Mizzou Football players feeling confident about the season’s second half

We’re back to game week, folks! Time to start thinking positive thoughts again!

[Senior Martez] Manuel said Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz sent him a quote from Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher that read something along the lines of, “‘The four stages of coaching — first you lose big, then you lose small, then you win small, then you win big.”

The safety surmised that the past two seasons have seen the Tigers jump from Step 1 to Step 2, and although he expressed slight frustration that Step 3 — “win small” — hadn’t hurried round in time for his senior year, he noted that there was still time to climb that rung.

“I feel like we’re one play away from turning it around,” Manuel said.