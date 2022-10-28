KAD becomes a local celebrity, DRUUUUUUU gets his first NBA game action/points

Kris Abrams-Draine is the most talked about man in Mizzou Football

Have you watched the amazing show, Abbott Elementary, yet? The ABC sitcom, now in its second season, features actor Tyler James Williams, who plays Gregory, who is a teacher in a Philadelphia public school who is a bit.. neurotic. Did you also know he’s the same actor who played a young Chris Rock on Everybody Hates Chris, another great show that aired on the CW in the early 2000s?

Anyway, I have a reason for writing that above paragraph, friends. Matt Stahl’s article at the Trib, entitled ‘Everybody loves Kris’: Mizzou Football’s Abrams-Draine draws NFL Draft hype at cornerback, reminded me of that actor (and those shows). But also, it’s a really good article. Let’s dive in and learn a bit more about Kris Abrams-Draine, who was also the focus of Parker’s feature column this week for this here website.

You likely remember the play in the Vanderbilt game. KAD’s childhood football coach surely does. The one where — and Stahl sets this up beautifully — WR Will Sheppard takes off down the field to surely score, which would inch the ‘Dores within a touchdown. But Kris Abrams-Draine happened, and stopped the score. When asked about the play and to describe Kris’ speed in the moment, he said:

“You know how when you run from somebody you might get faster because you feel the dogs behind you? That’s how Kris is when he felt like he was getting beat,” Abrams-Draine’s old youth football coach Drew Thomas said. “He felt like the dog was behind him.”

And when asked about Kris’ transition from wide receiver to defensive back and how much progress he’s made in a short time, Thomas is unfazed:

“I mean it in the most humbling way possible, but no, I’m not surprised at all about what Kris has done,” Thomas said. “Because, not only is he a home run, quiet kid on the field, off the field, everybody likes Kris in this city (Mobile). Everybody likes him. I’ve never heard a kid say they didn’t like Kris.”

So it’s true, Tiger fans. Everybody LIKES Kris. Now go read Stahl’s article; I left a lot out. And while you’re at it, read that one from Parker, too.

DRUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU Smith makes his regular season NBA debut…

AND SCORES. Our guy Dru made his regular season NBA debut on Wednesday night in the Miami Heat’s big win over Portland, 119-98. Despite the fact I didn’t realize this til my dad texted me about it this afternoon (I was busy at WBB last night!!),

Now, did he have extensive playing time? No. Did I expect him to? No. Did I expect to open the ESPN app and see a DNP- coaches decision by his name? Yes. And do I frequent the Heat’s IG account looking for Dru sightings like this one? Daily.

But anyway, it happened! He played 6 minutes, AND he scored two points on 1-3 shooting (0-2 from three), to go with one rebound, an assist, and a foul. Thursday was back to normal, however, as neither Dru nor the other rookies got to play last night in the blowout loss to Golden State, 110-123.

Honestly, after Dru’s injury last year, we’re lucky he’s playing at all, let alone well enough get a two-way contract. A few months ago, he just wanted to take a step without feeling pain. Per The Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang,

“I think the plan was always to keep playing,” Smith said to the Miami Herald when asked if he ever considered stepping away from the sport during the rehab process. “There were definitely days that I was like, ‘Man, this is tough.’ Because I’m back home, it’s just hard to kind of see the end of the rehab and all that stuff down the road. So there were definitely some tough days. But I think I always knew I was going to come back and play.” “I think it represents a step in the right direction,” Smith said of his two-way deal ahead of the Heat’s matchup against the Boston Celtics on Friday night at FTX Arena. “Just the fact that I’m making strides and I’m improving. I think that’s what it represents more than anything. Just that the work that I’ve been putting in, it’s paid off right now.”

It’s a great story about one of my faves, so READ IT.

On to the Links!

Best of luck to our Men’s Hoops team, who will be in Chicago this weekend for CBB’s most unsecretive ‘secret’ scrimmage against Marquette.

Yesterday at Rock M: a crapload of content

PODCAST: It’s (kind of) a rivalry week as #Mizzou heads to South Carolina in a battle of the Columbias. @NateGEdwards & @joshmajika chat about the game, potential OCs, Bluey, roster updates, and more in this episode of Before the Box Score. https://t.co/14zic1Wa2c — ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) October 27, 2022

And now I’m going to share a tweet again, because dammit, the guys were on fire on Thursday. In this sponsored post by Sam and Dan, they go over the absurd tradition of commentators eating on-air. The video for this, which I saw this weekend, was epic.

