Mizzou Football players feeling confident about the season’s second half

And why wouldn’t you? What else are you going to feel?
We’re back to game week, folks! Time to start thinking positive thoughts again!
- Calum McAndrew asked and Mizzou players aren’t shy about it. They think they’re closing in on a breakthrough in the second half of the season.
[Senior Martez] Manuel said Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz sent him a quote from Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher that read something along the lines of, “‘The four stages of coaching — first you lose big, then you lose small, then you win small, then you win big.”
The safety surmised that the past two seasons have seen the Tigers jump from Step 1 to Step 2, and although he expressed slight frustration that Step 3 — “win small” — hadn’t hurried round in time for his senior year, he noted that there was still time to climb that rung.
“I feel like we’re one play away from turning it around,” Manuel said.
- Matt Stahl at the Columbia Tribune highlights Harrison Mevis’ perfect run — and rediscovered confidence — since the infamous chip shot miss at Auburn.
- Another non-11 a.m. kickoff? Are we being punked? Apparently not, because the SEC announced yesterday that Missouri will square off against South Carolina at 3 p.m. on October 29.
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Parker looks into similarities between the 2022 version of Mizzou and the 2015 version of Kentucky
- In which our midway point MV3 ballots are submitted. Congrats Ty’Ron Hopper!
- In which the AP Top 25 gets a big shakeup
- In which Sam’s SEC basketball previews continue with... Mississippi State
More Links:
- Happy Dennis Gates Supporting His Peers Day! Aka Monday.
Tiger fans, let’s get out and support the Black & Gold this week! @MizzouSoccer hosts Kentucky on Thursday @ 6 P.M. @MizzouFootball will take on Vanderbilt on Saturday @ 3 P.M. Good luck to @MizzouTennis, @MizzouMensGolf, @MUWomensGolf, & @MizzouVB on the road! #MIZ #MizzouMonday— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 17, 2022
Dennis is also very busy on the recruiting trail it would seem! Peyton Marshall, top 50 recruit in the 2024 class, is visiting this weekend for Homecoming.
Going close to the hometown https://t.co/YrABRcUMHO— PEYTON! (@nlmbpeyton) October 17, 2022
- It’s SEC Media Day for Robin Pingeton and crew!
On the mic ️ pic.twitter.com/0zXRPRfpE0— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 17, 2022
Best of luck in Birmingham gang!
- Looking for another opportunity to see the men’s team early In the season? (Always.) They’re adding a scrimmage against WashU on November 3.
- Another college hoops projection is out, and they’re not as high on Mizzou as KP is
#Mizzou at No. 89. The SEC looks like..— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) October 17, 2022
No. 4: Kentucky
No. 5: Tennessee
No. 15: Auburn
No. 21: Alabama
No. 25: Texas A&M
No. 26: Florida
No. 30: Arkansas
No. 41: LSU
No. 44: Miss. State
No. 71: Ole Miss
No. 76: Vanderbilt
No. 89: MU
No. 132: Georgia
No. 145: South Carolina https://t.co/GOfTM3qAep
- Four-star commit Grace Slaughter finally got on campus last weekend, and it seems like she enjoyed every minute!
Feels like it took forever for this day to get here. Thank you Mizzou family for such a great Official Visit this past weekend. Mizzou is HOME @MizzouWBB pic.twitter.com/tvjP8K7ezS— Grace Slaughter (@graciekkay10) October 17, 2022
- A couple of Mizzou GOATs are teaming once again for high school basketball tournament hosted at Columbia College!
.@sophaller & I are thrilled to join Coach Stewart & Virginia in hosting the @sophiecclassic Dec 2-4 @CC_Columbia An awesome opportunity for our athletes to showcase their skill set in a fun environment If you’re interested in sponsorship or volunteer opportunities, reach out pic.twitter.com/TZsQUET32i— Lindsey Cunningham (@Lbreezzyy) October 17, 2022
- Self-proclaimed BIG week coming up for Mizzou Baseball, which is hosting not one but two black and gold games on Thursday and Friday.
- Mizzou Men’s Golf finished sixth and Women’s Golf currently sit at ninth in their respective tournaments.
- Not sports related, but check out this article on a new book entitled “100 Things to do in Columbia Before You Die.” Maybe we can review it for the dead period of summer?
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...