  17. Kansas State (5-1)
  18. Illinois (6-1)
  19. Kentucky (5-2)
  20. Texas (5-2)
  21. Cincinnati (5-1)
  22. North Carolina (6-1)
  23. North Carolina State (5-2)
  24. Mississippi State (5-2)
  25. Tulane (6-1)

Others receiving votes:

Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, Oregon State 6, James Madison 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Minnesota 1, Florida State 1, Arkansas 1

Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 8:

  • No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson — 11:00 a.m. CST (ABC)
  • No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State — 2:30 p.m. CST (ABC)
  • No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon — 2:30 p.m. CST (FOX or FS1)
  • No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama — 6:00 p.m. CST (ESPN)
  • No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU — 7:00 p.m. CST (FOX or FS1)

College Gameday heads to Eugene for UCLA-Oregon:

My updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 7:

  1. Tennessee: This offense is just unstoppable. What a performance against Alabama. 52 points is the most points scored against the Crimson Tide since 1907, per ESPN Stats and Info. Rocky Top, indeed.
  2. Georgia: Dawgs roll 55-0 over Vanderbilt. Pretty obvious that the SEC East will be decided on November 5th for the Vols at UGA.
  3. Alabama: Yikes. This is definitely not one of Saban’s best teams as their defense is quite vulnerable.
  4. Ole Miss: The Lane Train keeps rolling. 7-0, and the Rebels have a case as the best team in the SEC West.
  5. Kentucky: A big, much needed win at home against Mississippi State. The Wildcats are a much more complete team with Will Levis at Quarterback.
  6. Arkansas: Much needed road win against BYU to get back on track. KJ Jefferson back is huge for the Razorbacks.
  7. Mississippi State: A letdown performance on the road in Lexington. In two SEC road games, the Bulldogs offense has only scored a combined 34 points.
  8. LSU: A huge win on the road in The Swamp led by an impressive performance by Jayden Daniels.
  9. Texas A&M: BYE — at South Carolina up next.
  10. Florida: An average team in Year 1 under Billy Napier who Mizzou really should have beaten.
  11. South Carolina: BYE
  12. Missouri: BYE — Homecoming vs Vanderbilt up next: According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings, the Tigers are 48th (28th on defense), perhaps showing that they are better than their record shows. Still some winnable games in the second half of the season.
  13. Auburn: The offense actually showed some life putting up 34 points on the road. BYE week up next.
  14. Vanderbilt: After a promising 3-1 start, the Commodores are back down to earth. 0-4 against Power 5 teams by a combined 151 points.

