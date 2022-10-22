Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week Eight

Every week, members of the Rock M Nation staff will take their best guesses in picking not only Missouri’s game (assuming it’s not a bye), but also three other SEC contests against the spread.. We’ll keep a running tally throughout the season to see the winner at the end of the year.

Recap

No changes from last week. Parker Gillam is still leading the overall wins to losses matchup and Matthew Smith is is still winning the percentage battle in the picks against the spread. I will say though, the field is starting to catch up to Matthew after his initial hot streak. We’ll see if that trend continues.

Aaron: 15-9 (11-13 ATS)

Parker: 19-5 (13-11 ATS) **Week 7 BYE**

Matthew: 14-10 (14-10 ATS)

Brandon: 12-12 (9-15 ATS)

Sammy: 16-8 (10-14 ATS)

Mizzou is back at home for Homecoming with a do-or-die, Bama attempts to bounce back against another ranked opponent and Ole Miss will take a trip down to The Swanp in what is a relatively light SEC slate this week.

Vanderbilt @ (-14) Missouri

Aaron Dryden: Mizzou gets a victory, Vandy gets a backdoor cover. 37-24.

Parker Gillam: Mizzou wins and covers. 31-14.

Matthew Smith: Mizzou, 38-17.

Brandon Haynes: Mizzou, 41-17.

Sammy Stava: Mizzou wins, 34-17.

#24 Mississippi State @ (-21) #6 Alabama

Aaron Dryden: Bama bounces back. 42-21.

Parker Gillam: Bama wins, 52-21.

Matthew Smith: Bama, 48-13.

Brandon Haynes: Bama, 44-24.

Sammy Stava: Bama, 48-20.

#8 Ole Miss @ (-1.5) LSU

Aaron Dryden: Ole Miss... 42-38.

Parker Gillam: LSU pulls the upset, 28-24.

Matthew Smith: Ole Miss wins, 24-21.

Brandon Haynes: I’ll take Ole Miss, 28-24.

Sammy Stava: Ole Miss, 33-30 in OT.

Texas A&M @ (+3) South Carolina

Aaron Dryden: Beamer and the Boys get the dub. 27-17.

Parker Gillam: SC wins, 24-20.

Matthew Smith: Aggies find a way, 27-21.

Brandon Haynes: South Carolina wins, 28-27.

Sammy Stava: A&M gets it done, 24-16.

