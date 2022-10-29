 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live Game Thread: Mizzou vs. South Carolina

The Tigers head East looking to make it 4-straight victories in the Mayor’s Cup.

By Parker Gillam
Missouri 7 | South Carolina 0

1st Quarter | 2:05

First Quarter Notes

  • Joseph Charleston with a huge hit on Spencer Rattler to force an incompletion on third down.
  • Elijah Young back on the field for Mizzou at running back.
  • Brady Cook with a nice read to pick up a first down.
  • Luther Burden and Dominic Lovett both getting involved early and often, both on the ground and in the passing game.
  • Cook caps off an impressive and balanced opening drive with a keeper on a read option. Tigers take an early lead with 3:50 left in the opening quarter.
  • Defensive line, specifically Trajan Jeffcoat, just whipped the Gamecock O-line to get a sack and force another fourth down.

Second Quarter Notes

Third Quarter Notes

Fourth Quarter Notes

Pregame Updates

Game Info

TIME: 3:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, October 29th, 2022

LOCATION: Columbia, SC

TELEVISION: SECN

STREAM: Watch ESPN

Fan Questions:

  1. Who will lead the Tigers in rushing?
  2. How many tackles will Ty’Ron Hopper have?
  3. Who will be the leading receiver?
  4. How many touchdowns will Luther Burden have?
  5. How many field goals will Harrison Mevis hit?

Last... Give us your score predictions, and MVP for the game in the comments below!

