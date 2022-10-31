AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings After Week 9

Week 9 of the College Football season is in the books, and we’re getting down to the wire of the regular season as we head into the final month of November.

A total of six AP Top 25 ranked teams lost (yes, including No. 25 South Carolina to Missouri!), causing some changes in this week’s AP Top 25. Kentucky, Mizzou’s next opponent on Saturday drops from 19th to out of the rankings after their 44-6 loss to Tennessee.

Here’s this week’s AP Top 25 poll:

Others receiving votes:

Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, UTSA 1, Louisville 1

Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 10:

No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georga — 2:30 p.m. CST (CBS)

No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU — 6:00 p.m. CST (ESPN)

No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 NC State — 7:00 p.m. CST (ACC Network)

My updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 9: