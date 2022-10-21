Vanderbilt vs. Missouri: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We’re back after a week off! Though I’m not sure what it says about your season when the bye week flies by while the week leading into the first game back feels like a slog.

Part of it may be the opponent, it’s hard to get too excited about a game against Vanderbilt. There’s the existential dread that your team will forget to show up and find a way to lose, like they did two years ago. But there’s that hope that we’ll see a team desperate for a win get off their slide by taking a bat to a struggling Commodores squad. Plus, it’s Homecoming AND Gold Rush!

Since Mizzou joined the SEC, the Tigers have lost three times to Vanderbilt. The first was in their first season, when a struggling and injury ridden Gary Pinkel led Tigers team watched Vandy eek out a win over Missouri who seemed a bit shellshocked after James Franklin (the Mizzou QB not the Vandy coach at the time) left the game with an injury. And Corbin Berkstresser wasn’t able to sustain the offensive effort through the air.

Then in 2015 Mizzou went to Nashville and lost 10-3 with a Freshman QB in Drew Lock, and a rushing attack led by... checks notes... Drew Lock with 39 yards. Second on the team in rushing, former legendary Punter Corey Fatony. Yeah it was that kind of game. The game featured 15 punts, and a turnover on downs at the 13 yard line with just 5 seconds left in the game. Most everyone remembers 2019 as the game where things changed a lot for the Barry Odom tenure at Missouri.

Arguably Mizzou’s biggest win over Vandy came in 2013, when they went to Nashville and beat a good Vandy team 51-28. That game was early enough in the season when people weren’t quite sure about Mizzou yet. They were a week away from beating Georgia between the hedges, and had started the season with wins over Murray State, Toledo, Indiana, and Arkansas State. Meanwhile Vanderbilt had won 9 games the season before, and were on their way to winning 9 more games in 2013. And Mizzou hung it on them.

The last time these two teams met in Columbia it was a 41-0 Mizzou boat race. Let’s do that, pls.

SBNation Reacts Results:

We’re back to asking who is going to win each conference and the results are changing...

TCU and K-State are undefeated, Texas & Oklahoma State both have a loss. Next the B1G:

LOLLinois. I don’t stay up late enough to watch the Pac-12 games, so I shouldn’t vote here.

SEC? We’re still on Georgia?

Still the Dawgs. But I’m lowkey rooting for Ole Miss to upset the apple cart. The ACC?

Please Syracuse beat Clemson and put this all up into the air.

And finally, which game is everyone most excited for? The Pac-12? Sure, why not?

Missouri-Vanderbilt football: Time, Location

TIME: 3:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, October 22, 2022

LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO.

Missouri-Vanderbilt football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

Missouri-Vanderbilt football: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 14-point favorites over Vanderbilt, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 51.

College Football Week 8: Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Iowa Ohio State (2) -30 49.5 FOX 11:00 AM UT Martin Tennessee (3) NL SECN 11:00 AM Syracuse (14) Clemson (5) -13.5 49.5 ABC 11:00 AM Cincinnati (21) -3.5 SMU 58.5 ESPN 2:30 PM Ole Miss (7) LSU -2 68 CBS 2:30 PM UCLA (9) Oregon (10) -6 72 FOX 2:30 PM Texas (20) -6.5 Oklahoma State 61 ABC 2:30 PM Boston College Wake Forest (13) -20.5 61 ACCN 2:30 PM Memphis Tulane (25) -7 56.5 ESPN2 3:00 PM Vanderbilt Missouri -14 51 SECN 6:00 PM Mississippi State (24) Alabama (6) -21.5 60.5 ESPN 6:30 PM Minnesota Penn State (16) -4 44.5 ABC 6:30 PM Texas A&M -3 South Carolina 44.5 SECN 7:00 PM Kansas State (17) TCU (8) -3.5 55 FS1

