Mizzou Basketball Picked to Finish 11th in SEC Preseason Poll at SEC Media Day

The college basketball season is just around the corner as Mizzou Hoops is about to begin Year 1 of the Dennis Gates era. Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama at SEC Media Days — the SEC Men’s Basketball preseason poll was released.

Despite a preseason KenPom ranking of 41 and a Bart Torvik projection of 49, Missouri was predicted to finish in the bottom four of the conference at 11th place, only ahead of Vanderbilt, Georgia, and South Carolina. No Mizzou players were selected to the All-SEC teams. Kentucky was picked to win the league and Oscar Tshiebwe was voted preseason Player of the Year (shocking, I know).

It’s obviously understandable that a brand-new team with a first-year head coach and a program that went 12-21 (5-13) last season was picked to finish so low, but I think this roster has enough pieces to outperform their preseason placement and perhaps become the “sleeper team” of the league.

More likely to happen for Mizzou this season? A Twitter poll — and still time to vote on it!

KenPom (41st) and Bart Torvik (49th) both have Missouri in the Top 50 in their preseason projections, but the Tigers are picked to finish 11th in the SEC preseason poll.



What’s more likely to happen for #Mizzou in Year 1 under Gates? — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) October 19, 2022

Moving on, some other news and notes from SEC Media Days. I love this from Gates and Zo. Cuonzo Martin is a class act.

At SEC media days, Dennis Gates said part of what sold him on taking the Mizzou job was a conversation with Cuonzo Martin about the experience he & his family had in Columbia. On SEC Network now — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 19, 2022

Meanwhile, I’m.......indifferent about this one from Gates. This certainly got a lot of negative comments.

New Missouri coach Dennis Gates doesn't just support NCAA Tournament expansion.



"I would like to see it double, to be honest with you. There are some great coaches left out of the tournament and some great players we don’t get to see."



Oh. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 19, 2022

One last thing — we’re officially on football commitment watch. Marvin Burks, a four-star safety from Cardinal Ritter High School in St. Louis will make his commitment decision on Friday between Missouri, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, LSU, and Oklahoma.

On3 and 247Sports have targeted Ole Miss as the favorite, but there is a Rivals FutureCast prediction put in for Missouri. Stay tuned!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Big news from “Tiger Talk” with an update from Drinkwitz on Dominic Lovett and Luther Burden. You can listen to the full episode of last night’s “Tiger Talk” with Marcus Johnson and Javon Foster as the other guests.

Eli Drinkwitz on Tiger Talk radio show says WRs Dominic Lovett and Luther Burden "should be back full speed, ready to roll." — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 20, 2022

The future for Mizzou Volleyball is bright, coming in with the 9th ranked recruiting class in 2024!

From the SEC Tipoff Blog: Mizzou embraces new coach Dennis Gates

In the season opener for the Nuggets vs the Jazz, Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points, seven rebounds and an assist for Denver, while Jordan Clarkson had 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists for Utah. The Heat, who faced the Bulls on opening night, left Dru Smith on the bench with the rest of their rookies.

Kobe Brown and Nick Honor are TIRED!

As you can see, these two worked very hard today @SEC media day! @TheKobe24Brown & @NickHonor3 Glad to spend the day with you two as you continue to represent @MizzouHoops Standards. pic.twitter.com/5zEtGlZgOh — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 19, 2022

Highlights from ABC17’s Chanel Porter:

#Mizzou MBB head coach Dennis Gates said today at SEC Media Days in Birmingham that he isn't putting out huge expectations at this point, but he says, "they're getting better every day."



: SEC Network pic.twitter.com/pmQrsCIlK7 — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) October 19, 2022

#Mizzou QB Brady Cook said today there are six more weeks/six more opportunities ahead of the Tigers



"I'm really confidence in our offense and our team that we're going to turn this around" pic.twitter.com/k4SjoYjrfW — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) October 20, 2022

#Mizzou WR Barrett Banister touches on the atmosphere of homecoming:



"We always have a great crowd on homecoming, there's a lot of history here at Mizzou with it." pic.twitter.com/KJTQIUUDEM — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) October 20, 2022

Jaxton Briceno was the latest Mizzou Football Kid Captain from their game against No. 1 Georgia. Love this. Give it a watch!

Welcome to the team, Jaxton Briceno! We were honored to host Jaxton on Oct. 1 as the #KidCaptain, presented by @muhealth. Thank you for sharing your day with the Tigers.https://t.co/ydsosb6pB1#MIZ pic.twitter.com/1MNuS1vCUj — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 19, 2022

A look at lettermen winners around Mizzou Athletics!

Congratulations to Kaleb Brown and Ronnie DeGray III for receiving their lettermen jackets at tonight’s ceremony!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/pIoyGRS3AW — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 20, 2022

Forever a Tiger pic.twitter.com/J8vMCTmnl7 — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 20, 2022

