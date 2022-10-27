PODCAST: Previewing the Battle of the Columbias.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Josh Matejka. With BK still out, we have Dad Pod 2.0 today and the guys kick things off talking about Bluey, of all things. After a quick dad update, we get right to it talking about Mizzou as a 2nd quarter team, Drink possibly giving up play calling duties, a Chance Luper update, previewing the game at South Carolina, and more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:40: BTBS is back with Dad Pod 2.0 and we kick things off talking about nothing other than Bluey.

03:40 - 07:40: Do we really need to recap the Vanderbilt game again? Ugh.

07:40 - 14:00: Mizzou is a 2nd quarter team.

14:00 - 15:00: Eli discusses what is going on with Chance Luper.

15:00 - 20:00: So, Eli might be willing to give up play calling?

20:00 - 28:30: Nate and Josh discuss who they would like to see as an OC if Missouri were to go that route.

28:30 - 30:20: Eli is a CEO guy when he thinks he is a scheme guy.

30:20 - 41:20: It is time for the MAYORS CUP discussion. That’s right, we preview the game against South Carolina.

41:20 - 44:25: Roster movement update.

44:25 - 52:12: NIL update.

52:12 - END: Wrapping it up! We talked taxes and loopholes and football and Bluey! Thanks for listening and subscribe. MIZ!

