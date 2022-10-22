Live Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt

Missouri 14 | Vanderbilt 0
2Q | 12:19
First Quarter Notes
- Vandy won the toss and elected to defer. Mizzou will receive and start on offense against a defense that has allowed 162 points throughout its last three games.
- Luther Burden III breaks multiple tackles en route to a 35-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Cook looked poised and comfortable in the pocket, completing all four of his passes for 72 yards.
- Vanderbilt’s 45-yard field goal attempt goes wide left, giving the Tigers the ball right back. Aside from a 31-yard third down competition, the Mizzou defense showcased its speed and physicality up front.
- Looking to find Cody Schrader, Cook throws an interception on the first play of the drive. The ill-advised throw sailed right over Schrader’s hands.
- A pass interference penalty kills the Vanderbilt drive, forcing them to punt. Burden fields the punt at the goal line and returns it to the 29-yard-line.
- Burden is up to three receptions for 57 yards, but the offense stalls out and punts once again. It’ll be Vanderbilt ball at the 28-yard-line after a 35-yard punt from Sean Koetting.
- Vanderbilt immediately goes three and out. Punter Matt Hayball launched a 57-yard punt, and Mizzou will start at its own 15.
- The script flips once again. Mizzou goes three and out, bringing a 40-yard punt from Jack Stonehouse. Vanbderbilt will start at its 41.
- Joseph Charleston laid a booming hit on Will Shepard to force a first down incompletion and Carlies added a pass breakup of his own on third down to force a punt. Hayball’s 42-yard punt will have Mizzou starting on its own 11.
- Through one quarter, Mizzou only holds a seven point lead over Vanderbilt. The Tigers started strong with a touchdown drive, but have since traded punts with the Commodores. Burden leads all receivers with four receptions for 66 yards, but Cook does have an interception.
Second Quarter Notes
- Cook spoke on the importance of red zone conversions earlier this week, and the Tigers cash in on their first attempt. Burden notched his second touchdown of the game on the play, utilizing his speed and athleticism to tally a 10-yard rushing touchdown.
Third Quarter Notes
Fourth Quarter Notes
Pregame Updates
Luther Burden, Kris Abrams-Draine, Dominic Lovett, Chad Bailey and Barrett Banister are all dressed for the Tigers.— Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) October 22, 2022
Game Info
Missouri-Vanderbilt football: Time, Location
TIME: 3:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, October 22, 2022
LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO.
Missouri-Vanderbilt football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: SEC Network
Missouri-Vanderbilt football: Betting odds, predictions
As of Saturday morning, Missouri is a 14-point favorite over Vanderbilt, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 51.
