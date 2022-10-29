Live Game Thread: Mizzou vs. South Carolina

Missouri 7 | South Carolina 0
1st Quarter | 2:05
First Quarter Notes
- Joseph Charleston with a huge hit on Spencer Rattler to force an incompletion on third down.
- Elijah Young back on the field for Mizzou at running back.
- Brady Cook with a nice read to pick up a first down.
- Luther Burden and Dominic Lovett both getting involved early and often, both on the ground and in the passing game.
- Cook caps off an impressive and balanced opening drive with a keeper on a read option. Tigers take an early lead with 3:50 left in the opening quarter.
- Defensive line, specifically Trajan Jeffcoat, just whipped the Gamecock O-line to get a sack and force another fourth down.
Second Quarter Notes
Third Quarter Notes
Fourth Quarter Notes
Pregame Updates
South Carolina
Saturday, Oct. 29
⏰ 3 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. ET
️ Williams-Brice Stadium
SEC Network#MIZ pic.twitter.com/NBx7jvPqHT
Game Info
TIME: 3:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, October 29th, 2022
LOCATION: Columbia, SC
Missouri-South Carolina football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: SECN
STREAM: Watch ESPN
Missouri-South Carolina Football: Betting odds, predictions
Mizzou comes in as +4 underdog against Florida according to DraftKings Sportsbook
Fan Questions:
- Who will lead the Tigers in rushing?
- How many tackles will Ty’Ron Hopper have?
- Who will be the leading receiver?
- How many touchdowns will Luther Burden have?
- How many field goals will Harrison Mevis hit?
