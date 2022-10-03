Making sense of Missouri’s near-upset of Georgia

Grades and self-inflicted gaffes dominate Missouri beat
Happy Monday, Tiger fans! Missouri is officially in Florida week, but we’ve still got some lingering links from Georgia. Let’s address those first, shall we?
In BK’s postgame takeaways, he noted a strange conflicted feeling he was having about this team, this coach and this year. It would appear some of those feelings are shared around the Mizzou beat.
- Dave Matter has the PFF grades and snap counts from the Tigers’ near upset in Columbia.
- Ben Frederickson argues that Mizzou is the only thing standing in Mizzou’s way after two near upsets against Auburn and Georgia.
- Saturday’s close call has probably raised Mizzou’s profile a little bit, but they’re still a touchdown underdog at The Swamp.
- Blair Kerkhoff clarifies how the Tigers are “disappointed, but not discouraged,” after their loss to Georgia.
- Chris Kwiecinski listed his 10 thoughts from the loss, including some hope in the future for Luther Burden.
- Report cards are in from Mizzou’s near-upset: Kansas City Star, Columbia Tribune.
- For those who weren’t at the game, you don’t want to miss Brad Smith’s triumphant beating of Big Mo!
A True Son returns.@MIZLetterwinner x @RealBradSmith #MizzouMade pic.twitter.com/W2PetrZHWv— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 2, 2022
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Sam laments the missed opportunity of Georgia, but still determines that Missouri’s 2022 fate is yet unwritten
- In which Brandon Haynes discusses the self-inflicted wounds that kept Missouri from knocking off Georgia
- In which Nate lays out the lines for next week’s degenerate bettors
More Links:
- Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap:
Things aren’t looking good for Albert Okwuegbunam, who barely played in Denver’s loss to Vegas.
Albert Okwuegbunam played one snap today and rookie Greg Dulcich is eligible to return from IR as early as Week 5. Albert O headed to healthy scratch territory?— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 3, 2022
Markus Golden registered four tackles — one for a loss — against the Panthers in Arizona’s 26-16 win.
Charles Harris had two tackles and a pass deflected, but the Lions’ defense had a rough day otherwise in a 48-45 loss to Seattle.
Akayleb Evans got on the scoresheet with one tackle for the Vikings, who are now 3-1 on the season after a double-doink win over the Saints.
Nick Bolton had eight tackles, including one for a loss, as the Chiefs won their Super Bowl rematch with the Bucs 41-31.
- Dennis Gates reached into the ACC for this week’s #SituationSunday post.
.@CoachBanghart and her team executes a SLOB play down 3 with 2.3 seconds left to send the game to overtime. They use a box set that leads to a flare screen at the top of the key. Elite Execution. Great X’s & O’s! #SituationSunday pic.twitter.com/HllL5PrQwX— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 2, 2022
The man does love his hoops.
- Mizzou Volleyball is still looking for its first conference win after a Sunday sweep at the hands of South Carolina. The Tigers are now 7-7 on the season.
