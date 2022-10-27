 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou WBB tops Northwest Missouri State 70-27 in Exhibition

Mizzou Links for Thursday, October 27

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

It’s that time of year!

For the first time in the 2022-2023 season, basketball was being played against another team at Mizzou Arena last night (albeit in an exhibition, but still).

The Missouri Women’s Basketball team opened up exhibition play with a 70-27 blowout victory over Northwest Missouri State.

The Tigers started the game off out on a 34-0 (!!!!!) run before the Bearcats FINALLY scored their first points with under four minutes to go in the 2nd quarter.

TEAM LEADERS:

  • Junior center Jayla Kelly (from Parkway Central High School in the St. Louis area) led the team with 12 points.
  • Senior forward Hayley Frank led the team with 13 rebounds.
  • Junior guard Mama Dembele led the team with four assists.

Read more from Missouri’s exhibition win on MUTigers.com.

Up next: Missouri closes out exhibition play on Tuesday, November 1st against Rogers State University (located in Claremore, Oklahoma) 7:00 p.m. CT at Mizzou Arena.

REMINDER: Coming up on Saturday, the Mizzou Men’s Basketball team will play Marquette in a “secret scrimmage” in Chicago.

The program will also be hosting an NIL Meet and Greet event later that evening in Chicago along with Laurence Bowers and Bud Sasser. You can register and find more information here.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Luther Burden: Good at football.
  • Cool event coming up with Gary Pinkel on Friday, November 4th. Don’t miss it!
  • It’s Nick Honor SZN in COMO. Always love when Mizzou gets some buzz from Rothstein.
  • So, this is cool: Behind the scenes with Mizzou Basketball:
  • Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!
  • Our own James Hackney gives up an update on Mizzou Wrestling recruiting rankings:
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...