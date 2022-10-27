Mizzou WBB tops Northwest Missouri State 70-27 in Exhibition

It’s that time of year!
For the first time in the 2022-2023 season, basketball was being played against another team at Mizzou Arena last night (albeit in an exhibition, but still).
Preseason prep.— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 26, 2022
⌚️ 7 p.m.
Mizzou Arena
Free
https://t.co/MAA8AettQ0
pic.twitter.com/2PMoZY8khY
The Missouri Women’s Basketball team opened up exhibition play with a 70-27 blowout victory over Northwest Missouri State.
W!— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 27, 2022
Final: MIZ 70, NWMST 27
The Tigers started the game off out on a 34-0 (!!!!!) run before the Bearcats FINALLY scored their first points with under four minutes to go in the 2nd quarter.
TEAM LEADERS:
- Junior center Jayla Kelly (from Parkway Central High School in the St. Louis area) led the team with 12 points.
- Senior forward Hayley Frank led the team with 13 rebounds.
- Junior guard Mama Dembele led the team with four assists.
#Mizzou women's hoops starting off hot in the first exhibition of the season 70-27 over Northwest Missouri State— Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) October 27, 2022
Jayla Kelly: 12 points
Hayley Frank: 9 points, 13 rebounds
Sara-Rose Smith: 8 points, 12 rebounds
Mama Dembelle: 9 points, 4 assists
Read more from Missouri’s exhibition win on MUTigers.com.
Just gettin' started— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 27, 2022
Up next: Missouri closes out exhibition play on Tuesday, November 1st against Rogers State University (located in Claremore, Oklahoma) 7:00 p.m. CT at Mizzou Arena.
REMINDER: Coming up on Saturday, the Mizzou Men’s Basketball team will play Marquette in a “secret scrimmage” in Chicago.
The program will also be hosting an NIL Meet and Greet event later that evening in Chicago along with Laurence Bowers and Bud Sasser. You can register and find more information here.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Luther Burden: Good at football.
Doing big things.— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 26, 2022
- Cool event coming up with Gary Pinkel on Friday, November 4th. Don’t miss it!
I'm looking forward to spending time with Brad Smith, Mike Alden, Mike Kelly, and the great #Mizzou Fans in Columbia on November 4th! See you there!! #MIZ— Coach Gary Pinkel (@GaryPinkel) October 27, 2022
- It’s Nick Honor SZN in COMO. Always love when Mizzou gets some buzz from Rothstein.
Deeply entrenched confidants in Columbia have raved about Nick Honor's preseason for Missouri.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 26, 2022
Clemson transfer averaged 7.7 PPG last season in the ACC.
Key piece for the Tigers in Year One under Dennis Gates.
- So, this is cool: Behind the scenes with Mizzou Basketball:
Check out a behind-the-scenes look at the making of our intro video and don't miss the unveiling at our season opener in just 12 days with tickets starting at $5 #MIZ— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 26, 2022
️ https://t.co/n4sKzwzOtO pic.twitter.com/ZZkQBiW6r9
- Whiteboard Wednesdays with Dennis Gates!
We call this drill "Stationary Passing". Simulating a baseline drive & delivering a pass to corner or to weakside 45° cut. This is muscle memory but also sight recognition. Receiver raises hand. Great warmup before live drill emphasizing accuracy & decisions. #WhiteboardWednesday— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 26, 2022
- Our own James Hackney gives up an update on Mizzou Wrestling recruiting rankings:
@MizzouWrestling recruits Carter McCallister up to #62 and David Cross at #173. McCallister placed 7th and Cross went 4-2 at 138lbs at Super 32 with impressive wins.— James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) October 26, 2022
- From ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg: Mizzou’s Isaiah McGuire and Darius Robinson are among College Football’s top sleeper prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft
- Mizzou Football defensive back Les “LJ” Hewitt has announced that he has entered the transfer portal:
LLZ3️⃣— Les "LJ" Hewitt (@LjHewitt) October 26, 2022
- On “Tiger Talk”, Eli Drinkwitz provides the latest update on Chance Luper: You can listen to the full latest edition of “Tiger Talk” here:
On his radio show tonight Eli Drinkwitz explained WR Chance Luper's condition. He was diagnosed with a blood clot in his lung shortly before the 1st game. On blood thinners now.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) October 27, 2022
- A big congrats to Mizzou Soccer sophomore Jenna McCormick, who was named to the 2022 SEC Community Service Team. Read more here on MUTigers.com.
Jenna McCormick Named to 2022 SEC Community Service Team— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) October 26, 2022
https://t.co/bYDPTuGN39#MIZ #TakeTheStairs⚽️ pic.twitter.com/HrIPzwYUEi
- Also on MUTigers.com: Closing Out the Regular Season: Soccer Heads to No. 14 South Carolina
- 2025 four-star prospect SG from Chicago on a visit to Mizzou last weekend:
Bell is a top-60 prospect in 2025c a Chicago native, teammates with 2024 target James Brown at St. Rita. Looks like he was at #Mizzou last weekend.— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) October 27, 2022
