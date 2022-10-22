 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week Eight

Take your pick! Every week, the Rock M Nation staff will be picking the Missouri game plus three of the best SEC games. Plus, your National SBN Reacts Results!

By Aaron Dryden, Parker Gillam, Brandon Haynes, Matthew Smith, and Sammy Stava
/ new
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

Every week, members of the Rock M Nation staff will take their best guesses in picking not only Missouri’s game (assuming it’s not a bye), but also three other SEC contests against the spread.. We’ll keep a running tally throughout the season to see the winner at the end of the year.

Recap

No changes from last week. Parker Gillam is still leading the overall wins to losses matchup and Matthew Smith is is still winning the percentage battle in the picks against the spread. I will say though, the field is starting to catch up to Matthew after his initial hot streak. We’ll see if that trend continues.

Aaron: 15-9 (11-13 ATS)

Parker: 19-5 (13-11 ATS) **Week 7 BYE**

Matthew: 14-10 (14-10 ATS)

Brandon: 12-12 (9-15 ATS)

Sammy: 16-8 (10-14 ATS)

Mizzou is back at home for Homecoming with a do-or-die, Bama attempts to bounce back against another ranked opponent and Ole Miss will take a trip down to The Swanp in what is a relatively light SEC slate this week.

Vanderbilt @ (-14) Missouri

Aaron Dryden: Mizzou gets a victory, Vandy gets a backdoor cover. 37-24.

Parker Gillam: Mizzou wins and covers. 31-14.

Matthew Smith: Mizzou, 38-17.

Brandon Haynes: Mizzou, 41-17.

Sammy Stava: Mizzou wins, 34-17.

Missouri v Florida Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

#24 Mississippi State @ (-21) #6 Alabama

Aaron Dryden: Bama bounces back. 42-21.

Parker Gillam: Bama wins, 52-21.

Matthew Smith: Bama, 48-13.

Brandon Haynes: Bama, 44-24.

Sammy Stava: Bama, 48-20.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Arkansas at Mississippi State Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

#8 Ole Miss @ (-1.5) LSU

Aaron Dryden: Ole Miss... 42-38.

Parker Gillam: LSU pulls the upset, 28-24.

Matthew Smith: Ole Miss wins, 24-21.

Brandon Haynes: I’ll take Ole Miss, 28-24.

Sammy Stava: Ole Miss, 33-30 in OT.

LSU v Florida Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Texas A&M @ (+3) South Carolina

Aaron Dryden: Beamer and the Boys get the dub. 27-17.

Parker Gillam: SC wins, 24-20.

Matthew Smith: Aggies find a way, 27-21.

Brandon Haynes: South Carolina wins, 28-27.

Sammy Stava: A&M gets it done, 24-16.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 Southwest Classic - Arkansas vs Texas A&amp;M Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Follow the Pick Em team on twitter at @iAirDry, @gillam_parker, @Matthew_Smith10, @BrandonHaynes_ and @StavaonSTL!

In This Stream

Mizzou Football in 2022: Week 8 vs. Vanderbilt

View all 11 stories

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...