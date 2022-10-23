SEC Week 9 Opening Lines

If I’ve learned anything from watching Missouri play this year it’s two things:

any spread that’s outside of 3 points is easy money, and hammer the under

The Tigers enter week 9 at 3-4 and heading to Columbia East and our actual SEC rival who is fresh off of beating Texas A&M, aka Missouri with a buttload of 5-stars. The SEC slate this week is all conference games so let’s check out the opening lines.

As a reminder, all games occur on Saturday, October 29th and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation partner.

11:00a - Arkansas (-5) at Auburn

2:30p - Georgia (-21.5) vs. Florida

3:00p - Missouri at South Carolina (-5)

6:00p - Kentucky at Tennessee (-14)

6:30p - Ole Miss (-2) at Texas A&M