LOOK: Spooky Shirts and Petrifying Pants Revealed for South Carolina Game

This week’s attire is a blend of something old and something new.

First, we’re going all white with the shirts and pants (and socks and shoes). Bodacious. I’ve been clear on my stance in previous shirts/pants posts that the white on white is a clean look that makes me nostalgic for the mid-aughts/early-teen tiger teams.

Second, the white helmets. Hmph. I’ve also been consistent that white - unless that is your classic helmet from decades ago - introducing a white hat to an existing uniform combination plate is an ugly addition that does nothing to me. But some of y’all like it. Go you, do your thing, it’s a good week for the white hat contingent this week.

So that’s the stuff we’ve seen before. And here’s where we go bride-to-be and mix it with something new.

After barely being noticeable on yellow helmets during a bright and sunny day, the script Tigers makes its bold return, this time clearly legible in black letters on the white hat. This is an upgrade as we can, you know, actually read the thing. Script doesn’t do anything for me - especially since many teams across the college football spectrum already do this - but it’s not taking anything away here.

Last, the yellow facemask makes its return after last seeing it seven days ago against Vanderbilt. I feel like a black facemask would make way more sense given the ghostly theme of white with black accents, but hey, no one asked me so go do what you want to do.

And, of course, I appreciate that the tend to use Columbia, SC native Trajan Jeffcoat in the South Carolina uniform reveals. Master stroke.

So what do you all think?