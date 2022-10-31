AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings After Week 9

Week 9 of the College Football season is in the books, and we’re getting down to the wire of the regular season as we head into the final month of November.
A total of six AP Top 25 ranked teams lost (yes, including No. 25 South Carolina to Missouri!), causing some changes in this week’s AP Top 25. Kentucky, Mizzou’s next opponent on Saturday drops from 19th to out of the rankings after their 44-6 loss to Tennessee.
Here’s this week’s AP Top 25 poll:
- Georgia (8-0)
- Tennessee (8-0)
- (T-2nd) Ohio State (8-0)
- Michigan (8-0)
- Clemson (8-0)
- Alabama (7-1)
- TCU (8-0)
- Oregon (7-1)
- USC (7-1)
- UCLA (7-1)
- Ole Miss (8-1)
- Utah (6-2)
- Kansas State (6-2)
- Illinois (7-1)
- LSU (6-2)
- Penn State (6-2)
- North Carolina (7-1)
- Oklahoma State (6-2)
- Tulane (7-1)
- Wake Forest (6-2)
- North Carolina State (6-2)
- Syracuse (6-2)
- Liberty (7-1)
- Oregon State (6-2)
- UCF (6-2)
Others receiving votes:
Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, UTSA 1, Louisville 1
Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 10:
- No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georga — 2:30 p.m. CST (CBS)
- No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU — 6:00 p.m. CST (ESPN)
- No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 NC State — 7:00 p.m. CST (ACC Network)
My updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 9:
- Tennessee: Hendon Hooker looks to be the Heisman favorite (at least for now):
- Georgia: The Bulldogs beat the Gators with ease. No. 1 vs No. 2 coming up on Saturday in Athens. Enough said.
- Alabama: BYE. Saturday night against LSU in Death Valley to potentially decide the SEC West will be a fun one.
- LSU: BYE.
- Ole Miss: The Rebels came away with a 31-28 conference road win over a desperate Texas A&M team. Impressive result.
- Arkansas: Momentum is back on the Razorbacks side after a 41-27 win at Auburn — but a dangerous game vs No. 23 Liberty awaits on Saturday.
- Kentucky: The expectations were high for the Wildcats entering this season. While 5-3 is still solid, their season maybe slipping away after losing three out of their last four games.
- Mississippi State: BYE. The Bulldogs really need a win at home on Saturday night against Auburn.
- Florida: The Gators are just an average team in Year 1 of the Billy Napier era.
- Missouri: A road win against a Top 25 team deserves a bump in the power rankings. Much needed win for Drinkwitz to keep bowl hopes alive.
- South Carolina: Four straight losses in The Mayor’s Cup? Well, that’s too bad!
- Texas A&M: At 3-5, the Aggies have lost four in a row and a bowl game looks unlikely in Jimbo Fisher’s fifth season in College Station. Yikes.
- Auburn: The Tigers have lost four in a row to drop to 3-5 on the season as Bryan Harsin’s seat gets hotter and hotter.
- Vanderbilt: BYE
