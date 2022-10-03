PODCAST: As painful as that was, there’s room for optimism now.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. You might have known the ending was coming, but the journey was filled with hope and excitement. Mizzou came ready to surprise the nation by upsetting Georgia. But a few costly mistakes changed the outcome of the game. So, what happened that changed that game? That is discussed as well as some optimism for what’s to come with this team.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 04:50: It is Auburn week! Woo! Oh yeah, welcome to the podcast.

04:50 - 07:30: BREAKING. Next year’s schedule has been released.

07:30 - 12:13: DEPTH CHART CHANGES!!!!!! eh not really.

12:13 - 15:10: Offensive line news?

15:10 - 24:00: AUBURN GAME PREVIEW!

24:00 - 31:25: Can Drink win on the road?

31:25 - 41:40: Are we going to see Drink’s best stuff this week?

41:40 - 44:00: So this could be a road win, huh. Here’s why.

44:00 - 46:00: That’s it for this episode of before the box score! MIZ!

