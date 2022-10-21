Earlier this week, temps in CoMo plummeted, almost like the town had just fast-forwarded right to winter. As I walked through campus in my Mizzou fleece and gloves, I second-guessed my decision to partake in the weekend’s festivities where I’d undoubtedly freeze my ass off.

But, my midwestern friends, if Mother Nature has taught us anything, it’s that she’s wildly chaotic and cannot be trusted. Not only will we not be freezing our asses off at the game, but we’ll be sweating to death instead. Didn’t you know? It’s summer… in late October.

SIGH.

Anyway, while it will be unseasonably and ridiculously warm this weekend, Thursday was gorgeous outside, as witnessed by this lovely photo I took as I left my office. There’s nothing quite like Homecoming in CoMo, is there? I hope many of you will be able to make it into town to enjoy it.

On deck this weekend, Mizzou Athletics has a full slate of events, including a Fall Ball double header at Mizzou Softball Stadium tonight at 5pm & 7:30pm. Watch your favorite Tiger softballers take the field against Missouri Southern State and Central Methodist. Larissa has been doing a great job of giving everyone, including her NINE pitchers, ample opportunities to prove their skills.

In Columbia to celebrate Homecoming? Come cheer on your Tigers in action tomorrow evening at 5pm and 7:30! Admission is free!#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/iHejEeiDVY — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) October 20, 2022

Then on Saturday, after the parade and Tiger Walk, wander over to Mizzou Arena where you can watch an open Men’s Hoops practice from 12:30-1:45pm.

Complete your homecoming schedule and get your first glimpse of the 2022-23 Tigers with an !



After Tiger Walk, the doors at Mizzou Arena will open from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. for fans to come and watch the team!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/F7Xh7l7y0f — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 20, 2022

And finally, finish your Saturday of athletic wonderment by taking in the Tigers’ matchup with Vanderbilt at Faurot, where they’ll fight to not be the worst team in the SEC. Ahead of the game, Tiger fans got some injury updates, and it’s good news! Furthermore, Dave Matter reported Luther Burden and Dominic Lovett are “full speed, ready to go.”

Isaac Thompson is a new one. Had been impressing coaches in practice. KAD, Bailey, Banister not listed. — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 20, 2022

On to the Links!

Come see these guys in practice!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

The SEC defenses allowing the lowest Completion% in league play ahead of WK8



1. Georgia

2. Auburn

3. Alabama

4. LSU

5. Kentucky

6. Missouri

7. Arkansas

8. Miss State

9. Tennessee

10. TAMU

11. Ole Miss

12. SCar

13. Florida

14. Vanderbilthttps://t.co/ULxmEt1vCP pic.twitter.com/iVkd1tLVz4 — Clark Brooks (@SEC_StatCat) October 20, 2022

Hoops

Relive the fun from SEC Media Days!

Media day moments pic.twitter.com/H3FEZiMtrM — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 20, 2022

In things you LOVE to see, a crowded preseason event in StL with Coach Gates!

Huge turnout for @coachdgates at the @MizzouClubSTL tonight. Coach has got the StL fired up for @MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/XpM9EfBT8k — Brad Loos (@BradLoos_MIZ) October 21, 2022

Matt Watkins’ love of Isiaih Mosley knows no bounds. (side note: the GIF exchange between the two Matts on this twitter thread is hilarious if you want to check it out)

Translation: He got buckets and he did it while forcing an incredibly few bad shots. — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) October 20, 2022

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey wants NCAA Tournament expansion. Not all of his coaches agree

More love for Isiaih. (Of course Watkins commented on the post, lol)

Mizzou's Isiaih Mosley was ranked as the 11th best wing heading into the '22-'23 CBB season by @Sam_Vecenie.https://t.co/bN4DOtydJx pic.twitter.com/4sTCaQo95D — Mark Kim (@MarkJKim_) October 20, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Volleyball is back out on the road this weekend, facing a team they have had a good amount of success against historically— the Ole Miss Rebels. Per MUTigers.com, action Friday is set for 7pm on the SEC Network, while first serve Saturday is slated for 4pm on SEC+. While Missouri holds the all-time series lead over Ole Miss, 17-8, they did drop the previous two matches in the fall. Prior to that, they’d won 10-of-13.

is back out on the road this weekend, facing a team they have had a good amount of success against historically— the Ole Miss Rebels. Per MUTigers.com, action Friday is set for 7pm on the SEC Network, while first serve Saturday is slated for 4pm on SEC+. While Missouri holds the all-time series lead over Ole Miss, 17-8, they did drop the previous two matches in the fall. Prior to that, they’d won 10-of-13. I agree, Minions. I AGREE. Also, where were you guys when I needed to borrow your jacket this week?

Who is ready for our schedule to be released?? #MIZ pic.twitter.com/9jRtuHZP8x — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) October 19, 2022

A fun night out for Bieser’s squad:

Enjoyable evening at Lakeside Ashland Theatre tonight with the @MizzouBaseball family and Daniel Boone Little Leaguers. #MIZ #C2E pic.twitter.com/zhXJfKOhz5 — Steve Bieser (@biesersr) October 21, 2022

Congrats to Antonio Safa, who earned SEC Freshman of the Week for his help in leading the Men’s Golf team at the Quail Valley Collegiate Championship (their final fall competition). Per MUTigers.com, in a very competitive field, Safa placed fifth overall with a 13-under par score of 203.

His 203 total is tied for the lowest tournament score by a Tiger this season and the 11th-best mark in the program’s record book. Overall, Safa carded 16 birdies and his first collegiate eagle during the event, while improving his score in each round in Florida (69-68-66).

Soccer

Soccer used their stingy defense to keep the Kentucky Wildcats from taking Mizzou’s final home (Pink out!) game. Per MUTigers.com, it wasn’t until the 41st minute til Kentucky got on the board with a penalty kick, and while the Tigers tried like hell to get a shot in the goal, each of their five shots, including three by freshman Hannah Boughton, missed. In the 81st minute, however, with just 9 minutes of gameplay remaining, freshman Kylee Simmons tapped the ball to sophomore Kylie Dobbs, who scored. In the final 6 minutes, UK & MU combined for four shots on goal to go along with two Mizzou corners (in the final 2 mins), but the scored remained locked up.

Want to check out the stats? Click here for the complete ones, courtesy of statbroadcast.

Looks like a professional Tiger, Sarah Luebbert of the Chicago Red Stars, was in attendance!

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

