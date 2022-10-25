Mizzou Homecoming: Wrestling Edition

Over the past week/weekend (October 21-23, 2022), the University of Missouri celebrated its 111th Homecoming. The men’s basketball team had an open practice, the football team celebrated a 17-14 victory over Vanderbilt, and many other athletes celebrated the campus-wide festivities.

Several events also took place for the Tiger Style wrestling team, starting with welcoming back Missouri’s first two-time wrestling national champion and four-time NCAA All-American, Ben Askren. Askren spent his time back at The Zou by assisting in wrestling practices and was the “Big Mo” Drum honoree before the opening kickoff. If you didn’t know, Ben Askren is in the midst of releasing his first book, titled “Funky: My Defiant Path Through the Wild World of Combat Sports.”

It’s described as:

“A riveting memoir by former MMA champion and Olympic wrestler, Ben Askren, who cut a polarizing path through amateur wrestling and professional mixed martial arts as a firebrand figure who fans loved or hated—but could never keep down.”

Alongside Ben Askren, other familiar faces were present with Head Coach Brian Smith. including two-time All-American and three-time NCAA qualifier, Tyron Woodley, as well as well as four-time NCAA qualifier and two-time All-American, Alan Waters.

Great to hang with these two great ⁦@MizzouWrestling⁩ at the Homecoming football game. The stories get better every year. ⁦@Benaskren⁩ ⁦@TWooodley⁩ #TigerStyle — Brian Smith (@mutigerstyle) October 23, 2022

Along with the celebration of Homecoming and welcoming back familiar faces, it was also a weekend for recognition. The unveiling of Keegan O’Toole and his National Champion portrait. Keegan O’Toole is coming off an individual National Title and will forever be memorialized on the Tiger Style Wrestling Wall of Champions.

The list doesn’t stop here for Mr. O’Toole as he was named Missouri Wrestling Person of the Year by the Missouri Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame (NWHOF).

Keep tuned into Mizzou Wrestling as they begin their season in the coming days and look at adding to the trophy case. Tiger Style will be turning heads with a solid squad and high expectations going into the new season.