Inspired by @JRodgers11 and his love affair with a corn dog, @keegsdotcom took a look back at some memorable moments of CFB broadcasts featuring food — some delicious, some horrifying. https://t.co/krJezytGmT pic.twitter.com/JLTVcdjWod — ROCK M NATION (@RockMNation) October 27, 2022

More Links:

Football

The SEC's most successful run defenses in league play in standard time ahead of WK9



1. Georgia

2. Missouri

3. UK

4. Tenn

5. Florida

6. Alabama

7. Vandy

8. Miss State

9. LSU

10. Arkansas

11. TAMU

12. Ole Miss

13. Auburn

14. SCarhttps://t.co/ULxmEt1vCP pic.twitter.com/vvg9HajnbX — Clark Brooks (@SEC_StatCat) October 27, 2022

The State’s Ben Portnoy (that last name gives me the chills) conducted a Twitter space with my lovely Columbia Tribune friends, Matt Stahl & Chris Kwiecinski, about Saturday’s Mizzou-South Carolina game. Give it a listen!

I'm here Twitter Spacing my good pals with @OchoK_ and @mattstahl97 talking a little Mizzou-South Carolina.



Come join the fun. https://t.co/Tycgu7PEeE — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) October 26, 2022

Hoops

Relive the fun from Thursday’s exhibition win over Northwest Missouri State.

Opening scenes — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 27, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Volleyball will play host to the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend. First serve Friday and Saturday is set for 1 p.m. Both Friday and Saturday’s bout will air on SECN+. Per MUTigers.com, Mizzou leads the all-time series over Georgia 10-7, but the Tigers dropped both matches to them last fall on the road.

will play host to the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend. First serve Friday and Saturday is set for 1 p.m. Both Friday and Saturday’s bout will air on SECN+. Per MUTigers.com, Mizzou leads the all-time series over Georgia 10-7, but the Tigers dropped both matches to them last fall on the road. Wrestling has some updates, courtesy of Rock M’s own James Hackney/Missouri wrestling. Also check out this one, which talks about another addition to a Mizzou tourney:

The annual Black & Gold matches

Saturday, October 29th @ 3:30pm

Hearnes Center

Let's GO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WsWwZIjvrb — Missouri Wrestling (@missouriwrestle) October 27, 2022

Soccer fell 2-0 to no. 14-ranked South Carolina on Thursday night. With that loss, sadly, the Tigers were eliminated from postseason play. The game was scoreless in the first half, but in the 50th minute, South Carolina took the lead, and followed it up with another goal just 4 mins later. The Tigers, per MUTigers.com, came close to getting one back when Milena Fischer nearly scored off a header, but no goal.

fell 2-0 to no. 14-ranked South Carolina on Thursday night. With that loss, sadly, the Tigers were eliminated from postseason play. The game was scoreless in the first half, but in the 50th minute, South Carolina took the lead, and followed it up with another goal just 4 mins later. The Tigers, per MUTigers.com, came close to getting one back when Milena Fischer nearly scored off a header, but no goal. Gymnastics: Finally!!!!!! Some shareable video content

Cross Country will compete in the SEC Cross Country Championships today in Oxford, Miss. The event will be broadcasted live on ESPN+. (More info on MUTigers.com)

will compete in the SEC Cross Country Championships today in Oxford, Miss. The event will be broadcasted live on ESPN+. (More info on MUTigers.com) Women’s Golf is playing in their final fall tourney this weekend (it starts today), and it’s in tropical, beautiful, sooooo not like Columbia, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Per MUTigers.com, the 2022 Battle at the Beach is a three-day tournament, playing 18 holes each day with a shotgun start. The event will be a doozie, and 10 of the 17 schools playing are ranked in the top 50 of Golfstat.com (Houston, Clemson, TCU, kansas), including 6 in the top 20 (Arkansas, Vandy, LSU, Baylor) and 2 in the top 10 (Ole Miss, MS State).

Hodgepodge

REMINDER: If you are a voter in the state of Missouri, things are going to be WACKY on Tuesday, November 8. And by wacky, I mean terrible. Because of possible spiders, I’ll just let you click on my tweet. Also, if you’re local come see me at HEARNES! [ screams into oblivion]

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)