AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings After Week 8

Week 8 of the College Football season has come and gone with three undefeated teams losing on Saturday — Syracuse, UCLA, and Ole Miss.

That leaves six undefeated teams remaining (Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, and TCU) heading into the final Saturday of October.

Seven SEC teams are ranked in this week’s AP Top 25 including Missouri’s next opponent, South Carolina — as the Gamecocks come in at No. 25. Here’s a look at the full AP poll.

Georgia (7-0) Ohio State (7-0) Tennessee (7-0) Michigan (7-0) Clemson (8-0) Alabama (7-1) TCU (7-0) Oregon (6-1) Oklahoma State (6-1) USC (6-1) Wake Forest (6-1) UCLA (6-1) Penn State (6-1) Utah (5-2) Ole Miss (7-1) Syracuse (6-1) Illinois (6-1) LSU (6-2) Kentucky (5-2) Cincinnati (6-1) North Carolina (6-1) Kansas State (5-2) Tulane (7-1) North Carolina State (5-2) South Carolina (5-2)

Others receiving votes:

Texas 38, Liberty 35, Oregon State 25, Mississippi State 10, Maryland 8, Troy 3, UTSA 1, Arkansas 1, Washington 1, Florida State 1

Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 9:

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State — 11:00 a.m. CST (FOX)

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State — 2:30 p.m. CST (FOX)

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee — 6:00 p.m. CST (ESPN)

My updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 8: