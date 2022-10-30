SEC Week 10 Opening Lines

I forgot what it was like to have a good win where you’re comfortable ahead by double digits against a P5 opponent. Thank you, Missouri football Tigers, for reminding me that watching this sport is supposed to be fun, and can be fun, even if stylistically your team is a bit of a mud pit.

That mud pit returns home to face a reeling SEC East-contending Kentucky while the rest of the SEC starts sifting through the contenders and pretenders on the road to conference supremacy and potential playoff berths.

As a reminder, all games occur on Saturday, November 5th and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation partner.

11:00a - Florida at Texas A&M (-3.5)

11:00a - Kentucky (-2) at Missouri

2:30p - Tennessee at Georgia (-9.5)

3:00p - Liberty at Arkansas (-14)

6:00p - Alabama (-12.5) at LSU

6:30p - Auburn at Mississippi State (-11.5)

6:30p - South Carolina (-7) at Vanderbilt