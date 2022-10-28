What does Mizzou have to accomplish to keep its bowl game aspirations alive on Saturday?

After narrowly squeaking out a win against Vanderbilt at home, Missouri sets its sights on South Carolina, who is now ranked as #25 in the AP poll, after upsetting Texas A&M at home. Missouri sits at 3-4 and with five games left on the schedule, and with three needing to be won, each game grows in importance.

Sure, this game is not a must-win game, but doing so would bring two things: First, it would finally give Drinkwitz a notable road win, something he’s been in search of for quite some time. Second, it would obviously increase the chances of going to a bowl game, which is the ultimate goal of this season. We know Missouri will most likely not win out and end up in the top 25. And yes, it’s hard to call Missouri a good football team at the moment. But at the end of the day, if Missouri can play in a meaningful postseason game, that’s what matters.

So, how can Missouri knock off a solid top-25 team on the road? Here are three things it must do to produce a winning streak.