The Player

Tre Gomillion arrives at Mizzou after three seasons spent at Cleveland State. A native of Augusta, Georgia, he earned all-state honors his senior year after leading Aquinas High School to a state championship. As a freshman, he suited up at Gordan State College, averaging 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 58% from the floor.

From there, he became an integral player in coach Dennis Gates’ ascent. By now, you likely know the story. Gates took over CSU in late July 2019, arriving to find a hollowed-out roster after Dennis Felton’s dismissal. One of Gates’ first recruiting stops was JA48. At this elite JUCO showcase, he was drawn to the scrappy Gomillion, calling the wing at midnight to offer him a scholarship. That instinct paid off.

Gomillion suited up for Gates for three seasons, breaking out as a junior to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors in the Horizon League. The Vikings shared the regular season title that same season and nabbed the league’s auto-bid to the NCAA tournament. Last year, Gomillion averaged 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists as a jack-of-all trades in CSU’s lineup, helping replace Craig Beaudoin after an ankle injury limited the point guard to four games. The Vikings won the Horizon’s regular-season title. Yet rival Wright State knocked off the Vikings in the semis of the conference tournament, and CSU’s season ended with a first-round loss to Xavier in the NIT. Gomillion has one year of eligibility, thanks to the NCAA’s 2020-2021 COVID eligibility measure.

The Numbers

Tre Gomillion | Fifth-Year Senior | Wing | 6-foot-4, 210 pounds Year Team Min % Ortg Usage eFG% OR% DR% Ast% TO% FTR% FT% 2PT% 3PT% Year Team Min % Ortg Usage eFG% OR% DR% Ast% TO% FTR% FT% 2PT% 3PT% 2022 CSU 71.4% 110.2 20.2 56.8 6.2 13.1 20.0 21.1 36.2 67.5 55.1 42.9 2021 CSU 69.2% 105.3 21.5 50.7 8.1 12.7 17.4 17.3 36.6 63.4 53.4 15.0 2020 CSU 68.2% 103.7 16.5 47.7 5.5 14.4 13.7 17.7 43.4 74.1 49.4 25.0

Put on the film of Cleveland State, and you’ll quickly reach an obvious conclusion: Gomillion is Gates’ proxy on the floor. And so it comes as little surprise Gomillion made his way to Columbia. His stat line also reflects his importance.

Gomillion’s consistently earned 26 to 30 minutes per game, which is on the higher end, considering how Gates mimics Florida State in rolling bodies through the rotation. His usage jumped and settled around 20% as a junior, making Gomillion a key contributor without dominating time on the ball. Meanwhile, his shooting steadily improved each season, and he finished last year with a 56.8 effective field goal percentage.

Most of Gomillion’s touches come inside the arc, but last season, he shot almost 43% from long range. He’s also sound with the ball and a solid playmaker, though not to the level where you use him full-time at the point. He rebounds at an impressive rate for a perimeter player.

Put simply, Gomillion’s steadily rounded himself into a solid two-way player. Often, Gates talks about valuing “connectors” on the offensive end, and Gomillion’s diverse skill set meets those parameters. He can dribble, pass, and shoot. In addition, he excels at generating transition chances and converting on the break. In the half-court, he’s become a genuine threat as a spot-up shooter, and last season, he excelled when he got chances to attack out of middle ball screens.

No one questions Gomillion’s flexibility or leadership. However, it’s reasonable to wonder if he can scale it up to a high-major conference. For example, can his jump shooting stay consistent? Gomillion only attempted 52 3-balls last season, a relatively low volume. His first two seasons saw major struggles from long range.

And while he’s been very efficient scoring around the rim, he hasn’t seen the athleticism and size that come with SEC frontcourts. Taking nothing away from him or his opponents at Cleveland State, but a reduction in efficiency around the rim could result in a significant overall drop in production.

The Role

There’s no question in my mind that Gomillion will be a part of Gates’ rotation. There’s too much shared history to think otherwise. Where Gomillion falls, though, is another matter.

You can argue that no one knows Gates’ system better, which would point to a significant role. Yet MU added two veteran ball-handers in Nick Honor and Sean East II. In addition, Isiaih Mosley is one of the nation’s most efficient scorers off the ball. Those additions likely squeeze Gomillion out of the starting five. However, you won’t go through many play stoppages before seeing him at the scorer’s table.

I project that Gomillion’s share of minutes would slot him between fifth and eighth in the rotation — or 12 to 18 minutes a night. Why? That versatility we talked about earlier. Gomillion’s most consistent touches came cutting spotting-up, running the wing on the break, and crashing the offensive glass. He produces without being a focal point of action. And he’s sound enough as a handler to play short stretches at the point.

And similar to DeAndre Gholston, Gomillion’s frame — 6-foot-4, 210 pounds — lets him check all three guard spots and occasionally switch onto combo forwards. If his shooting ability sticks, he becomes a viable option at an off-the-ball guard spot. Flexible guys tend to find their way on the floor, and Gomillion’s shown he can be just that.

Still, I would wager that his usage rate will drop slightly, if only because Mosley, Kobe Brown and Noah Carter are all around. I see it settling between 16-18% next season. As such, it’s fair to estimate Gomillion averages 4-6 points per game.

If you remember Elijah Harkless, it’s not with any fondness. The Oklahoma guard scored 16 points to help eliminate Missouri in the first found of the 2021 NCAA tournament. Harkless started his career at Cal State-Northridge, spent two more seasons in Norman, and bounced to UNLV this offseason. I don’t see Gomillion logging 20 minutes per game as often as Harkless, but the rest of their profiles are similar. Both had usage between 18% and 21%, finished with eFG% of around 50%, and were effective on the glass. If that comparison holds, Mizzou fans will have a very nice addition to the 2022-2023 squad.

The Film

What can one possession show us? In this case, quite a bit. Cleveland State loved using the elbow as a hub. Sometimes, a pass to a big would trigger a possession. For example, a guard will screen away after running a fake handoff. The man receiving the screen reads the defenders and opts to cut away along the baseline, creating an empty-side ball screen.

On the opposite side, a guard lifts while the other dives to the block to post up. But there’s no angle for an entry pass, and the Vikings reverse out. It’s only in a late-clock situation that Gomillion runs the show. Another ball screen at the elbow doesn’t pan out. It’s only a last-ditch ISO touch that gets the Vikes through.

Once you see how the Vikings funnel action through the elbow, the variations are endless. It also allowed Gomillion to operate from a ton of spots. He could attack the middle gap after a handoff and kick the ball out as help rotated. A set might flow into an empty-side PNR that lets him crab dribble to the block and attempt a lob. Or he might receive a step-up screen, drive, and kick. No, the shots don’t always drop. And while Gomillion’s not a traditional lead guard, he’s savvy enough to serve as a connector moving the ball where it needs to go.

While Gates touts his offense rooted in the triangle and inspired by NBA concepts, he used a well-worn tactic last year with Gomillion. It’s called split action. Watch what happens after the ball gets passed to the elbow: Gomillion screens away for D’Moi Hodge, who reads how the defense plays the screen. Hodge makes the typical choice in the first clip, running an angle cut. That’s the trigger.

Off that initial action, CSU’s sets unfold in any number of ways. And Gomillion is a vital component. In the first clip, he sets a down screen to set up a bluff handoff and pops out for a 3-ball. The second clip shows Gomillion sprinting into handoff, turning the corner, and recognizing Yahel Hill spotting up for a kick out in the corner. And finally, Gomillion cuts off split action, receives a pindown, and uses it to set up a lob pass for a dunk.

These clips are prime evidence when we talk about Gomillion as an extension of Gates. He can dribble, pass, and shoot at all three guard spots. He’s linking actions together and making sound decisions. This kind of knowledge and experience is precious.

What’s old is new, right? Horns sets, with bigs stationed at the elbows and lifting the defense, have been around and copied forever. They're also another way to exploit Gomillion’s flexibility. It might be as simple as using him in a step-up ball screen. Or he could space the floor while most of the possession unfolded before running a handoff as the shot clock wound down.

If it seems like we’re focused as much on the broader offense instead of Gomillion, that’s right. Because he embodied its core attributes. Last season, Gomillion’s most-common source of touches was cutting to the hoop. And that topped out at 30 possessions. After that, it was spot-up jumpers (28), dribble handoffs (18), and putbacks (17) on the glass – opportunities that come organically as the offense flows.

And finally, CSU’s offense would go free form: five guys spaced out and just playing off each other. Gomillion felt that vibe, too. Sometimes, all he needed was a side ball screen to let his creativity show.

