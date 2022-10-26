PODCAST: Previewing the Mizzou Basketball season.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. As the season is getting closer and closer, Dive Cuts is BACK to bringing you weekly episodes. Today, the guys discuss where Mizzou falls in the preseason rankings, take a look at the roster, look ahead at the season schedule, and discuss how Dennis Gates has done so far in his short time coaching at Mizzou.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 05:10 - Basketball season is within reach, so that means it’s time for Dive Cuts to come back with weekly episodes. WE LOVE HOOPS.

05:10 - 16:40 - Where does Missouri fit into rankings within the SEC?

16:40 - 20:22 - Let’s talk a little bit about this Mizzou roster.

20:22 - 40:00 - Now, let’s talk about the schedule for this upcoming season!

40:00 - 52:30 - What are reasonable expectations and goals for this team this season?

52:30 - 01:00:45 - How do we feel about Dennis Gates so far?

01:00:45 - END - Wrapping this episode up. Subscribe to us everywhere! MIZ!

