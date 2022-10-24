 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Missouri an underdog in the 2022 Mayor’s Cup

Mizzou Links for Oct. 24, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Yay! More to read about Missouri Football!

  • You, and I cannot stress this nearly enough, LOVE to see it.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap:

First things first... big ups to Steve Wilks!

Two tackles and a QB hit for Markus Golden during Arizona’s Thursday night win over New Orleans.

Jordan Elliott had three tackles as the Browns fell to 2-5 against the Ravens.

Nine tackles and a QB hit for Nick Bolton as the Chiefs ruined Christian McCaffrey’s 49er’s debut.

  • Local QB Sam Kaiser (Class of 2024) took a visit to Mizzou this weekend. While he’s not yet rated by any of the major services and hasn’t received an offer from the hometown school, he has received some interest from Iowa State, Miami of Ohio and North Dakota State.
  • Top 50 center Peyton Marshall was in town this past weekend and he looks like a very large person.

6’10”, 305 pounds? Checks out.

  • Some sick WNBA action for Dennis’ #SituationSunday!
  • ABC 17’s Chanel Porter had a nice thread of bio and highlights for the Mizzou Hoops roster yesterday. Check it out:
