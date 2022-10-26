Honors for Larissa Anderson, Isiaih Mosley

I know, I know. I normally report on the Tuesday press conference for my Links, but not this time! We’ve got some cool stuff to report up top!

First up.

Larissa Anderson named NFCA President

Ladies & gentlemen, we have a woman president… of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Board of Directors, that is. Anderson is currently the VP for Awards, but will take over for Northwestern’s coach. She was also one of eight coach voted to the NFCA’s Board of Directors.

Per MUTigers.com, Coach Anderson has amassed 134 wins so far in her four seasons at Missouri, and the Tigers have made a consecutive 15 NCAA tournaments. Mizzou returns its entire pitching staff from a year ago, who posted a 2.81 ERA, including a minuscule 1.00 ERA in the postseason.

Prior to Mizzou, Anderson fashioned a 130-73-1 record in four seasons at Hofstra, guiding the Pride to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. In eight seasons as a head coach, Anderson has collected 264 victories and led her teams to five of seven NCAA Tournaments.

Congrats, Coach! Much deserved appointment! Can’t wait till February!

Isiaih Mosley named to Jerry West Award Watch List

Matt Watkins’ favorite player was named to a watch list on Tuesday! If you follow him on twitter, you would not be surprised. Dude can PLAY. The Jerry West Award, per MUTigers.com, is named in honor of the Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player, and recognizes the country’s top shooting guards.

While the Columbia native is in his first (and final?) year at Mizzou, he finished last season in Springfield, Mo. ranked 15th nationally averaging 20.4 ppg, along with 6.2 rpg and 2.3 apg.

Furthermore, he became just one of three Division I players in the last 20 seasons to join the 50-40-90 club – shooting 50.4 percent from the field, 42.7 percent from beyond the arc and 90.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Before the list is trimmed to 10 in January (and then to 5 in February), there is a FAN VOTE, which begins Friday, October 28.

Congratulations, Isiaih! Can’t wait to see you hoop NEXT WEEK against Wash U!





By the way, there are $5 tickets available for the season opener against Southern Indiana on November 7.

On to the Links!

If you’re in the area, check out Mizzou WBB as they kick off their season with an exhibition against Northwest Missouri State this evening at 7pm.

Gentle non-sports reminder: The general election is right around the corner, and the Missourian wants to make sure you have all the info you need (also, come see me at Hearnes!)

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Interesting…

Drinkwitz makes it clear he's very open to evaluating his role after the season in terms of play-calling. Says it's not an ego factor. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 25, 2022

Here's everything #Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz said about the shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday. pic.twitter.com/h9haTl2cYT — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) October 25, 2022

DJ Coleman on this: "He ain't lying." https://t.co/Vs6EgmKGKg — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) October 25, 2022

Check out the press conference video, courtesy of Mizzou Athletics’ YouTube channel. And read the pregame info on MUTigers.com.

Hoops

Only a few more weeks til signing day, Anthony!

Looks like some of the MBB players are starting to show off their team photos on IG. Great stuff, photo staff: Sean East II | Mo Diarra | Dree Gholston | Tre Gomillion

Another day, another recruiting offer going out from the Gates staff:

Tonight, Lo, tonight it begins. (Per her IG story)

Other Mizzou Sports

Women’s Golf: Missouri women’s golf concludes Jim West Challenge (MUTigers.com)

Missouri women’s golf concludes Jim West Challenge (MUTigers.com) Check out this video from Mizzou Hockey Club:

Mizzou in the Pros

10/24 vs HOU (L 114-108): 28min | 17pts on 7-14 shooting (2-6 from 3) | 4 REB | 4 AST | 1 BLK | 3 TO | 3 PF | +1 10/23 vs NO (W 122-121 OT): 37min | 18pts on 7-19 shooting (3-10 from 3) | 1 REB | 6 AST | 1 BLK | 3 TO | +4 UP NEXT: 10/26 vs Rockets at 8pm

Michael Porter, Jr & Denver Nuggets (2-2):

10/24 vs Portland (L 135-110): 26min | 18pts on 7-14 shooting (4-8 from 3) | 4 REB | 2 AST | 1 TO | 5 PF | -3 10/22 vs OKC (W 122-117): 28min | 22pts on 8-15 shooting (5-10 from 3) | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 3 TO | 4 PF | +20 10/21 vs GSW (W 128-123): 28min | 17pts on 6-12 shooting (5-10 from 3) | 6 REB | 1 AST | 1 STL | 1 BLK | 5 PF | -7 UP NEXT: 10/26 vs Lakers at 9pm on ESPN

UP NEXT: 10/26 vs Portland at 9pm

Hodgepodge

Current Entertainment Tonight reporter and J School Alum Nichelle Turner was inducted into the University of Missouri Hall of Fame. Super cool honor

