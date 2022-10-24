Missouri an underdog in the 2022 Mayor’s Cup

Yay! More to read about Missouri Football!
- Ben Hochman says the thing we’re all thinking about Mizzou’s offense — that Brady Cook is far from the only problem with Mizzou’s anemic offense.
- If you care to revisit the nitty gritty of that game, you can catch the PFF grades and snap counts over at the Post-Dispatch.
- As Mizzou’s secondary continues to thrive, Jaylon Carlies says it comes down to trusting each other to execute and feed off of each other’s energy.
- The Columbia Tribune had 13 total opinions — 10 thoughts and 3 takeaways over two pieces! — from Mizzou’s win.
Watch: #Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz said he did have a plan to get freshman QB Sam Horn in the game yesterday, but never felt comfortable enough with where the game was at.— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) October 23, 2022
Horn had some nice warm up passes before yesterday's game ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Jnj5CnjDRf
- You, and I cannot stress this nearly enough, LOVE to see it.
Love this place pic.twitter.com/CfdYXTNcC5— luther (@lutherburden3) October 23, 2022
- Mizzou’s a five-point underdog for their trip out east which is... I don’t know, how am I supposed to interpret or predict Mizzou’s behavior each week?
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam tries to make sense of investing in a team that is 50 percent unreliable
- In which Sean East II is previewed by THE Matt Watkins
- In which Brandon covers how KAD and Chad Bailey’s returns sparked another dominant defensive performance
- In which the bettors are happy because the lines are set
More Links:
- Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap:
First things first... big ups to Steve Wilks!
A hometown win by the hometown kid. pic.twitter.com/bcmLXdecys— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 23, 2022
Two tackles and a QB hit for Markus Golden during Arizona’s Thursday night win over New Orleans.
Jordan Elliott had three tackles as the Browns fell to 2-5 against the Ravens.
Nine tackles and a QB hit for Nick Bolton as the Chiefs ruined Christian McCaffrey’s 49er’s debut.
- Local QB Sam Kaiser (Class of 2024) took a visit to Mizzou this weekend. While he’s not yet rated by any of the major services and hasn’t received an offer from the hometown school, he has received some interest from Iowa State, Miami of Ohio and North Dakota State.
- Top 50 center Peyton Marshall was in town this past weekend and he looks like a very large person.
Had a great official visit this past weekend @MizzouHoops Thank you HC @coachdgates AC @CoachSEEWHY12 the entire coaching staff, all the Mizzou Tigers alumni and students for having me! #MIZZZZ !! pic.twitter.com/RRvYlEUOui— PEYTON! (@nlmbpeyton) October 23, 2022
6’10”, 305 pounds? Checks out.
- Some sick WNBA action for Dennis’ #SituationSunday!
SLOB Tie Game with 13.6 secs left— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 23, 2022
The Chicago Sky (My Hometown Team) runs a zipper screen to inbound the ball. Next they run an Iverson screen into a double step up screen. Leads to a WIDE OPEN layup! Elite Execution. Great X’s & O’s! #SituationSunday pic.twitter.com/Ifcqeuu6Ah
- ABC 17’s Chanel Porter had a nice thread of bio and highlights for the Mizzou Hoops roster yesterday. Check it out:
Let's get to know this #Mizzou hoops team a little better today!— Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) October 23, 2022
Fifth-year guard D'Moi Hodge is originally from the British Virgin Islands. He spent two years at State College of Florida before transferring to Cleveland State under Gates. @Dmoi_VI @MizzouHoops pic.twitter.com/IW8HgB4aAa
- At the Tribune, Chris Kwiecinski detailed what exactly new ‘23 basketball commit Danny Stephens is bringing to the roster in 2023.
- Big year for Keegan O’Toole incoming...
Keegan O'Toole Named Missouri Wrestling Person of the Year— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) October 23, 2022
️https://t.co/0BPbPw6HRa#MIZ #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/pNfZm7BzO5
