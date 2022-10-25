 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everyone wants to celebrate Luther Burden, as they should!

Mizzou Links for Oct. 25, 2022

By Josh Matejka
Hey, everyone, come see how good Luther Burden is!

  • Y’all want some Luther Burden facts? I’ve got some Luther Burden facts.

First fact: He’s this week’s SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.

Second fact: He’s in Jeremy Maclin air.

That’s pretty damn good company to keep.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Local boy Arlen Harris — a former four-star running back — is in the transfer portal... maybe a reunion is in the works?
  • Dennis Gates, at it again?
  • Squad’s back!

Preseason play begins Wednesday night!

  • Thirty-four kills in one match? I think that’s pretty good.
  • Is Larissa Anderson afraid of heights? I hope not!
  • Professional development and the business of college basketball was on the docket during the first session of Mizzou’s Graduate Assistant Development Program, Panel 8.
