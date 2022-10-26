Honors for Larissa Anderson, Isiaih Mosley

I know, I know. I normally report on the Tuesday press conference for my Links, but not this time! We’ve got some cool stuff to report up top!
First up.
Larissa Anderson named NFCA President
Ladies & gentlemen, we have a woman president… of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Board of Directors, that is. Anderson is currently the VP for Awards, but will take over for Northwestern’s coach. She was also one of eight coach voted to the NFCA’s Board of Directors.
Per MUTigers.com, Coach Anderson has amassed 134 wins so far in her four seasons at Missouri, and the Tigers have made a consecutive 15 NCAA tournaments. Mizzou returns its entire pitching staff from a year ago, who posted a 2.81 ERA, including a minuscule 1.00 ERA in the postseason.
Prior to Mizzou, Anderson fashioned a 130-73-1 record in four seasons at Hofstra, guiding the Pride to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. In eight seasons as a head coach, Anderson has collected 264 victories and led her teams to five of seven NCAA Tournaments.
Congrats, Coach! Much deserved appointment! Can’t wait till February!
Isiaih Mosley named to Jerry West Award Watch List
Matt Watkins’ favorite player was named to a watch list on Tuesday! If you follow him on twitter, you would not be surprised. Dude can PLAY. The Jerry West Award, per MUTigers.com, is named in honor of the Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player, and recognizes the country’s top shooting guards.
While the Columbia native is in his first (and final?) year at Mizzou, he finished last season in Springfield, Mo. ranked 15th nationally averaging 20.4 ppg, along with 6.2 rpg and 2.3 apg.
Furthermore, he became just one of three Division I players in the last 20 seasons to join the 50-40-90 club – shooting 50.4 percent from the field, 42.7 percent from beyond the arc and 90.2 percent from the free-throw line.
Before the list is trimmed to 10 in January (and then to 5 in February), there is a FAN VOTE, which begins Friday, October 28.
Congratulations, Isiaih! Can’t wait to see you hoop NEXT WEEK against Wash U!
Congrats to @Isiaihletrellm1 on being one of 20 players named to the Jerry West Award Watch List on Tuesday!
By the way, there are $5 tickets available for the season opener against Southern Indiana on November 7.
On to the Links!
If you’re in the area, check out Mizzou WBB as they kick off their season with an exhibition against Northwest Missouri State this evening at 7pm.
Gentle non-sports reminder: The general election is right around the corner, and the Missourian wants to make sure you have all the info you need (also, come see me at Hearnes!)
Yesterday at Rock M
- To wrap up Vandy week for good, Nate (the Great)’s Beyond the Box Score tells us that an ancient Greek king can teach us about Missouri Football in 2022.
- Parker covered the defensive presser
- Josh’s new Revue presents the Vanderbilt game as a horror picture. At least we didn’t all die at the end?
- Watkins’ Player Previews continue. Next up is D’Moi Hodge, who Matt tells us has a game stripped down to the bare necessities: create turnovers, attack the rim, and bury open jumpers.
- Matthew kept us informed about Mizzou Wrestling’s activities this past weekend.
