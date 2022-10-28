Missouri vs. South Carolina: How to watch Week 9 matchup

This game has been a bit of a bellweather for how fans feel about the season, for both teams. Since joining the SEC, the Tigers and Gamecocks have played each other 10 times. The Gamecocks have won five, and Mizzou has won five.

But the Tigers have caught the last three games winning big over Carolina in 2019, squeaking out a tough game in Columbia East in 2020, and then last years close game at Faurot. Tyler Badie saved Connor Bazelak’s bacon as he ran for more than 200 yards and helped overcome Baze’s awful 4th quarter interception to ice the gam

But now South Carolina has the advantage. They’re the ranked team, they’re 5-2, and they’re playing at home. And while the Gamecocks are ranked, they’re not particularly good either. They’re better than Missouri, but the margins are fine. They also are prone to turnovers, and if they turn it over and give a faltering offense some easier looks, this could be a close game.

SBNation Reacts Results:

I have to see Alabama not in the Playoff before I’ll believe Alabama doesn’t make the playoff.

Either Tennessee or Georgia have to win out with the winner of the head to head winning out for both UT and Georgia to get in together, which seems like a lot to ask. But it seems more likely Michigan and Ohio State pull that off than UT-Georgia.

Speaking of winning out, Alabama will have to.

As I said above, I think the odds are good that Michigan-Ohio State pull this off. But if Georgia beats Tennessee, and then beats Alabama in the SEC Championship game, the SEC doesn’t have a great argument for getting two in. They probably will anyway.

Ohio State facing someone good?

Missouri-South Carolina football: Time, Location

TIME: 3:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, October 29, 2022

LOCATION: Williams-Brice Stadium; Columbia, SC

Missouri-South Carolina football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Looking for FuboTV? Try our signup link: FUBOTV

Missouri-South Carolina football: Betting odds, predictions

As of last evening, Missouri is a 3.5-point underdog South Carolina, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 47.

College Football Games to Watch: Week 9 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Ohio State (2) -15.5 Penn State (13) 61 FOX 11:00 AM TCU (7) -7.5 West Virginia 68.5 ESPN 11:00 AM Notre Dame Syracuse (16) -2 48 ABC 11:00 AM Arkansas -3.5 Auburn 62 SECN 2:30 PM Florida Georgia (1) -22.5 56.5 CBS 2:30 PM Oregon (8) -17 California 58 FS1 2:30 PM Oklahoma State (9) Kansas State (22) -1.5 56 FOX 2:30 PM Wake Forest (10) -4 Louisville 64 ACCN 2:30 PM Illinois (17) -7.5 Nebraska 50.5 ABC 2:30 PM Cincinnati (20) UCF -1.5 55 ESPN 3:00 PM Missouri South Carolina (25) -3.5 46.5 SECN 6:00 PM Kentucky (19) Tennessee (3) -12 61 ESPN 6:00 PM USC (10) -15.5 Arizona 76.5 PAC12 6:30 PM Michigan State Michigan (4) -22.5 55 ABC 6:30 PM Ole Miss (15) -2 Texas A&M 54.5 SECN 7:00 PM Pitt North Carolina (21) -3 65 ACCN 9:30 PM Stanford UCLA (12) -16.5 66.5 ESPN

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.