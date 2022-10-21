 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Happy Homecoming, Tiger fans!

Mizzou Links for Friday, October 21: Homecoming brings in plenty of visitors for parade, football, and several other chances to watch Mizzou sports in action

By Karen Steger
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Earlier this week, temps in CoMo plummeted, almost like the town had just fast-forwarded right to winter. As I walked through campus in my Mizzou fleece and gloves, I second-guessed my decision to partake in the weekend’s festivities where I’d undoubtedly freeze my ass off.

But, my midwestern friends, if Mother Nature has taught us anything, it’s that she’s wildly chaotic and cannot be trusted. Not only will we not be freezing our asses off at the game, but we’ll be sweating to death instead. Didn’t you know? It’s summer… in late October.

SIGH.

Anyway, while it will be unseasonably and ridiculously warm this weekend, Thursday was gorgeous outside, as witnessed by this lovely photo I took as I left my office. There’s nothing quite like Homecoming in CoMo, is there? I hope many of you will be able to make it into town to enjoy it.

Shop windows of Chipotle, Starbucks, and Bud’s BBQ show off the homecoming spirit on 9th Street
Karen Steger photo

On deck this weekend, Mizzou Athletics has a full slate of events, including a Fall Ball double header at Mizzou Softball Stadium tonight at 5pm & 7:30pm. Watch your favorite Tiger softballers take the field against Missouri Southern State and Central Methodist. Larissa has been doing a great job of giving everyone, including her NINE pitchers, ample opportunities to prove their skills.

Then on Saturday, after the parade and Tiger Walk, wander over to Mizzou Arena where you can watch an open Men’s Hoops practice from 12:30-1:45pm.

And finally, finish your Saturday of athletic wonderment by taking in the Tigers’ matchup with Vanderbilt at Faurot, where they’ll fight to not be the worst team in the SEC. Ahead of the game, Tiger fans got some injury updates, and it’s good news! Furthermore, Dave Matter reported Luther Burden and Dominic Lovett are “full speed, ready to go.”

On to the Links!

Come see these guys in practice!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Hoops

Relive the fun from SEC Media Days!

  • In things you LOVE to see, a crowded preseason event in StL with Coach Gates!
  • Matt Watkins’ love of Isiaih Mosley knows no bounds. (side note: the GIF exchange between the two Matts on this twitter thread is hilarious if you want to check it out)

Other Mizzou Sports

  • Volleyball is back out on the road this weekend, facing a team they have had a good amount of success against historically— the Ole Miss Rebels. Per MUTigers.com, action Friday is set for 7pm on the SEC Network, while first serve Saturday is slated for 4pm on SEC+. While Missouri holds the all-time series lead over Ole Miss, 17-8, they did drop the previous two matches in the fall. Prior to that, they’d won 10-of-13.
  • I agree, Minions. I AGREE. Also, where were you guys when I needed to borrow your jacket this week?
  • A fun night out for Bieser’s squad:
  • Congrats to Antonio Safa, who earned SEC Freshman of the Week for his help in leading the Men’s Golf team at the Quail Valley Collegiate Championship (their final fall competition). Per MUTigers.com, in a very competitive field, Safa placed fifth overall with a 13-under par score of 203.

His 203 total is tied for the lowest tournament score by a Tiger this season and the 11th-best mark in the program’s record book. Overall, Safa carded 16 birdies and his first collegiate eagle during the event, while improving his score in each round in Florida (69-68-66).

Soccer

  • Soccer used their stingy defense to keep the Kentucky Wildcats from taking Mizzou’s final home (Pink out!) game. Per MUTigers.com, it wasn’t until the 41st minute til Kentucky got on the board with a penalty kick, and while the Tigers tried like hell to get a shot in the goal, each of their five shots, including three by freshman Hannah Boughton, missed. In the 81st minute, however, with just 9 minutes of gameplay remaining, freshman Kylee Simmons tapped the ball to sophomore Kylie Dobbs, who scored. In the final 6 minutes, UK & MU combined for four shots on goal to go along with two Mizzou corners (in the final 2 mins), but the scored remained locked up.

Want to check out the stats? Click here for the complete ones, courtesy of statbroadcast.

Per Statbroadcast

Looks like a professional Tiger, Sarah Luebbert of the Chicago Red Stars, was in attendance!

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In 2019-20 Mizzou Basketball

Loading comments...