Live Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt

Mizzou hosts Vanderbilt for Homecoming in a battle between two programs searching for their first SEC victory.

By Brandon Haynes
Missouri 14 | Vanderbilt 0

2Q | 12:19

First Quarter Notes

  • Vandy won the toss and elected to defer. Mizzou will receive and start on offense against a defense that has allowed 162 points throughout its last three games.
  • Luther Burden III breaks multiple tackles en route to a 35-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Cook looked poised and comfortable in the pocket, completing all four of his passes for 72 yards.
  • Vanderbilt’s 45-yard field goal attempt goes wide left, giving the Tigers the ball right back. Aside from a 31-yard third down competition, the Mizzou defense showcased its speed and physicality up front.
  • Looking to find Cody Schrader, Cook throws an interception on the first play of the drive. The ill-advised throw sailed right over Schrader’s hands.
  • A pass interference penalty kills the Vanderbilt drive, forcing them to punt. Burden fields the punt at the goal line and returns it to the 29-yard-line.
  • Burden is up to three receptions for 57 yards, but the offense stalls out and punts once again. It’ll be Vanderbilt ball at the 28-yard-line after a 35-yard punt from Sean Koetting.
  • Vanderbilt immediately goes three and out. Punter Matt Hayball launched a 57-yard punt, and Mizzou will start at its own 15.
  • The script flips once again. Mizzou goes three and out, bringing a 40-yard punt from Jack Stonehouse. Vanbderbilt will start at its 41.
  • Joseph Charleston laid a booming hit on Will Shepard to force a first down incompletion and Carlies added a pass breakup of his own on third down to force a punt. Hayball’s 42-yard punt will have Mizzou starting on its own 11.
  • Through one quarter, Mizzou only holds a seven point lead over Vanderbilt. The Tigers started strong with a touchdown drive, but have since traded punts with the Commodores. Burden leads all receivers with four receptions for 66 yards, but Cook does have an interception.

Second Quarter Notes

  • Cook spoke on the importance of red zone conversions earlier this week, and the Tigers cash in on their first attempt. Burden notched his second touchdown of the game on the play, utilizing his speed and athleticism to tally a 10-yard rushing touchdown.

Third Quarter Notes

Fourth Quarter Notes

Pregame Updates

Game Info

Missouri-Vanderbilt football: Time, Location

TIME: 3:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, October 22, 2022

LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO.

Missouri-Vanderbilt football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

Missouri-Vanderbilt football: Betting odds, predictions

As of Saturday morning, Missouri is a 14-point favorite over Vanderbilt, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 51.

Fan Questions:

  1. What is your favorite Mizzou Homecoming memory? Why?
  2. Who will lead the Tigers in rushing? What about receiving?
  3. How many turnovers will Mizzou force today?
  4. How many catches and yards will Luther Burden have?
  5. Will the two teams combine for more than 50 points?
  6. Will Harrison Mevis hit a 50+ yard field goal?

Last... Give us your score predictions, and MVP for the game in the comments below!

