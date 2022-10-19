SEC Media Day Tips off with Women’s Hoops

You can almost hear it. The sound of squeaking shoes on the hardwood. The bouncing of the ball. The swoosh of the net. The roar of the crowd. The M-I-Z. My favorite time of year. It’s so close. Only 14 days til the men tip off against Washington University (exhibition), while the women get started EVEN SOONER. Only a WEEK until their first exhibition game against NW Missouri State. Yay!!!!!!

Which means…. it’s time to re-share my all-time favorite basketball commercial (from 2001!):

While we’re waiting for actual college basketball to tip off, the NBA officially got started (our guys all go tonight), and SEC MEDIA DAYS!

Tuesday was the women’s turn, and Coach P and the Ha(y)leys— Frank and Troup — took Birmingham by storm to talk about their preseason 12th ranked SEC team. (side note: I think they’ll finish higher than this)

Let’s hear from Coach P. The coverage of this was hard to find, y’all. #supportwomenssports

#Mizzou WBB coach Robin Pingeton and forward Hayley Frank talk about the advantages of having such a veteran team this year at SEC Media Days: "when it becomes player led, it becomes so much more powerful."



8 out of 12 members of the team are juniors and up ⤵️



: SEC Network pic.twitter.com/Q0m07q08rL — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 18, 2022

And this is a cool fact. I’ll have to take a look at some point at report back on the majors.

Before their time at the podium, it was announced that Hayley Frank named Preseason Second Team All-SEC. Per MUTigers.com, Frank led all current Mizzou players with 15ppg, 5.1rpg and 1.5apg. She shot 46.2% beyond the the arc and tied for 19th in the SEC with 21 blocks.

A four-year Tiger, Frank recorded eight 20+ scoring outputs and had 24 double-digit outings in 2021-22. The career year was headlined by a 21-point, three-rebound effort in Missouri’s historic upset of No. 1 ranked South Carolina.

I must confess. It’s going to be really weird looking at the court next Weds night and not seeing AB out there. Wishing her (and the others) all the best.

Moving on.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t give a massive shout out up top (i.e. where you all read so closely) to the “Mizzou, That’s Who” podcast/YouTube show on KC Sports Network, who interviewed Charlton ‘CY’ Young this week. Y’all, it was amazing. He is one of most charismatic guys I’ve EVER heard. I cannot recommend this enough. Seriously.

In this almost hour long chat, CY talked about his longtime love of Mizzou, his relationship with his “son” Dennis, recruiting great character young men, building programs, this season’s team, Ben Simmons not caring about school (unlike some of his FSU players, haha), his man-crush on Michael Porter, Jr during the 2017 NCAA Tournament (“he’s so tall, ooooh-weee”), and so much more. It was SO SO SO SO SO GOOD. Note: Watching it is better than listening because his mannerisms are hilarious, too.

On to the Links!

Mood coming out of the bye week for #Mizzou football: "We're just ready to show the world what we can do." pic.twitter.com/iiHXXOAoBw — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 19, 2022

Football

The Athletic is having fun with bowl predictions. pic.twitter.com/SdnBeQxN1f — ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) October 18, 2022

Here is Vandy’s depth chart (Mizzou’s remains the same)

Nathalie comin’ in hot with the videos on Tuesday! Here’s some practice highlights!

Check out highlights from #Mizzou football's practice today ahead of the homecoming against Vanderbilt this weekend ⤵️https://t.co/WnfTqgvVVX — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 18, 2022

Check out the press conference video, courtesy of Mizzou Athletics’ YouTube channel

Hoops

Ken Pomeroy rank oddity. As noted earlier, Mizzou comes in at #41 preaseason. Since 2011:



-4 of Mizzou's 5 NCAA Tournament teams have been ranked in the 40's at some point (11-12 wasn't)



-2 of Mizzou's 7 non-qualifiers achieved a rank of 40's (or better)



What's it mean? ‍♂️ — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) October 17, 2022

Watch some 2023 commit Anthony Robinson II’s highlights from IG:

As Chris K said, talented family:

This is recent 4-star Mizzou commit Jordan Butler's brother. NBA genes run in the family. https://t.co/NNTHz1rnIP — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) October 18, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Missouri Women’s Golf team moved up two spots in the final round of The Ally, hosted by Mississippi State, finishing seventh of 11 schools. Per MUTigers.com, it was a tough competition, featuring four schools ranked in the top 50 and two in the top 10. Individually, two Tigers finished among the top 20 golfers during the tournament— freshman Melanie Walker (13th) and grad student Sky Sload (17th).

team moved up two spots in the final round of The Ally, hosted by Mississippi State, finishing seventh of 11 schools. Per MUTigers.com, it was a tough competition, featuring four schools ranked in the top 50 and two in the top 10. Individually, two Tigers finished among the top 20 golfers during the tournament— freshman Melanie Walker (13th) and grad student Sky Sload (17th). Way to go, Swim & Dive! From the looks of the twitter, they KILLED it against Purdue over the weekend. I never saw an MUTigers recap, apologies.

The wins just did not stop. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/PYFq637c9s — Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) October 18, 2022

Soccer = fun.

Mizzou in the Pros/Hodgepodge

In a battle of former Missouri Tigers, Michael Porter, Jr , hopefully healthy this season, and the NBA’s best dressed, Jordan Clarkson , face off in their season opener at 8pm tonight. On tv? Not sure…

, hopefully healthy this season, and the NBA’s best dressed, , face off in their season opener at 8pm tonight. On tv? Not sure… JC news: Why Jordan Clarkson is reshaping his game with young Jazz (Ryan Miller, KSL.com)

news: Why Jordan Clarkson is reshaping his game with young Jazz (Ryan Miller, KSL.com) MPJ news: MPJ for MIP! Why Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. feels like solid bet to nab NBA’s Most Improved Player Award (Keeler, Denver Post)

news: MPJ for MIP! Why Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. feels like solid bet to nab NBA’s Most Improved Player Award (Keeler, Denver Post) It’s officially DRU SMITH SZN. The Heat tips off their season tonight at 6:30pm vs the Chicago Bulls. They also play 10/21 at 6:30pm vs StL native Jayson Tatum & all-around wonderful human/former Zo player, Jaylen Brown (i.e. the Celtics) on ESPN.

Hot damn, NICKY BOLTS!

Nick Bolton is on pace for 170 tackles this season.



The single season record is 156 set by Ray Lewis in 1997. pic.twitter.com/utIfXeS9Ug — ‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) October 17, 2022

CHASE DANIEL, you make that money, bud. Impressive from the country’s favorite backup QB. Legend status.

This season, Chargers QB Chase Daniel started making appearances on NFL Network after Monday Night Football games.



Last night though, the Chargers played on MNF.



So, after LA's win, Daniel walked across the street to the new NFL Network studio and clocked in for his second job. pic.twitter.com/Ltw4nfP5Sb — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 18, 2022

Heartfelt message from Soph on BG’s 32nd birthday. Bring BG home. Please. It’s been 243 days.

happy birthday, B! can’t wait to squeeze you soon. love you with my whole heart and know we are praying for you every single day. celebrating you big!!! pic.twitter.com/AzA24582jE — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) October 19, 2022

