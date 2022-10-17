 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nick Bolton, Markus Golden star in Week 6 losing efforts

Mizzou Links for Oct. 17, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Nick Bolton continues to avoid the sophomore slump

Instead of down below, we’re going to do your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap up top this week! We’ve got a great one to start with...

  • It was a losing effort for Arizona (start packing your bags, Kliff!), but Markus Golden had himself a day. Eight tackles, one sack and two TFLs? Our man can still ball.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Matt Watkins was on Twitter live tweeting a high school basketball game yesterday, one featuring future Tiger Trent Pierce. God bless our basketball staff.
  • Kyle Gibson is headed to the NLCS with the Philadelphia Phillies. We always love to see former Tigers succeed in the League!

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...