AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings After Week 8

Week 8 of the College Football season has come and gone with three undefeated teams losing on Saturday — Syracuse, UCLA, and Ole Miss.
That leaves six undefeated teams remaining (Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, and TCU) heading into the final Saturday of October.
Seven SEC teams are ranked in this week’s AP Top 25 including Missouri’s next opponent, South Carolina — as the Gamecocks come in at No. 25. Here’s a look at the full AP poll.
- Georgia (7-0)
- Ohio State (7-0)
- Tennessee (7-0)
- Michigan (7-0)
- Clemson (8-0)
- Alabama (7-1)
- TCU (7-0)
- Oregon (6-1)
- Oklahoma State (6-1)
- USC (6-1)
- Wake Forest (6-1)
- UCLA (6-1)
- Penn State (6-1)
- Utah (5-2)
- Ole Miss (7-1)
- Syracuse (6-1)
- Illinois (6-1)
- LSU (6-2)
- Kentucky (5-2)
- Cincinnati (6-1)
- North Carolina (6-1)
- Kansas State (5-2)
- Tulane (7-1)
- North Carolina State (5-2)
- South Carolina (5-2)
Others receiving votes:
Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1
Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 9:
- No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State — 11:00 a.m. CST (FOX)
- No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State — 2:30 p.m. CST (FOX)
- No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee — 6:00 p.m. CST (ESPN)
My updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 8:
- Tennessee: The Vols have one of the best resumes in the country with four wins against ranked opponents.
- Georgia: Bye Week for the Bulldogs. The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party up next against Florida on Saturday.
- Alabama: A big time bounce back performance in a 30-6 romp at home against Mississippi State.
- LSU: The Tigers have won six out of their last seven and are currently tied for first place in the SEC West after a big rivalry win over Ole Miss.
- Kentucky: Bye Week. Big one in Knoxville against Tennessee on Saturday night.
- Ole Miss: After a 20-17 halftime lead, the Rebels were shutout in the second half in Baton Rouge suffering their first loss of the season.
- Arkansas: Bye week. Razorbacks really need a win on Saturday at Auburn.
- South Carolina: The Gamecocks have won four in a row, beat Texas A&M for the first time in program history, and have moved into the Top 25. Shane Beamer has them rolling.
- Florida: Bye Week. Anything can happen in rivalry games, but not seeing a scenario where the Gators can beat Georgia.
- Mississippi State: After starting the season 5-1, the Bulldogs have lost two in a row and are 0-3 in SEC road games.
- Texas A&M: The Aggies have lost three in a row after starting the season 3-1. Disappointing season unfolding under Jimbo Fisher.
- Auburn: Bye Week.
- Missouri: Well, a win is a win. The Tigers scored more points than Vanderbilt when they desperately needed to.
- Vanderbilt: The Commodores have now lost 25 straight SEC games. At some point, that streak is going to end.
