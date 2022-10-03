Making sense of Missouri’s near-upset of Georgia

Grades and self-inflicted gaffes dominate Missouri beat

Happy Monday, Tiger fans! Missouri is officially in Florida week, but we’ve still got some lingering links from Georgia. Let’s address those first, shall we?

In BK’s postgame takeaways, he noted a strange conflicted feeling he was having about this team, this coach and this year. It would appear some of those feelings are shared around the Mizzou beat.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap:

Things aren’t looking good for Albert Okwuegbunam, who barely played in Denver’s loss to Vegas.

Albert Okwuegbunam played one snap today and rookie Greg Dulcich is eligible to return from IR as early as Week 5. Albert O headed to healthy scratch territory? — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 3, 2022

Markus Golden registered four tackles — one for a loss — against the Panthers in Arizona’s 26-16 win.

Charles Harris had two tackles and a pass deflected, but the Lions’ defense had a rough day otherwise in a 48-45 loss to Seattle.

Akayleb Evans got on the scoresheet with one tackle for the Vikings, who are now 3-1 on the season after a double-doink win over the Saints.

Nick Bolton had eight tackles, including one for a loss, as the Chiefs won their Super Bowl rematch with the Bucs 41-31.

Dennis Gates reached into the ACC for this week’s #SituationSunday post.

.@CoachBanghart and her team executes a SLOB play down 3 with 2.3 seconds left to send the game to overtime. They use a box set that leads to a flare screen at the top of the key. Elite Execution. Great X’s & O’s! #SituationSunday pic.twitter.com/HllL5PrQwX — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) October 2, 2022

The man does love his hoops.