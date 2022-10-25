Everyone wants to celebrate Luther Burden, as they should!

Hey, everyone, come see how good Luther Burden is!
- Y’all want some Luther Burden facts? I’ve got some Luther Burden facts.
First fact: He’s this week’s SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.
Luther Burden III • @MizzouFootball
Second fact: He’s in Jeremy Maclin air.
Good stat via @MU4124 : Mizzou's Luther Burden is the nation's only player with multiple rushing & receiving TDs & a punt return TD.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 24, 2022
He's the fourth freshman/redshirt freshman to do that in a season. Others: TY Hilton, Jeremy Maclin, Ted Ginn Jr.
That’s pretty damn good company to keep.
- It’s yet another 11 a.m. kickoff for Mizzou against Kentucky. Bleh.
- Dave Matter has the Tigers second to last in his weekly SEC Power Rankings. Think about how close they were to the bottom... yikes.
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which LB3 finds himself back at the top of our MV3 ballots
- In which Aaron highlights Burden’s first touchdown for his Making the Play series
- In which our beat guys opine on where Mizzou fits in the SEC
- In which the AP poll is starting to normalize again, which means we’re due for a “correction”
- In which Sam’s hoops preview series brings us back to good old CoMo
- In which I guested on the podcast???? whAaAaAaAaAt that’s craAaAaAzy :)
- In which we ask you... which defensive unit has surprised you the most?
More Links:
- Local boy Arlen Harris — a former four-star running back — is in the transfer portal... maybe a reunion is in the works?
- Dennis Gates, at it again?
Per this report, Vashon's Nick Randall was on #Mizzou's campus last weekend for a visit. https://t.co/WdPk8AIlfZ— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) October 24, 2022
- Squad’s back!
Hoops week. Whole squad ready pic.twitter.com/e1nqIltTvA— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 24, 2022
Preseason play begins Wednesday night!
- Thirty-four kills in one match? I think that’s pretty good.
Kaylee Cox's 34 kills against Ole Miss ties her for 2nd all-time in kills in a single match.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/cZwbZkAqUx— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) October 24, 2022
- Local softball star and Mizzou commit Madison Uptegrove got the profile treatment from Nathalie Jones at ABC 17. They also picked up a commit over the weekend, no. 19 overall in the 2024 Extra Innings rankings.
Heading to the ZOU! Very excited to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Missouri! #FutureTiger @MizzouSoftball @CoachLarissaA @J_Cottrill_ @coachMarino11 @livforshey @TexasGlory @ednaudin @LeeVelazquez06 @CSA_Athletes pic.twitter.com/JCuZu9dwHi— Saniya Hill (@SaniyaHill31) October 23, 2022
- Is Larissa Anderson afraid of heights? I hope not!
Support this great cause and @columbialoveinc while I rappel the Tiger Hotel on 10/29 at 9am. https://t.co/zMxI8WWRQP pic.twitter.com/75Cb7CZjKD— Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) October 25, 2022
- Professional development and the business of college basketball was on the docket during the first session of Mizzou’s Graduate Assistant Development Program, Panel 8.
During our first session, @mcline_20 and @Michael_Fly led a discussion on how young professionals first get started in the business and some lessons learned along the way!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/n6lLRmbspf— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 24, 2022
- Mizzou Women’s Golf finished its action at the Jim West Challenge at Texas State with some season-best scores for a few team members.
- And don’t forget what’s on tap this week for the Tigers, courtesy of Dennis Gates
@MizzouWBB hosts Northwest Missouri State on Wed @ 7 P.M. @MizzouVB will battle Georgia on Fri & Sat at 1 P.M. @MizzouWrestling Black & Gold match on Sat @ 3:30 P.M. Come out & support! Good luck to all of our teams on the road this week. #MIZ #MizzouMonday— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 24, 2022
