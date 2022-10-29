Rock M Pick Em’ 2022: Week Nine

Every week, members of the Rock M Nation staff will take their best guesses in picking not only Missouri’s game (assuming it’s not a bye), but also three other SEC contests against the spread.. We’ll keep a running tally throughout the season to see the winner at the end of the year.

Recap

Parker is our new leader in the clubhouse through nine weeks and the overall record looks like it’s getting out of hand. With a five game lead, it looks like he may take the crown. Parker also has grabbed our ATS lead, though those scores look to be a little bit more in reach for the rest of the field.

Aaron: 18-10 (14-14 ATS)

Parker: 23-5 (16-12 ATS)

Matthew: 16-13 (15-13 ATS)

Brandon: 15-13 (9-19 ATS)

Sammy: 18-10 (11-17 ATS)

This week’s SEC slate is on the lighter side. Alabama and LSU both have the week off but there’s another ranked matchup in Knoxville as Kentucky gets into town. There’s also a few other interesting matchups between teams in the middle parts of the league as well. Plenty to watch on Saturday.

Mizzou @ #25 South Carolina (-3.5)

Aaron Dryden: I can’t pick this Mizzou offense. They gotta show me something first. SC wins, 27-10.

Parker Gillam: South Carolina wins and covers. 27-17.

Matthew Smith: Mizzou wins, 24-21.

Brandon Haynes: Mizzou, 27-23.

Sammy Stava: South Carolina, 21-13

Florida @ #1 Georgia (-22.5)

Aaron Dryden: Georgia is gonna get right this week. 51-21.

Parker Gillam: Georgia, 45-21.

Matthew Smith: Georgia, by a lot. 48-17.

Brandon Haynes: Georgia, 44-20.

Sammy Stava: Georgia, 41-17

#19 Kentucky @ #3 Tennessee (-12)

Aaron Dryden: Tennessee keeps rolling, but a UK cover. 38-28.

Parker Gillam: Tennessee wins, 38-24.

Matthew Smith: Tennessee, 35-16.

Brandon Haynes:. Tennessee, 33-20.

Sammy Stava: Tennessee, 38-27

Arkansas (-3.5) @ Auburn

Aaron Dryden: Auburn stinks. Can’t believe Mizzou lost to those guys. Arky, 34-14.

Parker Gillam: Arkansas gets it done, 31-23.

Matthew Smith: Auburn, 27-24.

Brandon Haynes: Arkansas, 28-27

Sammy Stava: Arkansas wins, 24-20

