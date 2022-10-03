 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Making sense of Missouri’s near-upset of Georgia

Mizzou Links for October 3, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Grades and self-inflicted gaffes dominate Missouri beat

Happy Monday, Tiger fans! Missouri is officially in Florida week, but we’ve still got some lingering links from Georgia. Let’s address those first, shall we?

In BK’s postgame takeaways, he noted a strange conflicted feeling he was having about this team, this coach and this year. It would appear some of those feelings are shared around the Mizzou beat.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Here’s your weekly “Mizzou in the NFL” recap:

Things aren’t looking good for Albert Okwuegbunam, who barely played in Denver’s loss to Vegas.

Markus Golden registered four tackles — one for a loss — against the Panthers in Arizona’s 26-16 win.

Charles Harris had two tackles and a pass deflected, but the Lions’ defense had a rough day otherwise in a 48-45 loss to Seattle.

Akayleb Evans got on the scoresheet with one tackle for the Vikings, who are now 3-1 on the season after a double-doink win over the Saints.

Nick Bolton had eight tackles, including one for a loss, as the Chiefs won their Super Bowl rematch with the Bucs 41-31.

  • Dennis Gates reached into the ACC for this week’s #SituationSunday post.

The man does love his hoops.

  • Mizzou Volleyball is still looking for its first conference win after a Sunday sweep at the hands of South Carolina. The Tigers are now 7-7 on the season.
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...