- Sam’s SEC team previews continue: Texas A&M looks to build upon their NIT run last season
More Links:
Football
- Columbia Tribune: Drinkwitz calls for solutions after St. Louis shooting (Matt Stahl) | Could Eli Drinkwitz give up play-calling in the future? (Stahl)
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Eli Drinkwitz open to giving up play-calling next year (Dave Matter) | Mizzou’s Eli Drinkwitz on St. Louis school shooting: ‘We cannot continue to live like this’ (Matter) | Tipsheet: While Mizzou sputters, South Carolina takes off under Beamer (Jeff Gordon) | SEC Rewind: Look out now! Here comes LSU (Matter)
Interesting…
Drinkwitz makes it clear he's very open to evaluating his role after the season in terms of play-calling. Says it's not an ego factor.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 25, 2022
- Columbia Missourian: Drinkwitz leaves door open for new play-caller in 2023 (Jack Soble) | Missouri’s Schrader to receive ‘lion’s share’ of carries (Soble) | MU defensive tackle Landry’s injury opens playing time for freshman Gracial (Kenny Van Doren) | Time for another episode of the Tiger Kickoff Show, featuring KOMU’s Chase Matteson, Kenny, Kyle Pinnell & Jack
- PowerMizzou/Rivals: Weekend Visitor Notes (Sean Williams) | Everything Eli Drinkwitz said on Tuesday heading into South Carolina (Jarod Hamilton) | Listen to Mizzou, That’s Who Ep. 12 (DeArmond et. al) | Listen to the Tiger Tuesday Recruiting Show w/ Sean Williams & Gabe |
- Here’s South Carolina’s depth chart, if you’d like to take a gander, courtesy of the Missourian’s Kenny Van Doren (Reminder: South Carolina ≠ Carolina. ‘Carolina’ is UNC, located in Chapel Hill, NC. You may call it one of the Carolinas when referring to statehood. It also is not USC, as the Univ of Southern Cal has trademarked USC. Thank you)
- Looking good, Darius. Also, this quote is hilarious.
- Check out the press conference video, courtesy of Mizzou Athletics’ YouTube channel. And read the pregame info on MUTigers.com.
Hoops
- PowerMizzou: 2023 wing Danny Stephens joins Mizzou as preferred walk-on (Drew King) | 2024 big man Peyton Marshall discusses official visit to Mizzou (King) | How the Tigers are preparing newcomers for SEC competition (King)
- Columbia Tribune: What Mizzou basketball is getting in 2023 commit Danny Stephens (Chris Kwiecinski)
- Columbia Missourian: MU men’s basketball’s Mosley named to Jerry West Award watch list (Jack Knowlton)
- If you still haven’t listened to this, 1) WHY? And 2) WHY? WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?!?
- Only a few more weeks til signing day, Anthony!
- Looks like some of the MBB players are starting to show off their team photos on IG. Great stuff, photo staff: Sean East II | Mo Diarra | Dree Gholston | Tre Gomillion
- Another day, another recruiting offer going out from the Gates staff:
- Tonight, Lo, tonight it begins. (Per her IG story)
Other Mizzou Sports
- Women’s Golf: Missouri women’s golf concludes Jim West Challenge (MUTigers.com)
- Check out this video from Mizzou Hockey Club:
Mizzou in the Pros
- Jordan Clarkson & Quin-less Utah Jazz (3-1): Previously winless Rockets hand Jazz, ex-Tiger Clarkson first loss
10/24 vs HOU (L 114-108): 28min | 17pts on 7-14 shooting (2-6 from 3) | 4 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK | 3 TO | 3 PF | +1
10/23 vs NO (W 122-121 OT): 37min | 18pts on 7-19 shooting (3-10 from 3) | 1 REB | 6 AST | 1 BLK | 3 TO | +4
UP NEXT: 10/26 vs Rockets at 8pm
- Michael Porter, Jr & Denver Nuggets (2-2):
10/24 vs Portland (L 135-110): 26min | 18pts on 7-14 shooting (4-8 from 3) | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | 5 PF | -3
10/22 vs OKC (W 122-117): 28min | 22pts on 8-15 shooting (5-10 from 3) | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 3 TO | 4 PF | +20
10/21 vs GSW (W 128-123): 28min | 17pts on 6-12 shooting (5-10 from 3) | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 5 PF | -7
UP NEXT: 10/26 vs Lakers at 9pm on ESPN
- Dru Smith (Miami Heat, 1-3) continues to wait for his debut, but he’s definitely staying engaged on the bench. In the meantime, love that he’s repping Mizzou Hoops.
UP NEXT: 10/26 vs Portland at 9pm
Hodgepodge
- Here’s some footage of former Tiger (sorry) Trevon Brazile from the Arkansas exhibition game:
- And here’s a day in the life of former Mizzou PG, Xavier Pinson:
- Current Entertainment Tonight reporter and J School Alum Nichelle Turner was inducted into the University of Missouri Hall of Fame. Super cool honor
