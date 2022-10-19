 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SEC Media Day Tips off with Women’s Hoops

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, October 19: Robin and the Ha(y)leys get to talkin’ about the season ahead

By Karen Steger
You can almost hear it. The sound of squeaking shoes on the hardwood. The bouncing of the ball. The swoosh of the net. The roar of the crowd. The M-I-Z. My favorite time of year. It’s so close. Only 14 days til the men tip off against Washington University (exhibition), while the women get started EVEN SOONER. Only a WEEK until their first exhibition game against NW Missouri State. Yay!!!!!!

Which means…. it’s time to re-share my all-time favorite basketball commercial (from 2001!):

While we’re waiting for actual college basketball to tip off, the NBA officially got started (our guys all go tonight), and SEC MEDIA DAYS!

Tuesday was the women’s turn, and Coach P and the Ha(y)leys— Frank and Troup — took Birmingham by storm to talk about their preseason 12th ranked SEC team. (side note: I think they’ll finish higher than this)

Let’s hear from Coach P. The coverage of this was hard to find, y’all. #supportwomenssports

And this is a cool fact. I’ll have to take a look at some point at report back on the majors.

Before their time at the podium, it was announced that Hayley Frank named Preseason Second Team All-SEC. Per MUTigers.com, Frank led all current Mizzou players with 15ppg, 5.1rpg and 1.5apg. She shot 46.2% beyond the the arc and tied for 19th in the SEC with 21 blocks.

A four-year Tiger, Frank recorded eight 20+ scoring outputs and had 24 double-digit outings in 2021-22. The career year was headlined by a 21-point, three-rebound effort in Missouri’s historic upset of No. 1 ranked South Carolina.

I must confess. It’s going to be really weird looking at the court next Weds night and not seeing AB out there. Wishing her (and the others) all the best.

Moving on.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t give a massive shout out up top (i.e. where you all read so closely) to the “Mizzou, That’s Who” podcast/YouTube show on KC Sports Network, who interviewed Charlton ‘CY’ Young this week. Y’all, it was amazing. He is one of most charismatic guys I’ve EVER heard. I cannot recommend this enough. Seriously.

In this almost hour long chat, CY talked about his longtime love of Mizzou, his relationship with his “son” Dennis, recruiting great character young men, building programs, this season’s team, Ben Simmons not caring about school (unlike some of his FSU players, haha), his man-crush on Michael Porter, Jr during the 2017 NCAA Tournament (“he’s so tall, ooooh-weee”), and so much more. It was SO SO SO SO SO GOOD. Note: Watching it is better than listening because his mannerisms are hilarious, too.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

  • Here is Vandy’s depth chart (Mizzou’s remains the same)
  • Nathalie comin’ in hot with the videos on Tuesday! Here’s some practice highlights!
  • Check out the press conference video, courtesy of Mizzou Athletics’ YouTube channel

Hoops

  • Watch some 2023 commit Anthony Robinson II’s highlights from IG:
  • As Chris K said, talented family:

Other Mizzou Sports

  • Missouri Women’s Golf team moved up two spots in the final round of The Ally, hosted by Mississippi State, finishing seventh of 11 schools. Per MUTigers.com, it was a tough competition, featuring four schools ranked in the top 50 and two in the top 10. Individually, two Tigers finished among the top 20 golfers during the tournament— freshman Melanie Walker (13th) and grad student Sky Sload (17th).
  • Way to go, Swim & Dive! From the looks of the twitter, they KILLED it against Purdue over the weekend. I never saw an MUTigers recap, apologies.
  • Soccer = fun.

Mizzou in the Pros/Hodgepodge

  • Hot damn, NICKY BOLTS!
  • CHASE DANIEL, you make that money, bud. Impressive from the country’s favorite backup QB. Legend status.
  • Heartfelt message from Soph on BG’s 32nd birthday. Bring BG home. Please. It’s been 243 days.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

