Nick Bolton, Markus Golden star in Week 6 losing efforts

Nick Bolton continues to avoid the sophomore slump
Instead of down below, we’re going to do your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap up top this week! We’ve got a great one to start with...
- The Chiefs dropped their playoff rematch with the Bills, but Nick Bolton did his part, logging 13 tackles including two for a loss. Andy Reid had high praise for the sophomore linebacker afterward.
#Chiefs Nick Bolton finishes with 13 tackles vs. Buffalo.— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) October 17, 2022
Andy Reid: “The best thing that Nick does is he tackles…as well as anyone in the NFL.” pic.twitter.com/juzmAzQlEC
- It was a losing effort for Arizona (start packing your bags, Kliff!), but Markus Golden had himself a day. Eight tackles, one sack and two TFLs? Our man can still ball.
Markus Golden gets a near-sack and helps force an intentional grounding.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 16, 2022
- Cleveland continues to falter, losing 38-15 to New England, but Jordan Elliott got his name on the scoresheet with two tackles.
- Albert Okwuegbunam’s Denver Broncos will face off against Chase Daniel and the Chargers on Monday Night Football tonight. Here’s to hoping Daniel continues to cash those checks with minimal effort!
- Matt Watkins was on Twitter live tweeting a high school basketball game yesterday, one featuring future Tiger Trent Pierce. God bless our basketball staff.
October 17, 2022
- Kyle Gibson is headed to the NLCS with the Philadelphia Phillies. We always love to see former Tigers succeed in the League!
Cindy, someone sent me your post this morning, and I wanted to say thank you for taking and posting it!! I am very fortunate to be able to share these moments with my family, so I appreciate you capturing it! Go Phillies! See ya in a few days!! https://t.co/e2XrhO999N— Kyle Gibson (@kgib44) October 16, 2022
- Mizzou Volleyball pulled off a big upset on Sunday, downing Auburn — which had only lost one game all season — in four sets. It was their first SEC win this season.
- After day one, Mizzou Men’s Golf is third in a field of 16 at the Quail Valley Collegiate Championship.
