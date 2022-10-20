 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Basketball Picked to Finish 11th in SEC Preseason Poll at SEC Media Day

Mizzou Links for Thursday, October 20

By Sammy Stava
SEC Media Day in the books!

The college basketball season is just around the corner as Mizzou Hoops is about to begin Year 1 of the Dennis Gates era. Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama at SEC Media Days — the SEC Men’s Basketball preseason poll was released.

Despite a preseason KenPom ranking of 41 and a Bart Torvik projection of 49, Missouri was predicted to finish in the bottom four of the conference at 11th place, only ahead of Vanderbilt, Georgia, and South Carolina. No Mizzou players were selected to the All-SEC teams. Kentucky was picked to win the league and Oscar Tshiebwe was voted preseason Player of the Year (shocking, I know).

It’s obviously understandable that a brand-new team with a first-year head coach and a program that went 12-21 (5-13) last season was picked to finish so low, but I think this roster has enough pieces to outperform their preseason placement and perhaps become the “sleeper team” of the league.

More likely to happen for Mizzou this season? A Twitter poll — and still time to vote on it!

Moving on, some other news and notes from SEC Media Days. I love this from Gates and Zo. Cuonzo Martin is a class act.

Meanwhile, I’m.......indifferent about this one from Gates. This certainly got a lot of negative comments.

One last thing — we’re officially on football commitment watch. Marvin Burks, a four-star safety from Cardinal Ritter High School in St. Louis will make his commitment decision on Friday between Missouri, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, LSU, and Oklahoma.

On3 and 247Sports have targeted Ole Miss as the favorite, but there is a Rivals FutureCast prediction put in for Missouri. Stay tuned!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • The future for Mizzou Volleyball is bright, coming in with the 9th ranked recruiting class in 2024!
  • Highlights from ABC17’s Chanel Porter:
  • Jaxton Briceno was the latest Mizzou Football Kid Captain from their game against No. 1 Georgia. Love this. Give it a watch!
  • A look at lettermen winners around Mizzou Athletics!
  • We hope Haley Troup had a good birthday!

